Patterson: Predicting the winners of the Nebraska girls state basketball tournament

So many storylines at next week’s girls basketball state tournament that it’s tough to know where to start.

A good place would be Millard South, the only undefeated team left in the state. The 26-0 Patriots hope to reverse recent tourney fortunes and capture their first state title since 1996.

Standing in the way is a host of challengers, led by Fremont. The Tigers are seeking their first championship and could get it with the help of Class A career scoring leader Taylor McCabe.

Sophomore Britt Prince, the state’s scoring leader, will try to help bring a second straight title to Elkhorn North. The 23-1 Wolves are the top seed in a tough Class B field.

North Bend looks to make it three in a row in Class C-1, and last year’s C-1 runner-up, Hastings St. Cecilia, looms as the C-2 favorite. Defending C-2 champ Crofton might have something to say about that.

There will be a new champion in D-1, and Humphrey St. Francis looks to repeat in D-2 in the post-Allison Weidner era.

It promises to be a wild week, with both boys and girls tournaments mashed into six days. Hopefully that doesn’t skew our crystal ball as we seek to make it four wins in a row over colleague Stu Pospisil in the prediction department.

Here we go ...

Class A

Top-ranked Millard South has passed every test so far, including a road win over No. 2 Lincoln High and two victories over No. 4 Omaha Central. The guess here is that the Patriots will find a way to reach the final and slip past Fremont to cap their perfect season.

First round: Millard South over Bellevue West; Omaha Central over Lincoln Southwest; Fremont over Lincoln Pius X; Lincoln High over Bellevue East.

Semifinals: Millard South over Central; Fremont over Lincoln High.

Final: Millard South over Fremont.

Sleeper: Southwest.

Class B

Elkhorn North and Omaha Skutt have taken turns atop the Class B ratings, and the Wolves’ subdistrict final win at Skutt puts them back at No. 1. Adams Central has a chance to enter the title picture, but the call here is for Elkhorn North to defeat the SkyHawks in a spirited final.

First round: Elkhorn North over Waverly; Norris over York; Omaha Skutt over Blair; Adams Central over Beatrice.

Semifinals: Elkhorn North over Norris; Skutt over Adams Central.

Final: Elkhorn North over Skutt.

Sleeper: York.

Class C-1

One of the more balanced classes and one of the toughest to predict — Lincoln Lutheran is the top seed, North Bend is seeking its third straight title and Grand Island Central Catholic is ranked No. 1. In the Emanuel sisters we trust as the Tigers work their state tourney magic once again.

First round: Lincoln Lutheran over BRLD; Broken Bow over Gothenburg; North Bend over Malcolm; Grand Island Central Catholic over St. Paul.

Semifinals: Lincoln Lutheran over Broken Bow; North Bend over GICC.

Final: North Bend over Lincoln Lutheran.

Sleeper: BRLD.

Class C-2

Hastings St. Cecilia seems to be on a mission since that C-1 final last year when North Bend rallied from 11 down in the fourth quarter. It won’t be easy, but the call here is for the Hawkettes to make amends and take home the hardware.

First round: Hastings St. Cecilia over Elkhorn Valley; Crofton over Ponca; West Point GACC over Oakland-Craig; Bridgeport over Sutton.

Semifinals: St. Cecilia over Crofton; GACC over Bridgeport.

Final: St. Cecilia over GACC.

Sleeper: Ponca.

Class D-1

Another challenging class with Elmwood-Murdock looming as the top seed but facing a tough first-rounder against upset-minded Hartington Cedar Catholic. We’ll look to the other side of the bracket and go with Fremont Bergan to capture its second state title.

First round: Elmwood-Murdock over Hartington Cedar Catholic; Shelton over Niobrara/Verdigre; Fremont Bergan over BDS; Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family over Nebraska Christian.

Semifinals: Elmwood-Murdock over Shelton; Bergan over Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.

Final: Bergan over Elmwood-Murdock.

Sleeper: Cedar Catholic.

Class D-2

A really close call here in what is often the most unpredictable class of all. If top seed Falls City Sacred Heart makes it past Wynot — always a tough foe at tourney time — we’ll say the Irish will avenge last year’s finals loss to Humphrey St. Francis and take home the title.

First round: Falls City Sacred Heart over Wynot; Sterling over Anselmo-Merna; Humphrey St. Francis over Diller-Odell; O’Neill St. Mary’s over Crawford.

Semifinals: Sacred Heart over Sterling; St. Francis over St. Mary’s.

Final: Sacred Heart over St. Francis.

Sleeper: Wynot.

