Patterson: The SkyHawks' first loss was a 'shock.' What's next for the Skutt volleyball team?

Saunders, who was Allison Weston’s volleyball teammate during their playing days at Nebraska, said she hopes her team learns something from the loss.

“We didn’t handle adversity well and it cost us,’’ she said. “It showed us that we have to bring it every match because there are a lot of talented teams out there.’’

The SkyHawks, seeking their sixth straight Class B title, will try to regroup Tuesday night at Elkhorn. The Antlers moved to No. 2 in Class B after capturing the Lincoln Pius X Invitational on Saturday.

“Our goal was to win all of our matches, and now that’s not going to happen,’’ Saunders said. “That will be another good challenge for us Tuesday.’’

Ratings update

Undefeated Elkhorn South takes advantage of Skutt’s loss to climb to the overall No. 1 position this week.

The 18-0 Storm, also ranked No. 1 in Class A, were not part of the Weston Invite. Elkhorn South does not have the Class B SkyHawks on its schedule and the teams aren’t competing in any of the same tournaments.

Skutt falls to No. 2 overall while Papio moves to No. 3 after capturing its own invitational. Papillion-La Vista South is fourth and Class C-1 No. 1 Wahoo remains fifth.