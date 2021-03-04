Patterson: Take a look at the storylines heading into the Class A semifinals

There's a lot of talk these days about the need for a shot clock in high school basketball.
No clock would be needed Friday night when Millard South plays Fremont in a Class A semifinal at the girls state tournament.
The second-ranked Patriots (24-1) lead Class A by averaging 71 points per game. The third-ranked Tigers (22-3) are right behind, averaging 70.
It should be an entertaining game, which will follow the first semifinal between Lincoln Pius X and Omaha Central. There are also some interesting storylines for that game, but let's start with Millard South-Fremont.
The Patriots are making their sixth straight appearance at state, and they've come agonizingly close to a state title during that stretch. Millard South has been to the final twice, losing once in double overtime.
Coach Bryce Meyers' squad lost in the semifinals last year and had to regroup this season after the graduation of high-scoring seniors Jayme Horan and Maddie Krull. The Patriots' sophomore trio of Mya Babbitt (18.2 points per game), Cora Olsen (14.5) and Khloe Lemon (14.5) has helped the transition.
Millard South showed its offensive firepower a few weeks ago, scoring a Class A record 107 points against Glenwood — one of the top teams in Iowa.
Fremont also knows how to fill it up, scoring at least 70 points in 14 games. The Tigers, seeking their first state title, have scored 90-plus points twice — including a 93-52 win over Papillion-La Vista in the district final.
That free-wheeling offense isn't a surprise, considering the head coach. Kelly Flynn built South Sioux City into a powerhouse with a high-octane attack, and the state record book reflects that.
The Cardinals hold four of the top six slots in single-game scoring, including a state-record 134-point performance in 2000.
Fremont's attack is led by junior Taylor McCabe, who is averaging 24 per game. The Iowa pledge is one of the top 3-point shooters in the state, setting a Class A record as a sophomore with 107.
"I think a lot of people are looking forward to it," Flynn said. "Both teams like to get up and down the floor."
Now, on to that other semifinal.
Defending Class A champion Pius has gone unbeaten with the help of 6-3 senior center Alexis Markowski, who is averaging 23.3 points and 12.1 rebounds. Opponents routinely double and triple team her, though the Nebraska pledge usually finds a way to get her points.
Millard North slowed the game to a crawl Tuesday in the first round and had 6-4 senior Sidney Anderson guarding Markowski. The strategy kept the game close but the Thunderbolts eventually pulled away to win by 20.
The Eagles, making their first state tourney appearance since 2013, have the speed and height to give Pius problems. The speed is generated by freshman point guard Inia Jones and the height is provided by 6-3 Nya Pal and 6-5 Ital Lopuyo.
Juniors Aaniya Webb (15.6 ppg) and Aniah Wayne (9.8) also play key roles. In a first-round win over Lincoln Southwest, Wayne had 19 and Webb 17.
Pius is seeking its fifth title while Central is going after its fourth, and first since 2012.
A battle in the paint in one game and a track meet in the other.
I agree with Flynn... looking forward to it.
