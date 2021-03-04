Patterson: Take a look at the storylines heading into the Class A semifinals

That free-wheeling offense isn't a surprise, considering the head coach. Kelly Flynn built South Sioux City into a powerhouse with a high-octane attack, and the state record book reflects that.

The Cardinals hold four of the top six slots in single-game scoring, including a state-record 134-point performance in 2000.

Fremont's attack is led by junior Taylor McCabe, who is averaging 24 per game. The Iowa pledge is one of the top 3-point shooters in the state, setting a Class A record as a sophomore with 107.

"I think a lot of people are looking forward to it," Flynn said. "Both teams like to get up and down the floor."

Now, on to that other semifinal.

Defending Class A champion Pius has gone unbeaten with the help of 6-3 senior center Alexis Markowski, who is averaging 23.3 points and 12.1 rebounds. Opponents routinely double and triple team her, though the Nebraska pledge usually finds a way to get her points.

Millard North slowed the game to a crawl Tuesday in the first round and had 6-4 senior Sidney Anderson guarding Markowski. The strategy kept the game close but the Thunderbolts eventually pulled away to win by 20.