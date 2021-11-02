Patterson: Predicting the Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament

It’s time once again to peer into the trusty crystal ball and see what’s ahead at the state volleyball tournament.

Each class presents its own challenges, and it’s highly unlikely that a second consecutive clean sweep — predicting all six state champions — will happen again. Some of the teams we’re selecting are not the No. 1 seeds, and that means a tougher road to the final.

If we learned anything from last week’s football playoffs, it’s that you can never be certain exactly what’s going to happen on any given day.

Let’s march on and gaze into the future while keeping our fingers crossed that yet another victory over colleague Stu Pospisil and his football predictions awaits on the horizon.

Class A

Papillion La-Vista South is the only undefeated team left in the state and is ranked third nationally, but the Titans lost two sets in the late-season Metro Conference tournament and that might give other teams hope. Still, have to stick with the Titans to finish off their perfect season while securing the school’s fifth championship and second in three years.

First round: Papio South over Fremont; Elkhorn South over Gretna; Millard West over Papillion-La Vista; Lincoln Southwest over Omaha Westside