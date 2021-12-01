Patterson: Tom Tvrdy returned to coaching for a challenge. He's got one at Omaha Marian

Tom Tvrdy returned to coaching because he was looking for a challenge.
Now he’s got one as the new coach at Omaha Marian.
Under the guidance of Jim Miller, the Crusaders were once one of the most dominant teams in Class A. Marian has qualified for the state tournament 26 times — second in Nebraska to Lincoln Southeast (27).
But Miller retired after 34 years and 619 wins, and Marian has struggled since. The Crusaders, once a fixture at state, haven’t reached that destination since 2010.
That brings us back to Tvrdy, who was hired in March as Marian’s new coach. He brings a wealth of experience and success, most notably at Class B Seward.
He coached there for 18 years and compiled 470 wins. Most notably he guided the Bluejays to 104 consecutive wins from 2008-12 as Seward captured four consecutive Class B titles.
Tvrdy didn’t coach last season, opting to watch his son play his senior year for the Bluejays. But he still had a passion to coach, if the situation was right.
When he saw the job opening at Marian, he was interested.
“I put a lot of thought into it,” he said. “I didn’t want to take just any job, but I definitely wanted a challenge.”
He’s got that at Marian, which went 7-12 last season and graduated its top two scorers — Celia Hacker and Aryannah Harrison.
The thought of leaving Seward was difficult, but there was something that intrigued him about trying to resurrect a once-proud program.
“I knew those teams from the past were great under Jim Miller,” he said. “Seeing Marian play was something to behold, and I had a lot of admiration for him.”
Even with his past success, Tvrdy said he considered himself a long shot to get the job.
“When I was driving to the interview, I kind of wondered, ‘What am I doing?’” he said. “But everything changed when I met the people at Marian.”
That group included school President Mary Higgins, Athletic Director Rochelle Rohlfs and another person — Miller.
“I was really impressed by what I saw and what I heard,” Tvrdy said. “I had a few days to think about it, and then I let them know that I was ready to go to work.”
Tvrdy has put in a lot of coaching work since his graduation from Nebraska in 1989. He’s had stops at Rising City (two years), Cozad (one), Gothenburg (six), Fremont (three) and Seward (18).
His 470 wins are 17th all time in Nebraska and eighth among active coaches. But Tvrdy is quick to say it will take time to get the Crusaders back on the winning track.
“It’s going to be a process,” he said. “But I feel that everything is in place for us to be successful, starting with the great support of the administration.”
Tvrdy feels no pressure while trying to get Marian back to the school’s glory days.
“I feel really confident that over time we can make this work,” he said. “And once we start winning again, kids are going to want to come here.”
Tvrdy already has taken steps to create interest among grade-school players, starting with youth camps.
“If you run them the right way, that’s huge,” he said. “You want those players to remember how much they learned and how much more they could learn.”
It remains to be seen if Tvrdy will find success coaching in the rugged Metro Conference. But challenges lured him to the job and will drive him, the way it has at all his other coaching stops.
“Every challenge motivates me,” he said. “And I don’t like to lose.”
Coaching moves
In addition to Tvrdy, two other familiar faces will be coaching in new places.
Longtime Wahoo coach Linda Walker takes over as coach at Omaha Gross. She tallied 373 wins — 14th among active coaches — over 24 seasons.
Former Papillion-La Vista coach Dave Hubert is the new coach at Ashland-Greenwood. He guided the Monarchs to 10 state tourney appearances in 20 years before stepping down in 2015.
He most recently had been an assistant at Gretna.
First ratings
Millard South, which returns all but one from last year’s state tourney squad, begins the season as the overall No. 1 team.
The high-scoring Patriots, who went 24-2 in 2020-21, return four starters who averaged double digits. They also have the motivation, finishing as the state tourney runners-up in 2017 and 2018 and reaching the semifinals in 2020 and 2021.
Expect Millard South’s biggest challenges for Class A supremacy to come from No. 2 Omaha Central and No. 3 Fremont.
Starting No. 1 in all the classes are Millard South (A), Elkhorn North (B), North Bend (C-1), Hastings St. Cecilia (C-2), Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (D-1) and Falls City Sacred Heart (D-2).
