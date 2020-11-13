Patterson: Skutt and Elkhorn South both made strong cases for No. 1

Omaha Skutt and Elkhorn South had championship seasons, so why did the SkyHawks get the slight edge as the overall No. 1 team in The World-Herald rankings?
It was a close call — the teams never played this season — and comparing them wasn’t easy. Skutt tied a state record with its sixth consecutive Class B title while Elkhorn South won its first Class A crown.
The 35-1 SkyHawks’ only loss was against Lincoln Southwest, and the 30-1 Storm lost their only match to Lincoln Pius X.
Skutt didn’t play Pius, and Elkhorn South didn’t play Southwest. The Storm could have played the Silver Hawks in the state tournament semifinal, but Papillion-La Vista knocked them out in the first round.
Both SkyHawks coach Renee Saunders and Storm coach Chelsea Potter said they wish the teams could have played this season.
“I would have loved that,” Saunders said. “It was one of those years when we weren’t playing in any of the same tournaments.”
Skutt, which canceled two trips to national tournaments because of the pandemic, won four tournaments. The SkyHawks also defeated Kansas state champion St. Thomas Aquinas and Iowa power West Des Moines Valley, which featured Nebraska pledge Hayden Kubik, Prepvolleyball.com’s top-ranked recruit from the Class of 2022.
Elkhorn South also won four tourneys, including the Metro Conference. The Storm defeated defending Class A champ Papillion-La Vista South in the five-set final and swept the Titans two weeks later in the state final.
“We wouldn’t have shied away from playing Skutt,” Potter said. “Our two teams had outstanding seasons.”
Potter said she was content with that Class A title.
“We’re still riding high from that,” she said. “But we also have a lot of respect for the SkyHawks and what they’ve accomplished.”
Skutt is ranked first in the nation by USA Today and second by Prepvolleyball.com. Elkhorn South is 12th and fourth, respectively.
Both teams feature future Huskers in the SkyHawks’ Lindsay Krause and the Storm’s Rylee Gray. Both also have several other players heading to Division I schools.
Saunders said this would have been a great year to have an all-class champ, if that would have been possible. She mentioned not only Elkhorn South, but also Wahoo, which went undefeated and won Class C-1, as a potential challenger.
“I really think those three teams are really close,” she said. “Wahoo definitely belongs in the conversation.”
Skutt will graduate seven seniors off this year’s team while Elkhorn South will graduate two.
“My guess is that they’ll start the season as the overall No. 1 next year,” Saunders said. “But that’s a long way off.”
The NSAA’s take
NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar said he was pleased with what he saw at the state tourney.
“I think Pinnacle Bank Arena did a really nice job,” he said. “I’ve heard mostly positive reviews about the way the tournament was run.”
Bellar said the health department requested more social distancing during the event, especially in student sections. Many seats and rows were taped off, but students often stood the whole time so the tape never came into play.
“We didn’t want to get on the health department’s bad side,” Bellar said. “We did a better job of enforcing that as the tournament went on.”
Some people also questioned why all teams weren’t wearing masks during matches.
“We made that optional for the players on the court,” Bellar said. “But pretty much everyone else in the arena was wearing them.”
He said the NSAA would study other aspects of the tourney, including late starts for some Class A matches and the new four-day format.
“We’ll look at a lot of things,” Bellar said. “The bottom line is that we were very happy to get this season played despite everything going on with the pandemic.”
Total attendance
The four-day state tourney, which had a limited number of tickets because of COVID-19, drew 26,643 fans.
The breakdown, with all winners bracket sessions at Pinnacle Bank Arena: Day 1 (first round, Classes A, B and C-1), 7,543; Day 2 (first round, Classes C-2, D-1 and D-2), 5,963; Day 3 (all semifinals), 7,155; Day 4 (six finals at PBA and four consolation matches at Lincoln Southeast), 5,982.
All-Nebraska sheets
Coaches should return All-Nebraska ballots by email by Tuesday.
If a coach did not receive a ballot, please send an email to mike.patterson@owh.com and let me know.
