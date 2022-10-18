Patterson: Omaha Skutt looks to benefit from out-of-state play during postseason

A glance at the NSAA website shows that Omaha Skutt’s volleyball record is 13-4.

In fact, the SkyHawks — the state’s biggest road warriors — are 21-10.

That’s 14 matches unaccounted for because the NSAA doesn’t document the matches played in non-bordering states. With Skutt, that’s close to half its schedule while competing at major tournaments in Florida and Chicago.

“We started playing out-of-town events because teams around here wouldn’t schedule us,” coach Renee Saunders said. “Then we were getting invited to these big tournaments, and there are a million reasons to play in those.”

It’s a strategy that has worked for the SkyHawks, the seven-time defending Class B champions. They set a state record last year with No. 7, breaking a tie with six-time consecutive champs Bellevue West and Shickley.

Saunders said she doesn’t enjoy competing against the same teams over and over, which feeds into her out-of-state mentality.

“I don’t like to play the same team more than twice,” she said. “The more you play someone, the more the advantage shifts to the weaker team.”

That’s why Skutt was competing in the NIKE Tournament of Champions in early September and the ASICS Challenge in Chicago a few weeks ago. Other non-Nebraska matches have come against solid squads from Missouri and Kansas.

“Eight of our losses have come against teams ranked in the (national) Top 20,” she said. “I know that kind of competition helps us prepare for what’s ahead.”

Saunders, in her 12th year as head coach, said this season has been a constant work in progress for her squad that graduated four from 2021. That included All-Nebraska setter Abby Schomers and outside hitter Ava Heyne.

“At different times we’ve run one-setter attacks and two-setter attacks,” she said. “I’ve told the kids I do crazy things during the season, but it’s all done with a purpose.”

Leading the way this year are seniors Morgan Burke and Ivy Leuck and junior Paisley Douglas. Burke was named to the all-tournament team in Chicago, Leuck has seen action as a setter and hitter while Douglas is one of the top defensive players in the state.

“I feel pretty good with where we’re at right now,” Saunders said. “We’ve gone through a bunch of different lineups, but the coaches and players always believe in what we’re doing.”

She added that Class B No. 2 Skutt is not at an advantage nor disadvantage having not played most of the other top Class B teams in the state. That list includes the Eastern Midlands Conference quartet of No. 1 Elkhorn North, No. 3 Bennington, No. 4 Norris and No. 5 Waverly.

“We know those are good teams because everybody has film on everybody else,” Saunders said. “What matters is what happens in the next few weeks.”

Skutt will compete in a triangular Tuesday at Aurora and then the River Cities Conference tournament Saturday. The SkyHawks begin B-2 subdistrict play next week.

“I try not to worry about things we can’t control,” Saunders said. “I feel this is one of my best teams, but it’s just taken us a little longer to get to this point.”

Ratings update

Papillion-La Vista South slips past Lincoln Southwest this week as the No. 1 team in the overall Top 10.

The Titans are No. 1 in Class A wild-card points and are coming off a dominating performance last Tuesday at No. 5 Gretna. At one point during the first and second sets, Papio South went on a 25-2 run en route to the sweep.

Southwest also had a strong week, winning the competitive Omaha Westside Invitational.

Rounding out the overall Top 5 are Papillion-La Vista, Elkhorn North and Skutt.

The other new No. 1 comes in the ever-competitive world of Class C-1, where Grand Island Central Catholic inches past North Bend. The Tigers fell from the ranks of the undefeated Saturday, losing to C-2 Clarkson/Leigh at the East Husker Conference tournament.

One unbeaten left

The only undefeated team left in the state is Class C-2 Lincoln Lutheran.

The 32-0 Warriors, who hold at No. 6 in the overall Top 10, will play Tuesday night against Norris at the Beatrice triangular.

Metro tournament

The Metro Conference tournament that began Monday will continue through Thursday.

The semifinals will be played Wednesday at Papio South at 5:30 and 7 p.m., with the final the next night at 7 p.m.

Top matches this week

Class A: Tuesday-Thursday: Metro Conference tournament, Heartland Athletic Conference tournament.

Class B: Tuesday: Lincoln Lutheran, Norris at Beatrice triangular. York at Grand Island Northwest. Thursday: Elkhorn at Waverly. Saturday: River Cities Conference tournament.

Class C-1: Thursday: North Bend at Columbus Lakeview; Adams Central at Grand Island Central Catholic. Friday: Southwest Conference tournament.

Class C-2: Tuesday: Clarkson/Leigh at Oakland-Craig; Palmyra at Yutan; Gothenburg at Amherst.

Class D-1: Tuesday: Columbus Scotus at Hastings St. Cecilia. Tuesday-Thursday; Mid State Conference tournament.

Class D-2: Tuesday: Howells-Dodge at North Bend; Kearney Catholic at Overton. Thursday: Shelton at SEM.