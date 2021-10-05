Patterson: Skutt volleyball's been tested on national stage, but bigger tests await in Nebraska

Omaha Skutt coach Renee Saunders hopes trips to Florida and Illinois will have her team prepared for what’s ahead in Nebraska.

The SkyHawks’ schedule is a little more unconventional than most, with appearances at national tournaments in Orlando and Chicago. Skutt held its own against that competition and carries a 19-5 mark into this week.

The only losses to Nebraska teams have come against Class A powers Millard West and Papillion-La Vista at the season-opening Bellevue West Invitational. The SkyHawks have yet to face three of the other top teams in Class B — Norris, Waverly and Elkhorn North.

How does Saunders think her strategy will play out heading into the final month of the season?

“We’re going to find out,” she said. “We really won’t know until we play those teams.”

You can’t argue with Saunders’ success at Skutt as she sends her team after an unprecedented seventh straight title. Skutt (2015-20), Bellevue West (1992-97) and Shickley (1987-92) each have won six.

Saunders said the national trips are not only fun but help push her team, adding it also helps to avoid playing the same in-state squads several times.