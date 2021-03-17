Patterson: Play ball! Nebraska high school baseball returns after lost 2020 season

There won’t be a total sense of normalcy this spring. Frey said Millard West players will socially distance in the dugout and wear masks, though masks won’t be required when players are on the field.

“We want to abide by what the NSAA says,” the coach said. “We’re not out of this yet but it’s great to see us make the progress from where we were a year ago.”

Heese’s Badgers are ranked sixth in Class B. Elkhorn is ranked No. 1 to start the season and No. 6 in the overall Top 10.

“A lot of our guys have graduated so we’re going to have a pretty inexperienced varsity team,” the coach said. “We have the talent but it’s tough losing an entire baseball season.”

Heese added that this year is like starting over.

“We’ve had to go over a lot of little things that you often take for granted from year to year,” he said. “All of our team leaders have graduated so this season is going to be unique.”

Bennington had a strong Legion junior team last year, and many of those players will be stepping up to the varsity.

“It might take some time to put it all together,” Heese said. “But every team will be going through the same things that we are.”