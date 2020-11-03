Patterson: Predicting all six Nebraska state volleyball tournament champions

One of the most unusual volleyball seasons ever comes to an end this week at the state tournament.
It doesn’t seem that long ago that the Bellevue West Invitational was played in late August and we got our first real taste of what the COVID-19 season was going to look like. Most teams wore masks and all schools did a nice job of disinfecting volleyballs and limiting attendance.
The NSAA deserves a hand for helping us navigate through this season, and it’s hoped a safe tournament is just ahead. These coaches and teams have worked hard to get to this point so let’s finish on a high note.
So which six teams will emerge as state champions? Good question, and one we’re here to answer.
The crystal ball has been somewhat blurry in recent years so it’s hoped that our predictions are more on the mark this week as we endeavor to outdo colleague Stu Pospisil’s football selections.
And away we go!
Class A
Elkhorn South deserves the favorite’s role after going 27-1, losing only to Lincoln Pius X in a late-season invitational. The Storm are seeking their first state title and it won’t be easy, but we’ll give them the slightest edge to navigate a tough Class A field and capture their first championship.
First round: Elkhorn South over North Platte; Papillion-La Vista over Lincoln Southwest; Papillion-La Vista South over Bellevue West; Lincoln Pius X over Millard West.
Semifinals: Elkhorn South over Papio; Papio South over Pius.
Final: Elkhorn South over Papio South.
Sleeper: Southwest.
Class B
Omaha Skutt seeks its sixth straight title, which would tie a state record held by Bellevue West and Shickley. Norris and Waverly are particularly scary foes but Skutt seems to hit another gear at state each year and the pick has to be the SkyHawks.
First round: Omaha Skutt over Grand Island Northwest; Waverly over Ashland-Greenwood; Norris over Aurora; Elkhorn over York.
Semifinals: Skutt over Waverly; Norris over Elkhorn.
Final: Skutt over Norris.
Sleeper: York.
Class C-1
It’s been Wahoo No. 1 and St. Paul No. 2 all season and both enter this competitive class undefeated. They’ll be tested but a slight edge to the Warriors to score their third state title in four years and make amends for last year’s semifinal loss to eventual state champ Lincoln Lutheran.
First round: Wahoo over Adams Central; Columbus Lakeview over Syracuse; St. Paul over Broken Bow; Kearney Catholic over Lincoln Lutheran.
Semifinals: Wahoo over Lakeview; St. Paul over Kearney Catholic.
Final: Wahoo over St. Paul.
Sleeper: Lincoln Lutheran.
Class C-2
Norfolk Lutheran Northeast has been ranked atop C-2 since August and the Eagles haven’t disappointed, losing only to Columbus Lakeview in a late-season five-setter. It says here the Eagles will fly home with their third title and first since 2011.
First round: Norfolk Lutheran NE over Centennial; Howells-Dodge over Clarkson/Leigh; Overton over West Point GACC; Norfolk Catholic over Superior.
Semifinals: Norfolk Lutheran NE over Howells-Dodge; Overton over Norfolk Catholic.
Final: Norfolk Lutheran NE over Overton.
Sleeper: Superior.
Class D-1
Undefeated Pleasanton deserves the No. 1 seed but the Bulldogs were in this position last year, only to fall to Fremont Bergan in the semis. The Bulldogs get a chance at redemption and we’ll stick with them to finish off their magical season and secure the school’s first championship since 1976.
First round: Pleasanton over Johnson-Brock; Mead over South Platte; BDS over Hartington Cedar Catholic; Fremont Bergan over Amherst.
Semifinals: Pleasanton over Mead; Bergan over BDS.
Final: Pleasanton over Bergan.
Sleeper: Johnson-Brock.
Class D-2
Diller-Odell looms as the favorite but a handful of teams are not that far behind. Still, we’ll stay with the defending D-1 state champion to make it two titles in a row.
First round: Diller-Odell over Nebraska Christian; Falls City Sacred Heart over Humphrey St. Francis; CWC over Wynot; Maywood-Hayes Center over Mullen.
Semifinals: Diller-Odell over Sacred Heart; CWC over Maywood-Hayes Center.
Final: Diller-Odell over CWC.
Sleeper: St. Francis.
