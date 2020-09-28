Patterson: The SkyHawks' first loss was a 'shock.' What's next for the Skutt volleyball team?

Omaha Skutt lost?
When a team is ranked No. 1 nationally, you’re just not expecting it to happen. The SkyHawks suffered their first setback Saturday, falling to Lincoln Southwest in a semifinal of the Allison Weston Invitational at Papillion-La Vista.
It also dropped Skutt out of the overall No. 1 slot in the Nebraska Top 10, a position taken over this week by Elkhorn South.
Skutt was scheduled to play this past weekend at a national tournament in Las Vegas, but COVID-19 changed that plan. Coach Renee Saunders was able to secure a spot instead in the Weston Invite, which traditionally draws several ranked teams.
The SkyHawks cruised through Friday’s round-robin portion of the tourney, but everything changed in Saturday’s 9 a.m. semifinal. Skutt squared off against the Silver Hawks, a team it had not played this season.
Southwest became the first to win a set off the SkyHawks by opening with a 25-20 victory. After Skutt rolled to a 25-12 victory in the second set, the Silver Hawks won the third 25-18 to secure the match.
“There was some shock, some screaming and some tears,’’ Southwest coach Mark Novotny said. “We worked hard for it and deserved to win.’’
Saunders said she was in a little bit of shock, too.
“It was weird,’’ she said. “We had a really good warm-up and I felt like we were ready to play, but we made too many errors and shot ourselves in the foot.’’
She added that she didn’t think her team was thinking about where it was originally supposed to be this past weekend, instead of where it was.
“I didn’t feel like they were thinking about Las Vegas,’’ Saunders said. “To be honest, we might have gone 0-5 in that national tournament if we played the way we did at times Saturday.’’
Shaylee Myers had 11 kills and Courtney Holsteen 10 to pace the Silver Hawks. Nebraska recruit Lindsay Krause had a match-high 14 kills for Skutt, but it wasn’t enough.
“They deserved to win,’’ Saunders said. “They served us really aggressively and kept us from getting into a rhythm offensively.’’
The Silver Hawks lost the three-set final to the host Monarchs, though it was a battle. Creighton recruit Norah Sis smacked 22 kills as Papio prevailed 22-25, 25-11, 25-21.
Novotny said trying to slow down dynamic hitters Krause and Sis in consecutive matches was no easy task.
“That’s a tough 1-2 punch,’’ he said. “We’re disappointed that we didn’t win the tournament but it was still a great effort from our girls.’’
Saunders, who was Allison Weston’s volleyball teammate during their playing days at Nebraska, said she hopes her team learns something from the loss.
“We didn’t handle adversity well and it cost us,’’ she said. “It showed us that we have to bring it every match because there are a lot of talented teams out there.’’
The SkyHawks, seeking their sixth straight Class B title, will try to regroup Tuesday night at Elkhorn. The Antlers moved to No. 2 in Class B after capturing the Lincoln Pius X Invitational on Saturday.
“Our goal was to win all of our matches, and now that’s not going to happen,’’ Saunders said. “That will be another good challenge for us Tuesday.’’
Ratings update
Undefeated Elkhorn South takes advantage of Skutt’s loss to climb to the overall No. 1 position this week.
The 18-0 Storm, also ranked No. 1 in Class A, were not part of the Weston Invite. Elkhorn South does not have the Class B SkyHawks on its schedule and the teams aren’t competing in any of the same tournaments.
Skutt falls to No. 2 overall while Papio moves to No. 3 after capturing its own invitational. Papillion-La Vista South is fourth and Class C-1 No. 1 Wahoo remains fifth.
Elkhorn makes a jump from No. 10 to No. 6 while Southwest enters the overall Top 10 at No. 8 after its win over the SkyHawks.
Top matches this week
Class A – Tuesday: Bellevue West at Papillion-La Vista South; Elkhorn South at Millard North; Millard West at Omaha Marian. Thursday: Lincoln Southwest at Millard West; Papillion-La Vista at Millard South. Saturday: Lincoln Northeast Invitational.
Class B – Tuesday: Omaha Skutt at Elkhorn. Thursday: Grand Island Central Catholic at Grand island Northwest; North Platte at Aurora; York, Seward at Beatrice triangular.
Class C-1 – Tuesday: Wahoo at Malcolm; Grand Island Central Catholic at Kearney Catholic; Columbus Scotus at Columbus Lakeview. Thursday: Ord at Kearney Catholic; Raymond Central at Syracuse. Saturday: Columbus Chamber tournament.
Class C-2 – Tuesday: Norfolk Lutheran NE at Norfolk Catholic. Thursday: Thayer Central at Centennial; BRLD at Oakland-Craig; Alma at Overton. Saturday: Clarkson/Leigh tournament.
Class D-1 – Tuesday: Fremont Bergan at Clarkson/Leigh; Mead at Yutan; Shelton at Overton; Battle Creek at Hartington Cedar Catholic. Thursday: Elm Creek at Pleasanton triangular.
Class D-2 – Tuesday: Axtell at Bertrand; Johnson-Brock at Diller-Odell. Thursday: Humphrey St. Francis, Nebraska Christian at Heartland Lutheran triangular.
