Patterson: Roncalli baseball is on the upswing but has several tough games ahead

Coming off the lost pandemic season of 2020, Omaha Roncalli has had its share of ups and downs.

But the Crimson Pride enjoyed their biggest up last week, defeating Class B No. 4 Omaha Skutt to win the River Cities Conference tournament.

“Our guys were starting to get frustrated with the way things had been going,” coach Jake Hoover said. “But winning that tourney told them they could play with anyone.”

The 4-2 victory on the SkyHawks’ home field avenged an earlier 13-3 loss. Pitcher Ty Poore won his first varsity start, while Garrett Vosika had two RBIs and Jason Willis had one.

“It was great to see them celebrating after that win,” Hoover said. “That should be a real confidence booster for what’s ahead.”

The 9-9 Crimson Pride, who slip into the Class B ratings at No. 9, indeed have a tough road. Roncalli plays at No. 6 Beatrice on Monday before competing in a district that includes No. 3 Elkhorn and No. 8 Waverly.

Hoover said the struggle for consistency can be traced in part to last year’s spring season being canceled by COVID-19.