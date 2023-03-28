Only a few games into the baseball season and one fact already is clear — Papio South can hit.

The Titans are averaging 13 runs per game and are off to a 4-0 start. Papio South makes a big move in the Top 10 ratings this week, jumping from No. 7 to No. 3.

“We’ve got a lot of experienced hitters back,” coach Bill Lynam said. “They’re another year older, another year stronger and another year better.”

The Titans opened with a 14-0 win over Kearney and followed with a 12-0 road victory over Omaha Creighton Prep. Then came wins over Gretna (13-4) and Lincoln Southwest (13-6).

The team has the added motivation of just missing state last year, losing to Prep in a district final.

Eight starters return from that 16-12 squad, including sophomore Danny Wallace. He has received offers from Nebraska and several other collegiate programs.

“He played for us last year,” Lynam said. “He never looked like a freshman and already is one of our team leaders.”

Another key player is senior Brady Fitzpatrick, who was sidelined last year by a football injury. He is third on the team with six RBIs, which trails teammates Brice Wallar (10) and Riley Schrader (7).

Wallar is batting .538 while Schrader is at .500. Jordan Rowe, a team leader on the junior varsity last season, is 6 for 7 and is batting .667.

Senior pitcher Xander Doble has two of the Titans’ four wins while Wallace and Wallar each have one.

Lynam, in his 20th season as coach, said he is tempering his early-season excitement.

“Things have gotten a little inflated because we’ve jumped out to some big leads and things kind of snowballed,” he said. “But I do like the way we’re swinging the bats.”

The Titans have four games scheduled this week, topped by the annual game Saturday at Werner Park against Papillion-La Vista. It will be Senior Day for both squads.

“It’s a great facility and always a competitive game against our crosstown rival,” Lynam said. “We’re hoping for good weather because we always want to play that one.”

The Monarchs also are off to a strong start at 3-0.

Ratings update

Preseason Class A No. 1 Millard West is 5-0 after winning a pair of games in Kansas City over the weekend. The Wildcats also have posted early wins over ranked opponents Prep, Bellevue West and Millard South.

The 5-1 Thunderbirds climb to No. 2, having lost only to Millard West.

In Class B, Omaha Gross moves up from preseason No. 8 all the way to No. 1. The 4-1 Cougars make that jump on the strength of a 5-4 win over defending state champion Elkhorn North.

Preseason No. 1 Malcolm stays atop the Class C ratings. The Clippers are off to a 3-0 start and have outscored their opponents 28-4.

Top games this week

Class A

Tuesday: Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Creighton Prep. Wednesday: Lincoln Pius X at Papillion-La Vista. Friday: Lincoln East at Prep. Friday: Elkhorn South at Millard West. Saturday: Papillion-La Vista vs. Papillion-La Vista South (at Werner Park).

Class B

Tuesday: Omaha Skutt at Millard West. Thursday: Elkhorn North at Beatrice. Friday: Waverly at Beatrice. Saturday: Elkhorn at Bennington; Beatrice at Norris.

Class C

Thursday: Plattsmouth at Auburn. Friday: Platte Valley at Auburn. Saturday: Omaha Roncalli at Omaha Gross.