Patterson: Russ Ninemire, longtime Sandy Creek coach now at DC West, joins 600-win club

Douglas County West’s Russ Ninemire recently reached a milestone few coaches in Nebraska have achieved.
Ninemire picked up career victory No. 600 when his Falcons defeated Raymond Central 47-36. The only other coaches to achieve that lofty number are Freeman’s Ken Cook (623 wins), Omaha Marian’s Jim Miller (619) and Crete’s John Larsen (616).
Cook and Miller both retired in 2009. Larsen is seven wins short of tying the record, and Ninemire, whose Falcons are 8-1, is fourth all-time with 603 wins.
“It’s an honor to be listed with company like that," Ninemire said. “A lot of credit goes to my players over the years."
Ninemire posted most of those wins at Fairfield Sandy Creek, where he coached for 40 years. During that stretch that began in 1977, Ninemire won 583 games and 10 state championships.
“That first coaching season was a long time ago," he said. “I met my wife there (in Fairfield) and that was a great place to raise a family."
After retiring from Sandy Creek in 2017, he was a girls basketball assistant at Omaha Marian and then a boys assistant at Omaha Westside. This is his second year as head coach at Douglas County West.
He entered this season with a career record of 595-331.
“It was really nice to get that 600th win," Ninemire said. “This is the icing on the cake for me."
The Class C-1 Falcons, who went 12-11 last season, are off to one of their best starts ever. Their only loss came Dec. 30 against David City.
“We’ve been successful despite the fact we have such a young team," Ninemire said. “I came close to starting four freshmen and a sophomore the other day."
Ninemire said times obviously have changed since his first team more than 40 years ago, when varsity girls basketball was in its infancy.
“If we got to 25 points back then, we were going to win," he said. “Now if we don’t score 50, chances are we’re going to lose."
Ninemire added that it’s a great time to be coaching at Douglas County West. The boys and girls basketball teams are a combined 15-1.
“I’m really proud of what I’ve accomplished in the past," he said. “Now we’re trying to write our own history here."
Ratings update
A victory over Fremont in the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament final keeps Lincoln Pius X atop the overall Top 10.
Nebraska pledge Alexis Markowski poured in a school-record 42 points in the Thunderbolts’ 79-67 victory. The 6-foot-3 center had scored 37 in a semifinal win, one short of the previous Pius record of 38.
Millard South slips ahead of the Tigers into the overall No. 2 position. The 9-0 Patriots rallied from an 18-point deficit to defeat Omaha Central 79-76 in the highest-scoring Metro Holiday tournament final ever.
The only new No. 1 is Clarkson/Leigh in Class C-2, which moves past Crofton. The Patriots are 10-0 while the Warriors fell to 9-1 after losing to Humphrey St. Francis 60-50 at the West Point-Beemer holiday tournament.
Another milestone
Congratulations to Howells-Dodge coach Scott Polacek, who recently picked up career victory No. 400.
Polacek, in his 29th season as head coach, picked up the milestone win Dec. 28 against Bellevue Cornerstone Christian. He is 26th on the all-time win list and 11th among active coaches.
Saturday Showcase
The first annual Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase will be held Saturday at Broken Bow High School.
The event originally was scheduled to be held in Kearney but was moved because of COVID-19 concerns.
The games are Adams Central vs. Pleasanton at 11 a.m., Malcolm vs. North Central at 1 p.m., Mullen vs. Louisville at 3 and Oakland-Craig vs. Broken Bow at 5.
Statistics needed
Coaches of teams in Class A, Class B and the Omaha-Area who do not update their statistics on the Maxpreps website are asked to submit stats by Wednesday.
They should be sent to mike.patterson@owh.com.
Those statistics will run every other week in The World-Herald.
Top games
Class A — Tuesday: Millard South at Omaha Marian. Thursday: Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln Pius X. Friday: Omaha Central at Omaha Burke; Bellevue East at Papillion-La Vista. Saturday: Fremont vs. Glenwood, Iowa (at the Council Bluffs Mid-America Center); Lincoln North Star at Gretna.
Class B — Tuesday: Blair at Fremont Bergan. Thursday: Wahoo at Norris. Friday: Waverly at Norris. Saturday: Crete at Wahoo; Omaha Skutt vs. CB Lewis Central (at the Council Bluffs Mid-America Center).
Class C-1 — Tuesday: Wahoo at Lincoln Lutheran. Thursday: Douglas County West at Columbus Lakeview. Friday: North Bend at Pender. Saturday: Adams Central vs. Pleasanton (at Broken Bow); Ord at CWC.
Class C-2 — Tuesday: Ponca at Crofton. Thursday: Sutton at Cross County. Friday: Sutton at Centennial; Ravenna at Wood River.
Class D-1 — Tuesday: North Platte St. Patrick’s at Anselmo-Merna; Pleasanton at Silver Lake. Thursday: Elmwood-Murdock at Weeping Water.
Class D-2 — Tuesday: Diller-Odell at Exeter-Milligan. Friday: Diller-Odell at Falls City Sacred Heart.