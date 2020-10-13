Patterson: The Stars of Kearney Catholic volleyball shine once again

The Stars of Kearney Catholic are shining brightly once again.
Coach Kris Conner’s squad is 26-3 after a championship run through the Centennial Conference tournament. The Class C-1 Stars avenged a recent loss by defeating Grand Island Central Catholic in the final.
The school has had tremendous success over the years for Conner, in her 29th season as head coach. She hopes for continued positive results as the squad seeks a return to the state tournament after staying home the past three years.
“We’ve got almost everybody healthy this year," Conner said. “And we had a lot of good, experienced players back from last year."
The Stars had a great run starting in 2010 when they finished as the state runners-up. They repeated that second-place finish in 2011 before winning four straight championships from 2012 to 2015.
That title string was snapped the following year when Kearney Catholic lost in the state semifinals. A move to the rugged Centennial Conference in 2017 played a part in Kearney Catholic falling short of state the past three years.
It also didn’t help last season that Conner’s daughter Syd, the team’s setter, had a fracture in her back diagnosed the day before the season started.
“That certainly wasn’t good news," Kris Conner said. “Our offense struggled at times, but we still reached the district final."
Despite losing right-side hitter Julia McReynolds to injury before the start of this season, the Stars have been solid. Their only losses have come against Class B Aurora, undefeated St. Paul and Central Catholic.
The Kearney Catholic attack starts with setter Conner, who leads the state in assists with 735. Ashley Keck has a team-high 325 kills while four others — Bailey Spangler, Jill Collins, Ashlyn Wischmeier and Conner — each have more than 130.
“We’ve got kids who have stepped up and done a great job of competing," the coach said. “We’ve needed that because our schedule has been really tough."
Conner, who is fourth in the state among active coaches with 659 career wins, said competition has been especially keen this year.
“It’s a packed house in Class C-1," she said. “This is one of the strongest years that I can remember, and I’ve been doing this a while."
Conner added that it’s been an unusual season because of restrictions related to COVID-19, which hit home for her. She had to quarantine for two weeks shortly before the season began after testing positive.
“I thought it was allergies but then I got my test results back," she said. “We’ve worn masks since the first day and I think all of the schools have done a great job to get us through this season safely."
The Stars still have matches against 19-3 Broken Bow and 20-1 Overton before the start of districts in two weeks.
“Our schedule has been a killer," Conner said. “But hopefully it has us ready for what’s ahead."
Ratings update
Omaha Skutt solidified its overall No. 1 status by going 4-0 in its own SkyHawk Invitational.
Skutt posted wins over West Des Moines Valley, St. Teresa’s Academy of Kansas City, Lincoln East and Papillion-La Vista South. It was the Class B SkyHawks’ third win this season over the Titans, ranked No. 1 in Class A and No. 2 overall.
Elkhorn South climbs a slot to No. 3, followed by Papillion-La Vista and Lincoln Pius X.
Skutt is ranked second nationally this week by prepvolleyball.com while Elkhorn South is third.
Metro tournament
In part because of COVID-19 concerns, the Metro Conference tournament won’t be held at Ralston Arena this year.
The tourney, which will run Monday-Thursday next week, will be split between Papio High and Papio South.
Top matches this week
Class A – Tuesday: Omaha Marian at Bellevue West; Elkhorn South at Gretna. Friday-Saturday: Omaha Westside Invitational.
Class B – Tuesday: Waverly at Omaha Duchesne. Thursday; Omaha Duchesne at Omaha Skutt; Omaha Westside at Waverly. Saturday: Omaha Skutt at Sioux City Heelan tournament; Central Conference tournament final, at Crete.
Class C-1 – Tuesday: Grand Island Central Catholic at Columbus Scotus; Centennial at Adams Central triangular. Thursday: Wayne at Battle Creek; Broken Bow at Kearney Catholic.
Class C-2 – Tuesday: Columbus Lakeview at Norfolk Lutheran NE. Saturday: Eagle Classic, at Norfolk Lutheran NE; East Husker Conference tournament final.
Class D-1 – Tuesday: Oakland-Craig at Fremont Bergan. Thursday: Kenesaw at Bertrand.
Class D-2 – Tuesday: Burwell at CWC. Saturday: Pioneer Conference final.
