Patterson: Predicting the Nebraska girls basketball tournament winners

After predicting all six of the state volleyball tournament champions, the crystal ball now has a new task.

Trying to figure out the girls state basketball tournament.

With only a few exceptions, the districts played out as expected. That will make for strong fields in all six classes.

Let’s delve into the tourney, which starts Tuesday, while trying to make it two in a row this season over colleague Stu Pospisil and his boys predictions.

Class A

Defending champion Lincoln Pius X is one of only two unbeaten teams left in the state, and the Thunderbolts deserve to be favored. We’ll stick with Pius, though any of the other “Big Five” teams — Millard South, Fremont, Lincoln Southwest or Omaha Central — definitely have a shot.

First round: Lincoln Pius X over Millard North; Lincoln Southwest over Omaha Central; Millard South over Lincoln East; Fremont over North Platte

Semifinals: Pius over Southwest; Millard South over Fremont

Final: Pius over Millard South

Sleeper: Central

Class B