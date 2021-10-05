Patterson: Skutt volleyball's been tested on national stage, but bigger tests await in Nebraska

Omaha Skutt coach Renee Saunders hopes trips to Florida and Illinois will have her team prepared for what’s ahead in Nebraska.
The SkyHawks’ schedule is a little more unconventional than most, with appearances at national tournaments in Orlando and Chicago. Skutt held its own against that competition and carries a 19-5 mark into this week.
The only losses to Nebraska teams have come against Class A powers Millard West and Papillion-La Vista at the season-opening Bellevue West Invitational. The SkyHawks have yet to face three of the other top teams in Class B — Norris, Waverly and Elkhorn North.
How does Saunders think her strategy will play out heading into the final month of the season?
“We’re going to find out,” she said. “We really won’t know until we play those teams.”
You can’t argue with Saunders’ success at Skutt as she sends her team after an unprecedented seventh straight title. Skutt (2015-20), Bellevue West (1992-97) and Shickley (1987-92) each have won six.
Saunders said the national trips are not only fun but help push her team, adding it also helps to avoid playing the same in-state squads several times.
“We know that the true test won’t come until later,” she said. “But I think we’re heading in the right direction.”
Skutt will face a major test Saturday at its own SkyHawk Invitational. The seven-team field includes Papillion-La Vista South, ranked No. 1 overall in Nebraska and No. 6 nationally.
The SkyHawks and Titans will play at 9 a.m. and could meet again later in the day.
Saunders said she has talked to her team about its difficult schedule one year removed from the 2020 squad that went 35-1 and featured All-Nebraska players Lindsay Krause and Allie Gray.
“The kids know that I always schedule aggressively,” she said. “I’m not going to treat this team different because we lost two of the best players in the state.”
Junior Morgan Burke has a team-high 193 kills and leads Class B in aces with 50. Setter Abbie Schomers has 523 assists, and libero Paisley Douglas has 216 digs.
After Saturday, Skutt will face competition primarily from its own River Cities Conference. That will lead to districts, a probable ninth straight trip to state and a possible seventh straight championship — which doesn’t get mentioned.
“There hasn’t been any talk about that,” Saunders said. “I think it’s doable, but there are a lot of good teams so we’ll have to see how things play out.”
Ratings update
Papio South moved to 24-0 in its quest to become the first unbeaten Class A champion since 2011, when the Titans won state with a 37-0 mark.
The top seven in the overall Top 10 remain the same. Lincoln Pius X climbs to eighth after finishing second to Elkhorn South at the Lincoln Northeast Invitational last weekend.
Bellevue West falls one slot to No. 9. Omaha Westside moves into the Top 10 following a three-set sweep of Papillion-La Vista.
Familiar foes
A battle for Class D-2 supremacy is brewing between No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart and No. 2 Diller-Odell.
The teams already have played four times and have split those matches.
Both belong to the Pioneer Conference and both have been assigned to the same subdistrict, so that could be six matches. And if they play at state, as they did last year when the Griffins captured the title, that would be seven.
Top matches this week
Class A — Tuesday: Millard South at Papillion-La Vista South. Thursday: Gretna at Millard West; Papillion-La Vista triangular. Saturday: Millard South Invitational.
Class B — Tuesday: Wahoo at Waverly; York at Adams Central; Aurora at Seward. Thursday: Waverly at Bennington; Elkhorn at Norris. Saturday: SkyHawk Invitational; Eastern Midlands Conference tournament.
Class C-1 — Tuesday: Battle Creek at West Point GACC; St. Paul at Columbus Lakeview. Thursday-Saturday: Centennial Conference tournament. Saturday: Trailblazer Conference tournament.
Class C-2 — Tuesday: Nebraska Christian at Fullerton; Thayer Central at Sutton. Thursday: Wisner-Pilger triangular.
Class D-1 — Thursday: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family triangular; Axtell triangular.
Class D-2 — Thursday: Clarkson/Leigh at Humphrey St. Francis.
