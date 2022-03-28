Patterson: Pitching helps Millard West race to the front of pack and top of rankings

When you get pitching the way Millard West has been getting pitching, you're going to win games.

The top-ranked Wildcats are 6-1, losing only to a team from suburban Kansas City. But it's the way Millard West is winning that should put every other team on alert.

Coach Steve Frey's squad has not surrendered more than two runs in any game. That has Frey feeling good about his squad.

"I really like this team," he said. "There's no question pitching is our strength, and we have four starters that I wouldn't mind throwing against anybody."

That quartet is Jaxson Cahoy, Sam Novotny, Drew Deremer and Dylan Driessen. Another important piece is closer Mason Koch, a Creighton commit who holds the school record for career saves.

"When you've got a closer who can throw 90-plus, you're going to win games," Frey said. "Mason is fun to watch."

Other key returnees are outfielder Avery Moore, second baseman Drew Borner, shortstop Maddux Fleck and infielder Rice Whitaker.

Seven starters return from the squad that went 28-13 and finished as the Class A runner-up. Millard West started the double-elimination state tournament 4-0 but lost consecutive 3-1 games to Millard South as the Patriots grabbed their first title since 1980.

"The way last season ended was a learning process," Frey said. "But that's all in the past because this is a totally different team."

It's been a busy start for the Wildcats, and another tough week is ahead. Millard West will play five games, including one Friday at second-ranked Elkhorn South.

Frey said his team's busy schedule has helped it heal after the death of former Wildcat Tanner Farrell, who died March 12 from an accidental gunshot. He transferred to Ralston and would have been a senior this season.

"It's been a tough time for a lot of players here," the coach said. "Getting the season started has helped, but we've all still talked about it quite a bit."

Like Ralston, Millard West will have stickers on their helmets in honor of Farrell.

"Our kids have been relying on each other to make it through," Frey said.

Ratings update

There is a shuffle in the Top 10 as Class B's Beatrice and Norris make an appearance.

The defending state champ Orangemen get a boost after defeating Norris 3-1 in a rematch of last year's Class B final. Beatrice also claims the top spot in Class B, ahead of the preseason No. 1 Titans.

Norris posted an 8-0 win over Kearney, which crashes the Top 10 after starting 3-0.

Ryan's jersey

If you're making plans for April 11, don't. Chances are it's going to rain.

That's the date for the rescheduled jersey retirement of longtime Millard West coach Frank Ryan, now an assistant at Omaha Burke. Those teams hope to play that night, but Ryan's event already has been rained out three times.

That No. 3 jersey retirement was planned in 2019, but the game against Elkhorn South was washed out. After the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19, last year's jersey game also was rained out.

The same thing happened March 22, when Burke and Millard West hoped to play. Now it's on for April 11.

Here's hoping Ryan, who coached Millard West for 20 years and led the Wildcats to 18 state tournament appearances, finally gets his day.

Top games

Class A — Monday: Omaha Creighton Prep at Omaha Westside, Millard South at Elkhorn South. Tuesday: Millard West at Omaha Skutt, Papillion-La Vista South at Prep. Thursday: Kearney at Lincoln East (Den Hartog). Friday: Millard West at Elkhorn South.

Class B — Monday: Norris at Lincoln Pius X (Densmore). Thursday: Beatrice at Elkhorn North. Friday: Elkhorn North at Lincoln Southeast (Den Hartog), Elkhorn Mount Michael at Omaha Gross.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.