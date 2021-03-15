Patterson: Superlatives from two great weeks of state basketball

Welcome back: It was nice to see longtime World-Herald preps reporter Larry Porter in the arena to accept his Service Award from the NSAA. A photo was taken of four of us that night — Larry, Stu Pospisil, retired sports editor Steve Sinclair and myself — a total of 144 years at the OWH.

Sad sight: Seeing Omaha Skutt senior center Lindsay Krause sitting on the bench nursing a knee injury. The Nebraska volleyball recruit could only watch as the SkyHawks lost by three points in the first round.

Biggest group of well-wishers: It seemed every Millard North fan wanted to shake coach Tim Cannon’s hand after the Mustangs’ Class A final win. An NSAA official finally had to come get the longtime coach and lead him to the postgame interview area.

Best coaching reaction: Before leaving the court after Beatrice won the Class B final, Clark Ribble marched in front of the boisterous fans and triumphantly held the championship trophy over his head.

Best student section: Tough call but the edge goes to Millard West. The Wildcat Crazies (as they’re known) filled the seats from courtside all the way to the top of the first tier for the Class A semifinal against Millard North.