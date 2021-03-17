Patterson: Play ball! Nebraska high school baseball returns after lost 2020 season

It’s tough enough to rank teams from one season to the next.
But a two-season break? Really difficult.
That’s what we have heading into this high school baseball season, one year removed from the pandemic’s lost season of 2020. Even coaches aren’t sure what to expect from teams that haven’t played a varsity game since 2019.
“It’s going to be a challenge,” Bennington coach Scott Heese said. “Obviously missing out on last season was a shock for everyone.”
Millard West’s Steve Frey agreed.
“I think it’ll be a few weeks before we really know anything,” he said. “A lot of it right now is just what you hear.”
The Wildcats and Badgers head into this season as the defending champions, if you can call it that. Millard West won Class A in 2019 with a 28-5 mark while Bennington captured Class B with a 20-5 record.
It was the first state title for both schools, and both probably would have been favored to repeat in 2020. The Wildcats had 11 players coming back — including all-state shortstop Max Anderson — and the Badgers would have returned 14.
But that’s ancient history now, and Frey said it doesn’t do much good to dwell on what might have been.
“I don’t think about it much anymore,” he said. “It would have been nice to see what would have happened but it’s time to move on.”
The Wildcats will begin the season atop Class A though they return just two starters. Senior pitcher/infielder Corbin Hawkins is committed to Nebraska and senior infielder Kyan Lodice is a Kansas State recruit.
Junior pitcher Sam Novotny also is committed to the Huskers while junior infielder Maddux Fleck and junior outfielder Devin Jones are pledged to Creighton.
After the lost varsity season of 2020, Frey talked about the importance of having some semblance of an American Legion season last summer. Those were among the first athletic events scheduled during the pandemic.
“It was huge for the guys to get out and play,” the coach said. “It gave everybody a sense of something normal, and we all needed that.”
In the absence of any Legion state tournament, Omaha Creighton Prep won the unofficial city tourney last summer. Lincoln East also captured a major Legion tournament, and those schools figure prominently in the first varsity ratings of 2021.
Frey said he doesn’t expect a dip in quality because of last year’s lost season.
“I think it’s possible that we might have a better year,” he said. “A lot of guys played either Legion or (select) Prospects last summer and then went on to play ball in the fall.”
There won’t be a total sense of normalcy this spring. Frey said Millard West players will socially distance in the dugout and wear masks, though masks won’t be required when players are on the field.
“We want to abide by what the NSAA says,” the coach said. “We’re not out of this yet but it’s great to see us make the progress from where we were a year ago.”
Heese’s Badgers are ranked sixth in Class B. Elkhorn is ranked No. 1 to start the season and No. 6 in the overall Top 10.
“A lot of our guys have graduated so we’re going to have a pretty inexperienced varsity team,” the coach said. “We have the talent but it’s tough losing an entire baseball season.”
Heese added that this year is like starting over.
“We’ve had to go over a lot of little things that you often take for granted from year to year,” he said. “All of our team leaders have graduated so this season is going to be unique.”
Bennington had a strong Legion junior team last year, and many of those players will be stepping up to the varsity.
“It might take some time to put it all together,” Heese said. “But every team will be going through the same things that we are.”
The new season begins Thursday and we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention the recent passing of Denny Jones, who ran the Metro Umpires organization with his wife Jan for the past 30 years. With respect to Denny, there’s only one thing to say heading into opening day:
“Play ball!”
