Patterson: The games that reshaped the Nebraska girls basketball ratings

Preseason ratings always involve a large amount of guesswork, and this season is no different.

As most of our No. 1’s now find themselves looking up at other teams, let’s look back at some of the early games that helped reshape those ratings.

Millard North 69, Fremont 22: The visiting Mustangs serve notice on opening night that they’ll be one of the top teams in Class A. Millard North uses its depth to open a surprising 50-9 halftime lead while cruising past the defending Class A champion.

Wahoo Neumann 48, North Bend 41: A surprise in Class C-1 as the host Cavaliers upset the Tigers, who are after their fourth consecutive state title. A great start for Neumann coach Rick Ahrens, who has taken over for Jason Simons — now at Omaha Westview.

Omaha Skutt 42, Elkhorn North 35: In an early battle for Class B supremacy, the host SkyHawks prevail while holding the Wolves to 35 points. Highly recruited guard Britt Prince scores 18 as Skutt avenges a loss in last year’s state final.

Papillion-La Vista South 58, Norris 51 (OT): The host Titans rally for the victory with the help of four 3-pointers from Mya Lempp, who was held scoreless in the first half. Norris, always a power in Class B, moves on this season under first-year coach Wally Johnson.

Elkhorn North 65, Bennington 22: The Wolves resemble their two-time defending state champion selves as Prince pours in 30. Coaches from North Carolina and Arizona are there to watch the junior guard who is weighing more than 30 Division I offers.

Elkhorn North 65, Millard South 63 (OT): An early candidate for game of the year, Prince sinks two free throws with one second left in overtime to boost the Wolves. More college coaches are watching, including Nebraska’s Amy Williams and Creighton’s Jim Flanery.

Millard South 77, Omaha Central 71: A fun one to cover as the Patriots sink 10 3-pointers in the first half en route to victory. Eagles’ electric guard Inia Jones sets a school record with 43 points, one more than Maurtice Ivy’s 42 back in 1983.

Lincoln Pius X 59, Omaha Westside 39: The Warriors are always tough at home but the 5-0 Thunderbolts have no problem, rolling to the double-digit win. So far, Pius appears to be the top team among the resurgent Lincoln squads.

Bridgeport 69, Scottsbluff 53: The high-scoring Bulldogs — averaging 74 points a game — jump to C-1 this season after finishing as the Class C-2 runners-up last year. Sisters Ruthie and Olivia Loomis-Goltl are back after averaging almost 20 points each.

Fremont Bergan 45, Lincoln Christian 41: The Knights finished third at state last year and were second at the recent Class C-2 state volleyball tournament. A road win over the previously unbeaten Crusaders shows the team is once again on the right track.

Mustangs are No. 1

Millard South’s overtime loss to Elkhorn North opened the door for Millard North to become the overall No. 1 team in the state.

The Mustangs come at you in waves and third-year coach Chris Paulson isn’t shy about sending in any of the 15 players on his roster.

Pius checks in at No. 2 and Skutt climbs to third by virtue of its season-opening win over Elkhorn North. The Wolves are No. 4 while the Patriots check in at No. 5.

The only preseason No. 1 able to hold its ground is Class D-2 Shelton. The 4-0 Bulldogs finished third in volleyball and are hoping for even better things in basketball.

Shot clock update

Early returns show the 35-second shot clock being used this season in Class A has been a welcome addition.

“So far, so good,” NSAA assistant director Jon Dolliver said. “The people I’ve talked to have said there have been few problems with it.”

Some might wonder about the protocol when a lower-class team is playing at a Class A school. Dolliver said in that case, the non-Class A team makes the call whether to use the shot clock or not.

Top games this week

Class A: Wednesday: Metro holiday tournament first round; Lincoln High at Lincoln Northeast. Thursday: Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln Pius X.

Class B: Tuesday-Thursday: Omaha Skutt at Nike Tournament of Champions (Phoenix).

Class C-1: Tuesday: York at Adams Central; Milford at North Bend; Broken Bow at Hershey. Thursday: Columbus Scotus at Lincoln Christian; Wahoo at Yutan.

Class C-2: Tuesday: Clarkson/Leigh at Columbus Lakeview; Gothenburg at Amherst; Omaha Nation at Oakland-Craig. Thursday: Gothenburg at Southern Valley.

Class D-1: Tuesday: Falls City at Elmwood-Murdock; Johnson-Brock at Sterling.

Class D-2: Tuesday: Humphrey St. Francis at Nebraska Christian. Thursday: Falls City Sacred Heart at Elmwood-Murdock; Shelton at Wilcox-Hildreth.

