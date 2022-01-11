Patterson: Skutt-Elkhorn North leads a week of rankings-altering upsets

Omaha Skutt coach Kip Colony let his team savor its upset win Friday night at defending Class B champion Elkhorn North for a few days.
Now it’s time to get back to work.
“It obviously was a big win for us,” Colony said. “But we’ll refocus and look to what’s ahead.”
The SkyHawks moved to 11-0 with that 63-54 victory over the Wolves. The win elevates Skutt to No. 1 in the Class B ratings and No. 9 in the overall Top 10.
Elkhorn North is right behind at No. 2 and No. 10, respectively.
Both teams entered the game undefeated, but the upset came as a surprise to many — including me. The Wolves returned everyone from last year’s state championship squad and had won their previous 10 games by an average of almost 40 points.
Elkhorn North also has the state’s top scorer in sophomore Britt Prince, who is averaging 26 points per game. She scored 30 against the SkyHawks, but it wasn’t enough as Colony’s young squad played fearlessly from the start.
“In my 32 years of coaching, Britt is one of the best players I’ve ever seen,” he said. “You know she’s going to get her points, but you just try to limit the other damage as much as possible.”
It’s always been a team concept for Colony, who has all five starters run onto the court simultaneously during pregame introductions.
“That’s always been a priority with me,” he said. “I really felt like that was a team win the other night because so many girls contributed.”
Sophomore Peyton McCabe led the way with 22 points. Freshman Mia McMahon added 11, including three early 3-pointers that helped open a double-digit lead. The Wolves got no closer than six the rest of the way.
It was a satisfying win for a school that had high hopes last season but faltered down the stretch after 6-foot-4 senior center Lindsay Krause was injured. She averaged 13.3 points and 11.7 rebounds but could only watch as Skutt lost to York in the first round at state.
“I think if Lindsay doesn’t get hurt that we would have been hanging that championship banner in our gym,” Colony said. “But we’ve moved on and this year’s team is completely different.”
That banner would be a first for both Skutt and Colony, who coached 19 years at Millard West and is in his fourth season with the SkyHawks.
He also took a moment to recognize the support both teams received Friday from a big crowd at Elkhorn North. The SkyHawks had a strong student section despite the fact the Class B No. 1 boys team was playing at No, 2 Omaha Roncalli that night.
“It was like a state tournament atmosphere,” he said. “To see that many fans for a regular-season game was great.”
The win always will be special to Colony, but he said it’s time to look at the rest of the schedule, which includes some major hurdles. Skutt plays Class A No. 5 Lincoln Pius X on Jan. 25, Class B No. 4 Norris on the road Feb. 8 and perhaps Elkhorn North again in subdistricts.
“We’ve got a long way to go this season,” he said. “But I like where we’re at right now.”
Ratings update
There were other upsets last week, which leads to four new No. 1 teams.
In addition to No. 1 Omaha Skutt in Class B, they are:
» St. Paul in Class C-1. The 11-1 Wildcats earn a promotion following North Bend’s loss to Grand Island Central Catholic.
» Elmwood-Murdock in Class D-1. The 12-0 Knights move up from No. 2 following a pair of losses by previous No. 1 Fremont Bergan.
» O’Neill St. Mary in Class D-2. One of the surprise teams this season, the 8-2 Cardinals have done enough to jump from No. 5 to No. 1 — including a victory at Class C-1 No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic.
Millard South (Class A) and Hastings St. Cecilia (C-2) hold their No. 1 positions.
Showcase shines
By all reports, the second annual Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase held Saturday in Kearney was a winner.
Props to Broken Bow coach Kelly Cooksley and the staff at Kearney High for putting on such a strong event. The showcase should be even bigger and better next season.
The hospitality room also drew rave reviews from a World-Herald culinary expert, and that’s never a bad thing.
Top games this week
Class A — Thursday: Millard South at Gretna. Friday: Omaha Benson at Bellevue West; Lincoln Southwest at Fremont; Lincoln High at Lincoln Pius X. Saturday: Millard South at Lincoln High; Gretna at Lincoln Southwest; Omaha Central at Lincoln East.
Class B — Tuesday: Blair at Wahoo; Grand Island Central Catholic at York. Friday: Blair at Norris; Elkhorn North at Elkhorn.
Class C-1 — Tuesday: Pierce at Columbus Lakeview; Lincoln Lutheran at Elmwood-Murdock. Thursday: Kearney Catholic at Broken Bow. Friday: Ord at St. Paul; BRLD at Oakland-Craig. Saturday: Fremont Bergan at North Bend; Malcolm at David City.
Class C-2 — Thursday: Minden at Hastings St. Cecilia. Friday: Clarkson/Leigh at Humphrey St. Francis. Saturday: Hastings St. Cecilia at Kearney Catholic; BRLD at Ponca.
Class D-1 — Tuesday: Minden at Ravenna; Fullerton at Elgin/Pope John. Thursday: West Point GACC at Fremont Bergan. Friday: Summerland at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family. Saturday: Oakland-Craig at Elmwood-Murdock.
Class D-2 — Tuesday: Pierce at Humphrey St. Francis. Tuesday-Saturday: Mudecas tournament, at Beatrice. Thursday: O’Neill St. Mary at Summerland.
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH