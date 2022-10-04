Patterson: Papio South will be in national spotlight as Titans host televised invite this weekend

To say this is a big volleyball week at Papillion-La Vista South would be an understatement.

A road match Tuesday night against crosstown rival Papillion-La Vista will be followed this weekend by the Titans hosting a four-team national invitational to be broadcast on the ESPN networks.

“Everyone is really excited about it,” Papio South coach Katie Tarman said. “The national spotlight will be really fun, but we’re focusing first on Tuesday.”

The second annual GEICO Volleyball Invitational will be contested Friday and Saturday at Papio South. The other three teams are Cathedral Catholic (California), Ponte Vedra (Florida) and Skyview (Idaho).

Cathedral Catholic from San Diego is 26-0 and ranked No. 1 in the nation by prepvolleyball.com.

The Titans will play Skyview at 4 p.m. on ESPNU while Cathedral Catholic and Ponte Vedra will play at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN Plus. The third-place match will be Saturday at 4 p.m. and the championship match will follow, with both shown on ESPN Plus.

The invitational was created by the Paragon Marketing Group, which has collaborated with ESPN for 20 years to deliver more than 800 live high school sports telecasts.

Tarman said she was contacted in May by a Paragon representative, though it took three emails to get the message across.

“I get a lot of spam so I didn’t notice the earlier ones,” she said. “The subject line of the third one was ‘please read the previous two emails’ and that got my attention.”

Paragon, which started with basketball telecasts, has branched out to other sports. Last year was the first for volleyball, and Papio South — the defending Class A champion — was approached for this year’s event.

“I told them we had graduated five seniors so there would be some questions going into this season,” Tarman said. “They still wanted us to take part and then because of our central location, they asked if we would host.”

The coach said Paragon representatives were at the school during the first week of June to work on logistics. She added that Papio South’s administration has been on board with the event from the start.

“There was a lot of excitement at the beginning and it’s continued to build,” Tarman said. “We’re really excited to be having it in our gym.”

The Titans, ranked second in the overall Top 10 behind Lincoln Southwest, have been idle since Sept. 24. Tarman said she was happy to have that time.

“We’ve had a really busy schedule this season, maybe too busy,” she said. “We haven’t had a ton of time to practice so last week was pretty nice.”

This week begins a tough late-season stretch for the Titans. A road match Oct. 11 against Class A No. 4 Gretna will be followed by the Metro Conference tournament, to be contested Oct. 17-20.

Then districts, then state.

“It’s been a tedious, grinding season because of some injuries,” Tarman said. “We’ve used a lot of different lineups but it’s coming together, and we’ll be ready for what’s ahead.”

Ratings update

Southwest survived a five-set match at Millard West on Thursday night and holds on to the No. 1 slot in the overall Top 10.

The Silver Hawks get the edge over the No. 2 Titans by virtue of their 2-0 record against Papio South. Both victories were best-of-three invitational matches.

Class B squads Omaha Skutt and Elkhorn North remain at Nos. 3 and 4 while Papio moves up one spot to No. 5. Just behind the Monarchs is undefeated Class C-2 member Lincoln Lutheran, which climbs one rung to No. 6.

The only new No. 1 this week comes in Class D-1 where Cambridge moves from fourth to first. The Trojans earned that promotion following a win over previous No. 1 Maywood-Hayes Center.

EMC tournament

The Eastern Midlands Conference tournament will be contested Saturday at Waverly.

Four teams in the Class B top five — No. 2 Elkhorn North, No. 3 Norris, No. 4 Bennington and No. 5 Waverly — will be in action. One other school in the ratings, No. 8 Elkhorn, also will be playing.

Top matches this week

Class A: Tuesday: Papillion-La Vista South at Papillion-La Vista; Gretna at Omaha Westside; Lincoln Pius X at Fremont. Thursday: Omaha Marian triangular. Friday-Saturday: GEICO Volleyball Invitational (at Papio South). Saturday: Lincoln High/Millard South Invitational.

Class B: Thursday: Bennington at Waverly; Norris at Elkhorn. Saturday: Eastern Midlands Conference tournament (at Waverly); SkyHawk Invitational (at Omaha Skutt).

Class C-1: Tuesday: Columbus Lakeview at St. Paul; Adams Central at York; Gothenburg, Ogallala at Valentine triangular. Saturday: Centennial Conference tournament final (at David City Aquinas).

Class C-2: Tuesday: Amherst at Kearney Catholic; Sutton at Thayer Central. Thursday: Humphrey St. Francis at Clarkson/Leigh. Saturday: Wisner-Pilger tournament.

Class D-1: Tuesday: Hastings St. Cecilia at Centura; Fullerton at Nebraska Christian; Meridian at High Plains triangular. Thursday: SEM at Alma; Axtell at Amherst triangular.

Class D-2: Tuesday: Humphrey St. Francis, Elgin/Pope John at O’Neill St. Mary triangular; Bayard, Potter-Dix at Kimball triangular. Thursday: Wynot at Hartington Cedar Catholic triangular.