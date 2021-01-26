Patterson: State tourney hopes are brewing in Bellevue — at East and West

Though the gym wasn’t nearly as full Friday night because of COVID-19 restrictions, it was still a spirited atmosphere. There were limited student sections and the fans from both sides — as always — brought the passion.

Bellevue East’s Brittany Wilson, in her second season as head coach, said the win was a confidence booster for her team.

“I know it meant a lot to our girls," she said. “It was a great game and I feel as though both our programs are on the upswing."

Bellevue West’s Dane Bacon, in his third season as the Thunderbirds’ head coach, said the rivalry game remains a highlight on the schedule.

“Everybody always looks forward to that one," he said. “Both programs have great support and it’s a great experience for our players."

Bacon and Wilson also are friends, coaching together at Team Factory — a basketball training facility in Omaha.

“We’re friends but I wish we could have gotten the best of them that night," Bacon said. “It was a hard-fought game that could have gone either way."

Bacon said a return to state is an obvious — and achievable — goal for both teams.