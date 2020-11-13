Patterson: Skutt and Elkhorn South both made strong cases for No. 1

“My guess is that they’ll start the season as the overall No. 1 next year,” Saunders said. “But that’s a long way off.”

The NSAA’s take

NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar said he was pleased with what he saw at the state tourney.

“I think Pinnacle Bank Arena did a really nice job,” he said. “I’ve heard mostly positive reviews about the way the tournament was run.”

Bellar said the health department requested more social distancing during the event, especially in student sections. Many seats and rows were taped off, but students often stood the whole time so the tape never came into play.

“We didn’t want to get on the health department’s bad side,” Bellar said. “We did a better job of enforcing that as the tournament went on.”

Some people also questioned why all teams weren’t wearing masks during matches.

“We made that optional for the players on the court,” Bellar said. “But pretty much everyone else in the arena was wearing them.”

He said the NSAA would study other aspects of the tourney, including late starts for some Class A matches and the new four-day format.