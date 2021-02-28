Patterson: Predicting the Nebraska girls basketball tournament winners

After predicting all six of the state volleyball tournament champions, the crystal ball now has a new task.
Trying to figure out the girls state basketball tournament.
With only a few exceptions, the districts played out as expected. That will make for strong fields in all six classes.
Let’s delve into the tourney, which starts Tuesday, while trying to make it two in a row this season over colleague Stu Pospisil and his boys predictions.
Class A
Defending champion Lincoln Pius X is one of only two unbeaten teams left in the state, and the Thunderbolts deserve to be favored. We’ll stick with Pius, though any of the other “Big Five” teams — Millard South, Fremont, Lincoln Southwest or Omaha Central — definitely have a shot.
First round: Lincoln Pius X over Millard North; Lincoln Southwest over Omaha Central; Millard South over Lincoln East; Fremont over North Platte
Semifinals: Pius over Southwest; Millard South over Fremont
Final: Pius over Millard South
Sleeper: Central
Class B
Parity has been prevalent at the top of this class as several teams have taken their turn at No. 1. Norris has the top spot now, and it says here the Titans will find a way to capture their fourth championship.
First round: Norris over Bennington; Omaha Skutt over York; Elkhorn North over Omaha Gross; Crete over Scottsbluff
Semifinals: Norris over Skutt; Crete over Elkhorn North
Final: Norris over Crete
Sleeper: York
Class C-1
This class is somewhat befuddling because there are two defending state champions — North Bend and Hastings St. Cecilia. The Hawkettes, who won C-2 last year, get a slight edge, but it would be no surprise to see the Tigers take C-1 for the second straight year. Special mention also should be made of Grand Island Central Catholic, the top seed that reached state despite a coaching change late in the season.
First round: GICC over Winnebago; North Bend over Broken Bow; Lincoln Lutheran over Sidney; Hastings St. Cecilia over Syracuse
Semifinals: North Bend over GICC; St. Cecilia over Lincoln Lutheran
Final: St. Cecilia over North Bend
Sleeper: Broken Bow
Class C-2
When it comes to tourney experience, it’s tough to beat Crofton — 15 trips in 17 years. The Warriors’ nemesis, St. Cecilia, moved up a class this year, so the way appears clear for Crofton to carry home its ninth title.
First round: Crofton over Centennial; Nebraska City Lourdes over Bridgeport; Wood River over BRLD; West Point GACC over Ponca
Semifinals: Crofton over Lourdes; GACC over Wood River
Final: Crofton over GACC
Sleeper: BRLD
Class D-1
A well-balanced field will test our prognostication, but top seed Pleasanton gets the nod, though nothing would surprise in this class. Fremont Bergan looms as a dangerous No. 4 seed.
First round: Pleasanton over Elmwood-Murdock; Fremont Bergan over Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family; Weeping Water over BDS; Hartington Cedar Catholic over South Platte
Semifinals: Pleasanton over Bergan; Weeping Water over Cedar Catholic
Final: Pleasanton over Weeping Water
Sleeper: Humphrey/LHF
Class D-2
Eight-time champion Wynot has made a living out of wrecking our D-2 predictions, and the defending champion is back to possibly do it again. But the edge has to go to unbeaten Humphrey St. Francis, out to make amends after finishing runner-up two of the past three years.
First round: Humphrey St. Francis over Sterling; Exeter-Milligan over Mullen; Falls City Sacred Heart over Maywood-Hayes Center; Wynot over CWC
Semifinals: St. Francis over Exeter-Milligan; Sacred Heart over Wynot
Final: St. Francis over Sacred Heart
Sleeper: CWC
Photos: Lincoln East takes on Papillion-La Vista in girls basketball districts
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH