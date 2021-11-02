Patterson: Predicting the Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament

It’s time once again to peer into the trusty crystal ball and see what’s ahead at the state volleyball tournament.
Each class presents its own challenges, and it’s highly unlikely that a second consecutive clean sweep — predicting all six state champions — will happen again. Some of the teams we’re selecting are not the No. 1 seeds, and that means a tougher road to the final.
If we learned anything from last week’s football playoffs, it’s that you can never be certain exactly what’s going to happen on any given day.
Let’s march on and gaze into the future while keeping our fingers crossed that yet another victory over colleague Stu Pospisil and his football predictions awaits on the horizon.
Class A
Papillion La-Vista South is the only undefeated team left in the state and is ranked third nationally, but the Titans lost two sets in the late-season Metro Conference tournament and that might give other teams hope. Still, have to stick with the Titans to finish off their perfect season while securing the school’s fifth championship and second in three years.
First round: Papio South over Fremont; Elkhorn South over Gretna; Millard West over Papillion-La Vista; Lincoln Southwest over Omaha Westside
Semifinals: Papio South over Elkhorn South; Millard West over Lincoln Southwest
Final: Papio South over Millard West
Sleeper: Gretna
Class B
Norris and Omaha Skutt have been ranked 1-2 in Class B for most of the season, and it seems likely these two are on a collision course in the final. The SkyHawks are going after their state-record seventh straight title and the Titans would love to deny it, but the slightest edge to Skutt to somehow find a way to make history Saturday night.
First round: Norris over Adams Central; Elkhorn North over York; Omaha Skutt over Omaha Duchesne; Waverly over Grand Island Northwest
Semifinals: Norris over Elkhorn North; Skutt over Waverly
Final: Skutt over Norris
Sleeper: Northwest
Class C-1
Perhaps the overall strongest class with four teams having won at least 30 matches and a field so solid that it doesn’t include defending champion Wahoo. Lincoln Lutheran has been ranked No. 1 most of the season and we’ll stick with the Warriors, who will need to navigate a very difficult state tourney path to take home the hardware.
First round: Kearney Catholic over Pierce; Columbus Lakeview over Syracuse; GICC over Gothenburg; Lincoln Lutheran over Wahoo Neumann
Semifinals: Kearney Catholic over Lakeview; Lincoln Lutheran over GICC
Final: Lincoln Lutheran over Kearney Catholic
Sleeper: Neumann
Class C-2
Another tough class with a number of talented teams. Oakland-Craig is the top seed but the primary concern is that the Knights haven’t been to state in almost 30 years, and that lack of tourney seasoning can be a factor — especially with tournament veteran Hastings St. Cecilia waiting in the first round.
First round: Oakland-Craig over Hastings St. Cecilia; Superior over Amherst; Wisner-Pilger over Norfolk Catholic; Clarkson/Leigh over Sutton
Semifinals: Oakland-Craig over Superior; Wisner-Pilger over Clarkson/Leigh
Final: Wisner-Pilger over Oakland-Craig
Sleeper: St. Cecilia
Class D-1
Mead has been ranked No. 1 most of the season but the Raiders fell on their home court in subdistricts to Fremont Bergan, last year’s runner-up. A rematch could await in the semifinals and the winner likely will face top seed Howells-Dodge, but a slight edge to the battle-tested Knights and longtime coach Sue Wewel to get the job done.
First round: Howells-Dodge over BDS; Nebraska Christian over Overton; Mead over Elmwood-Murdock; Bergan over Cambridge
Semifinals: Howells-Dodge over Nebraska Christian; Bergan over Mead
Final: Bergan over Howells-Dodge.
Sleeper: BDS
Class D-2
Diller-Odell is the defending champion but Falls City Sacred Heart has held the top ratings slot most of the way. The teams have played six times — Sacred Heart has won four — and a seventh match could be ahead in the final.
First round: Sacred Heart over Exeter-Milligan; Wynot over Stuart; Humphrey St. Francis over Anselmo-Merna; Diller-Odell over Maywood-Hayes Center
Semifinals: Sacred Heart over Wynot; Diller-Odell over St. Francis
Final: Sacred Heart over Diller-Odell
Sleeper: Exeter-Milligan
