Patterson: Russ Ninemire, longtime Sandy Creek coach now at DC West, joins 600-win club

“It was really nice to get that 600th win," Ninemire said. “This is the icing on the cake for me."

The Class C-1 Falcons, who went 12-11 last season, are off to one of their best starts ever. Their only loss came Dec. 30 against David City.

“We’ve been successful despite the fact we have such a young team," Ninemire said. “I came close to starting four freshmen and a sophomore the other day."

Ninemire said times obviously have changed since his first team more than 40 years ago, when varsity girls basketball was in its infancy.

“If we got to 25 points back then, we were going to win," he said. “Now if we don’t score 50, chances are we’re going to lose."

Ninemire added that it’s a great time to be coaching at Douglas County West. The boys and girls basketball teams are a combined 15-1.

“I’m really proud of what I’ve accomplished in the past," he said. “Now we’re trying to write our own history here."

Ratings update

A victory over Fremont in the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament final keeps Lincoln Pius X atop the overall Top 10.