Patterson: Predicting all six champions at the Nebraska state volleyball tourney

One of the most unusual volleyball seasons ever comes to an end this week at the state tournament.

It doesn’t seem that long ago that the Bellevue West Invitational was played in late August and we got our first real taste of what the COVID-19 season was going to look like. Most teams wore masks and all schools did a nice job of disinfecting volleyballs and limiting attendance.

The NSAA deserves a hand for helping us navigate through this season, and it’s hoped a safe tournament is just ahead. These coaches and teams have worked hard to get to this point so let’s finish on a high note.

So which six teams will emerge as state champions? Good question, and one we’re here to answer.

The crystal ball has been somewhat blurry in recent years so it’s hoped that our predictions are more on the mark this week as we endeavor to outdo colleague Stu Pospisil’s football selections.

And away we go!

Class A