 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Patterson: Predicting the Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament
0 comments
topical
COMMENTARY

Patterson: Predicting the Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament

Check out how Mike Patterson ranks the Nebraska high school volleyball teams heading into the state tournament.

It’s time once again to peer into the trusty crystal ball and see what’s ahead at the state volleyball tournament.

Each class presents its own challenges, and it’s highly unlikely that a second consecutive clean sweep — predicting all six state champions — will happen again. Some of the teams we’re selecting are not the No. 1 seeds, and that means a tougher road to the final.

If we learned anything from last week’s football playoffs, it’s that you can never be certain exactly what’s going to happen on any given day.

Let’s march on and gaze into the future while keeping our fingers crossed that yet another victory over colleague Stu Pospisil and his football predictions awaits on the horizon.

Class A

Papillion La-Vista South is the only undefeated team left in the state and is ranked third nationally, but the Titans lost two sets in the late-season Metro Conference tournament and that might give other teams hope. Still, have to stick with the Titans to finish off their perfect season while securing the school’s fifth championship and second in three years.

First round: Papio South over Fremont; Elkhorn South over Gretna; Millard West over Papillion-La Vista; Lincoln Southwest over Omaha Westside

Semifinals: Papio South over Elkhorn South; Millard West over Lincoln Southwest

Final: Papio South over Millard West

Sleeper: Gretna

Class B

Norris and Omaha Skutt have been ranked 1-2 in Class B for most of the season, and it seems likely these two are on a collision course in the final. The SkyHawks are going after their state-record seventh straight title and the Titans would love to deny it, but the slightest edge to Skutt to somehow find a way to make history Saturday night.

First round: Norris over Adams Central; Elkhorn North over York; Omaha Skutt over Omaha Duchesne; Waverly over Grand Island Northwest

Semifinals: Norris over Elkhorn North; Skutt over Waverly

Final: Skutt over Norris

Sleeper: Northwest

Class C-1

Perhaps the overall strongest class with four teams having won at least 30 matches and a field so solid that it doesn’t include defending champion Wahoo. Lincoln Lutheran has been ranked No. 1 most of the season and we’ll stick with the Warriors, who will need to navigate a very difficult state tourney path to take home the hardware.

First round: Kearney Catholic over Pierce; Columbus Lakeview over Syracuse; GICC over Gothenburg; Lincoln Lutheran over Wahoo Neumann

Semifinals: Kearney Catholic over Lakeview; Lincoln Lutheran over GICC

Final: Lincoln Lutheran over Kearney Catholic

Sleeper: Neumann

Class C-2

Another tough class with a number of talented teams. Oakland-Craig is the top seed but the primary concern is that the Knights haven’t been to state in almost 30 years, and that lack of tourney seasoning can be a factor — especially with tournament veteran Hastings St. Cecilia waiting in the first round.

First round: Oakland-Craig over Hastings St. Cecilia; Superior over Amherst; Wisner-Pilger over Norfolk Catholic; Clarkson/Leigh over Sutton

Semifinals: Oakland-Craig over Superior; Wisner-Pilger over Clarkson/Leigh

Final: Wisner-Pilger over Oakland-Craig

Sleeper: St. Cecilia

Class D-1

Mead has been ranked No. 1 most of the season but the Raiders fell on their home court in subdistricts to Fremont Bergan, last year’s runner-up. A rematch could await in the semifinals and the winner likely will face top seed Howells-Dodge, but a slight edge to the battle-tested Knights and longtime coach Sue Wewel to get the job done.

First round: Howells-Dodge over BDS; Nebraska Christian over Overton; Mead over Elmwood-Murdock; Bergan over Cambridge

Semifinals: Howells-Dodge over Nebraska Christian; Bergan over Mead

Final: Bergan over Howells-Dodge.

Sleeper: BDS

Class D-2

Diller-Odell is the defending champion but Falls City Sacred Heart has held the top ratings slot most of the way. The teams have played six times — Sacred Heart has won four — and a seventh match could be ahead in the final.

First round: Sacred Heart over Exeter-Milligan; Wynot over Stuart; Humphrey St. Francis over Anselmo-Merna; Diller-Odell over Maywood-Hayes Center

Semifinals: Sacred Heart over Wynot; Diller-Odell over St. Francis

Final: Sacred Heart over Diller-Odell

Sleeper: Exeter-Milligan

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert