Patterson: Retired no more, Jake Moore ready for new journey with Omaha Marian volleyball

You wouldn’t think a coach with 705 wins and seven state championships would be nervous entering the season.

That’s what happens when you come out of varsity coaching retirement and take over at a different school.

Such is life for Jake Moore, who built Lincoln Pius X into a powerhouse. He coached the Thunderbolts for 25 years before stepping down in 2015.

Now Moore, who was looking for a new challenge, has one at Omaha Marian. The Crusaders are still one of the state’s blue-blood programs – 33 state tournament appearances, eight Class A titles – but have missed out on state the past three years.

“This is probably the most nervous I’ve been before a season opener,” he said. “But practice has been going well and I think the girls are getting used to me.”

Moore said it helped that he was around the team this summer. Another boost of confidence comes from the staff he has assembled, which consists of five former players who all have past state tourney experience.

“I’m very proud of the coaching staff we have here,” he said. “Most have ties to either Pius or Marian.”

Two preseason exhibition “jamboree” matches against Lincoln North Star and Papillion-La Vista didn’t hurt. The Crusaders went 4-0 in the pair of two-setters.

Four returning senior starters – Amanda Loschen, Amelia Roth, Amanda Draper and Ashley Wilwerding – will lead the Crusaders this season. Loschen pounded 307 kills in 2021, Roth had 65 blocks and Draper had a team-leading 453 digs.

Also back is setter Izzy Campie, who dished out 922 assists last season as a freshman.

In short, the pieces appear in place for Marian to end that three-year state-tourney drought. It’s the longest for the Crusaders since reaching the tournament in 1985 and not going back until 1993.

Moore will coach his first official match Friday when the Crusaders compete in the 15-team Bellevue West Invitational. The tourney always consists of several ranked teams, though this event will be new to the first-year coach.

“Pius never played in that tournament,” he said. “Just looking at the teams who are in it tells you how rugged it’s going to be.”

That tourney lineup is highlighted by defending Class A champion Papillion-La Vista South, seven-time defending Class B champion Omaha Skutt and 2021 Class A runner-up Millard West.

“I told the girls that no matter what happens this first weekend, to stay with the process,” he said. “It’s a marathon, not a sprint.”

Moore didn’t coach at Pius for four years following his 2015 retirement. He coached the junior varsity squad for two seasons before the Marian job came open.

“I thought I would go up there and spend an hour talking to them about the position,” he said. “I ended up staying there for five hours.”

Moore got the job and now will move up on the state’s all-time coaching win list. He is third among active coaches, behind Grand Island Central Catholic’s Sharon Zavala (1,119) and Fremont Bergan’s Sue Wewel (735).

When asked if he was coming back to make a run at state leader Zavala’s win mark, Moore laughed.

“That is not going to happen,” he said. “I think Sharon’s win total, whenever she decides to retire, will stand for a long time.”

Moore, the 2008 national coach of the year as awarded by prepvolleyball.com, said he’s had one small problem since taking the Marian job. After working at Pius for 32 years, most of his wardrobe was green.

“I’ve had to get used to wearing blue,” he said. “I’m sure I’ll get more comfortable with that eventually.”

A few other storylines heading into the season

» Zavala, in her 48th year at GICC, appears set to stretch that win total even more. The Crusaders will enter the season ranked No. 1 in Class C-1.

» Skutt set a state record by winning its seventh straight title in 2021, breaking a tie with Bellevue West and Shickley. The Skyhawks, ranked atop Class B, will go after No. 8 for coach Renee Saunders.

» There will be new champions in at least two classes as Lincoln Lutheran moves from C-1 to C-2 and Howells-Dodge shifts from D-1 to D-2.

» Welcome to the volleyball party Omaha Westview and Omaha Buena Vista in Class A and Lincoln Northwest in Class B.

» Two other coaches with plenty of experience will be in new places this year. Andrew Wehrli moves from Omaha Duchesne to Fremont and Rob Huebner, who has been coaching more than 30 years, takes over at Lincoln Southeast.