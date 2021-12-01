Patterson: Tom Tvrdy returned to coaching for a challenge. He's got one at Omaha Marian

He’s got that at Marian, which went 7-12 last season and graduated its top two scorers — Celia Hacker and Aryannah Harrison.

The thought of leaving Seward was difficult, but there was something that intrigued him about trying to resurrect a once-proud program.

“I knew those teams from the past were great under Jim Miller,” he said. “Seeing Marian play was something to behold, and I had a lot of admiration for him.”

Even with his past success, Tvrdy said he considered himself a long shot to get the job.

“When I was driving to the interview, I kind of wondered, ‘What am I doing?’” he said. “But everything changed when I met the people at Marian.”

That group included school President Mary Higgins, Athletic Director Rochelle Rohlfs and another person — Miller.

“I was really impressed by what I saw and what I heard,” Tvrdy said. “I had a few days to think about it, and then I let them know that I was ready to go to work.”

Tvrdy has put in a lot of coaching work since his graduation from Nebraska in 1989. He’s had stops at Rising City (two years), Cozad (one), Gothenburg (six), Fremont (three) and Seward (18).