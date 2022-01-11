Patterson: Skutt-Elkhorn North leads a week of rankings-altering upsets

It’s always been a team concept for Colony, who has all five starters run onto the court simultaneously during pregame introductions.

“That’s always been a priority with me,” he said. “I really felt like that was a team win the other night because so many girls contributed.”

Sophomore Peyton McCabe led the way with 22 points. Freshman Mia McMahon added 11, including three early 3-pointers that helped open a double-digit lead. The Wolves got no closer than six the rest of the way.

It was a satisfying win for a school that had high hopes last season but faltered down the stretch after 6-foot-4 senior center Lindsay Krause was injured. She averaged 13.3 points and 11.7 rebounds but could only watch as Skutt lost to York in the first round at state.

“I think if Lindsay doesn’t get hurt that we would have been hanging that championship banner in our gym,” Colony said. “But we’ve moved on and this year’s team is completely different.”

That banner would be a first for both Skutt and Colony, who coached 19 years at Millard West and is in his fourth season with the SkyHawks.