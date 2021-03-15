Patterson: Superlatives from two great weeks of state basketball

It was a great two weeks of state tournament basketball, so let’s take one final look back at some of the highs (and lows):
Biggest thank you: To the NSAA for working hard to give us a sports season during these pandemic times. Several coaches made that point after games.
Perseverance: Omaha Creighton Prep’s Josh Luedtke coached in Friday’s Class A semifinal following the death of his father Jerry the night before. Prayers for the Luedtke family.
Most missed: The bands. As the parent of a high school percussionist, this one really hits home. It will be too late for our graduated son Sean next year, but here’s hoping the bands will be back in action in 2022.
Best song played by public address announcer Rich Brodersen: Where the Streets Have No Name (U2).
Most overplayed song: Sweet Caroline (Neil Diamond). That’s my opinion and I’m sticking to it.
Best games: The Class A semifinal between Bellevue West and Prep, and the Class A final between the Thunderbirds and Millard North. Two of the best ever at state.
Best endurance: Many (myself included) wondered how much gas Bellevue West would have left in the tank for the championship game one night after that exhausting triple-overtime win over Prep. Props to Doug Woodard’s squad for its resilience.
Goodbye and good luck: To Bellevue West’s Chucky Hepburn and Millard North’s Hunter Sallis. Looking forward to what the future holds for both.
Unsung heroes: The workers at Pinnacle Bank Arena, who did a major sanitization job after every game. Few fans saw it but their efforts kept the tourney running smoothly.
Worst concession stand gaffe: Running out of cheese pizza on a Lenten Friday.
Biggest shot: Kaden Glynn’s 3-pointer at the buzzer to tie the Class B final for Beatrice, which defeated Elkhorn in overtime. Glynn had a message written in magic marker on his shoes in memory of his little sister, who passed away three years earlier.
Biggest shot II: Grace Cave’s coast-to-coast layup in the closing seconds to give Weeping Water a one-point win and its first girls basketball title.
Ironman Award: Senior guard Lucas Bohlen of Adams Central took a pounding but helped lead his team to the Class C-1 final. His chin was bandaged after needing stitches when he smacked the court hard in a first-round win.
Toughest deadline: Trying to get the Prep-Bellevue West story written by 10:20 p.m. — roughly when the game was midway through the first overtime. With a big assist from our copy desk, the story was in the newspaper the next day.
Welcome back: It was nice to see longtime World-Herald preps reporter Larry Porter in the arena to accept his Service Award from the NSAA. A photo was taken of four of us that night — Larry, Stu Pospisil, retired sports editor Steve Sinclair and myself — a total of 144 years at the OWH.
So glad the NSAA honored former OWH prep guru Larry Porter. Former OWH sports editor Steve Sinclair is at far left, then Mike Patterson, Larry and yours truly. @OWHsports #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/6ERIrSVaYc— Stu Pospisil (@stuOWH) March 7, 2021
Sad sight: Seeing Omaha Skutt senior center Lindsay Krause sitting on the bench nursing a knee injury. The Nebraska volleyball recruit could only watch as the SkyHawks lost by three points in the first round.
Biggest group of well-wishers: It seemed every Millard North fan wanted to shake coach Tim Cannon’s hand after the Mustangs’ Class A final win. An NSAA official finally had to come get the longtime coach and lead him to the postgame interview area.
Best coaching reaction: Before leaving the court after Beatrice won the Class B final, Clark Ribble marched in front of the boisterous fans and triumphantly held the championship trophy over his head.
Best student section: Tough call but the edge goes to Millard West. The Wildcat Crazies (as they’re known) filled the seats from courtside all the way to the top of the first tier for the Class A semifinal against Millard North.
Most tired student section chant: “We’ve got spirit, yes we do …” That one never ends well so it’s best just to ignore if the opposing team starts it.
Biggest upset (boys): No. 7 seed Waverly knocking off defending Class B champion and No. 2 seed Omaha Skutt 41-40 in the first round.
Biggest upset (girls): No. 8 seed Winnebago — making its first state tourney appearance in 31 years — defeating No. 1 seed Grand Island Central Catholic 48-46 in the first round.
Most entertaining girls game: Fremont over Millard South 70-64 in a Class A semifinal.
Best family act (girls): Sisters Kaitlyn and Sydney Emanuel, who lifted North Bend to a second straight C-1 title. Honorable mention to sisters Alexis and Adison Markowski, who led defending champion Lincoln Pius X to another Class A title.
Best family act (boys): Brothers Cam and Maverick Binder and their cousin Ryan from Auburn, with all three in the starting lineup. Honorable mention to twins Jason and Jacob Sjuts of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and brothers Gil and Dei Jengmer of GICC.
Best tourney debut: Omaha Concordia reached the boys C-1 semifinals, losing to top seed Auburn in double overtime. The Mustangs return most of their team, so a second straight trip to state could be ahead in 2022.
Best sight: Seeing Tim Cannon walk out of the arena, hand-in-hand with his wife of 44 years, Shirley.