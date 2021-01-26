Patterson: State tourney hopes are brewing in Bellevue — at East and West

The annual rivalry game Friday night between Bellevue East and Bellevue West turned out to be a dandy.
It also invoked memories of great games in that series from the past.
The host Chieftains held on for a 49-48 victory in a game that showcased two fine guards. Bellevue East sophomore Mya Skoff finished with 29 points while Bellevue West junior Taryn Wharton scored a game-high 32, including 10 3-pointers.
Both schools’ programs are trending upward this season. The Thunderbirds were 10-14 last year while the Chieftains were 8-16.
The teams both have winning records and are hopeful of possible returns to the state tournament. Bellevue West last went to state in 2016 and Bellevue East’s last appearance was 2014.
Their resurgence stirs thoughts of the days when both were among the Class A elite and combined for six state titles from 2002 to 2011. Scott Jensen led the Chieftains to three championships and Matt Fritsche guided the Thunderbirds to three.
Adding to the drama was the fact Jensen and Fritsche were brothers-in-law, and who wants to lose to a relative?
Those games packed the gyms back in the Jensen-Fritsche days, and the Thunderbirds have gone on to maintain the upper hand in the rivalry. Bellevue East’s win was its first in the series since 2011.
Though the gym wasn’t nearly as full Friday night because of COVID-19 restrictions, it was still a spirited atmosphere. There were limited student sections and the fans from both sides — as always — brought the passion.
Bellevue East’s Brittany Wilson, in her second season as head coach, said the win was a confidence booster for her team.
“I know it meant a lot to our girls," she said. “It was a great game and I feel as though both our programs are on the upswing."
Bellevue West’s Dane Bacon, in his third season as the Thunderbirds’ head coach, said the rivalry game remains a highlight on the schedule.
“Everybody always looks forward to that one," he said. “Both programs have great support and it’s a great experience for our players."
Bacon and Wilson also are friends, coaching together at Team Factory — a basketball training facility in Omaha.
“We’re friends but I wish we could have gotten the best of them that night," Bacon said. “It was a hard-fought game that could have gone either way."
Bacon said a return to state is an obvious — and achievable — goal for both teams.
“I know that both our programs have great history and it’s certainly something we both want," he said. “I feel like we’re both taking steps in the right direction."
Ratings update
Lincoln Southwest’s win over Fremont avenged an earlier loss to the Tigers and led to a shuffle atop the overall Top 10.
Lincoln Pius X remains No. 1 while Millard South reclaims the No. 2 slot. Omaha Central climbs one notch to No. 3, followed by Fremont and Southwest.
Special kudos this week to Elkhorn North, a first-year program that has moved to the top of Class B. The 13-0 Wolves take over for York, which lost to Norris and North Platte last week.
Larsen update
Crete’s John Larsen has moved past retired Omaha Marian coach Jim Miller for second on the all-time win list and is closing in on No. 1 Ken Cook, retired coach of Freeman.
Larsen is at 621, which puts him past Miller (619). He is two short of Cook’s mark of 623.
Weather permitting, the 13-2 Cardinals will compete in the Central Conference tournament this week.
Harris sets record
Congratulations to Omaha Burke senior forward Aanaya Harris, who recently became the school’s career scoring leader.
The Xavier pledge moved past Robin Delaney, who finished her career in 1980 with 946 points. Harris, who is averaging 12.6 points for the Bulldogs, went over the 1,000-point mark last week.
Streff gets 400th
Congratulations also go out to Blue Hill coach Tim Streff, who picked up career victory No. 400 last week against Harvard.
He has been coaching for 26 years, the past 19 for the Class C-2 Bobcats. He now has 401 wins, placing him 26th on the state’s all-time win list and 12th among active coaches.
Top games this week
Class A – Tuesday: Gretna at Bellevue West; Kearney at Lincoln High; Millard South at Papillion-La Vista. Friday: Omaha Central at Gretna; Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Southwest. Saturday: Lincoln Southwest at Omaha Central; Fremont at Bellevue East.
Class B – Tuesday-Friday: Eastern Midlands Conference tournament. Tuesday-Saturday: Central Conference tournament; Trailblazer Conference tournament.
Class C-1 – Tuesday: Pierce at West Point-Beemer. Tuesday-Saturday: Centennial Conference tournament; Southwest Conference tournament; Nebraska Capitol Conference tournament. Friday: Auburn at Superior.
Class C-2 – Tuesday: Ord at Wood River. Tuesday-Friday: Crossroads Conference tournament. Thursday: Pierce at Crofton. Friday: Centennial at Thayer Central; Elm Creek at Overton.
Class D-1 – Tuesday: Shelton at Overton. Tuesday-Saturday: Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference tournament; Republican Plains Activities Conference tournament. Thursday: Elgin/Pope John at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
Class D-2 – Tuesday: Sterling at Nebraska City Lourdes; Southern at Falls City Sacred Heart. Thursday: Wynot at Ponca.