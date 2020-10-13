Patterson: The Stars of Kearney Catholic volleyball shine once again

Despite losing right-side hitter Julia McReynolds to injury before the start of this season, the Stars have been solid. Their only losses have come against Class B Aurora, undefeated St. Paul and Central Catholic.

The Kearney Catholic attack starts with setter Conner, who leads the state in assists with 735. Ashley Keck has a team-high 325 kills while four others — Bailey Spangler, Jill Collins, Ashlyn Wischmeier and Conner — each have more than 130.

“We’ve got kids who have stepped up and done a great job of competing," the coach said. “We’ve needed that because our schedule has been really tough."

Conner, who is fourth in the state among active coaches with 659 career wins, said competition has been especially keen this year.

“It’s a packed house in Class C-1," she said. “This is one of the strongest years that I can remember, and I’ve been doing this a while."

Conner added that it’s been an unusual season because of restrictions related to COVID-19, which hit home for her. She had to quarantine for two weeks shortly before the season began after testing positive.