Patterson: Undefeated start has York 'hungry to get back' to state tournament

A 12-0 start and a No. 6 rating in the overall Top 10 has York coach Matt Kern feeling pretty good these days.
“That’s a great start for us," he said. “I thought we’d be competitive but you never really know until the season starts playing out."
It’s already been a nice ride for Kern, in his 15th year as head coach. He recently picked up career victory No. 200, and leading scorer Maddie Portwine just went past the 1,000-point mark in her career.
The coach has his Class B Dukes focused on a return to state, a destination that York was denied the past two seasons. That stung for a program that reached the state tourney each of the previous five years.
Kern said his squad is playing a more up-tempo style after losing to Norris at home in a district final last season.
“We have more speed and we’re able to spread the floor more," he said. “We’re also shooting better, especially from 3-point range."
York averages almost 55 points and is one of the top scoring teams in Class B.
Portwine, a 6-foot senior guard, averages 15.8 points. The Fort Hays State signee averaged a team-high 13.5 last season.
The Dukes also are getting strong scoring contributions from Destiny Shepherd (10.3 ppg), Mattie Pohl (9.5), Masa Scheierman (6.8) and Kiersten Portwine (6.5). Scheierman, a 6-foot junior, also is one of the top rebounders in Class B at 10.2 per game.
“We have several players who can be our leading scorer on any given night," Kern said. “That makes us tough to defend."
York also has shown grit, winning three games by four points or less.
“There’ve been times when we’ve been behind at halftime," Kern said. “We don’t press a lot but we play a pretty tough half-court defense that’s helped us fight back."
The Dukes saw one of their biggest games of the season postponed Friday night because of snow. York was scheduled to play at defending Class B champion Crete, a game that might be rescheduled next month.
“We had a great practice before that game," Kern said. “The team was really fired up to play that one."
Class B No. 1 York will settle for a home game Tuesday night against No. 4 Norris, which defeated Crete on Saturday.
“Norris is another good team," Kern said. “They have some great shooters so that will be a battle."
A victory would maintain the Dukes’ momentum toward that possible return to state. York’s state titles came in 1977 and 1979.
“We’re hungry to get back," Kern said. “Class B is really competitive but I feel we’re on the right track."
Ratings update
Little change atop the overall Top 10 as Class A’s Big Four — Lincoln Pius X, Fremont, Millard South and Omaha Central — continue to roll.
The No. 1 Thunderbolts (10-0) could be tested Friday night in a road game at Kearney. The Bearcats are 8-2 and moved into the Class A ratings this week at No. 10.
The 12-2 Tigers posted wins over Class A No. 7 Lincoln East and No. 8 Omaha Marian. A scheduled game against No. 5 Lincoln Southwest on Friday night was postponed by snow.
Millard South (11-1) has hit the reset button since losing to Omaha Marian on Jan. 5. The Patriots averaged 86 points in recent wins over Omaha Benson and Lincoln High.
Central moved to 11-1 by posting a 10-point win over Lincoln East on Saturday night. The Eagles’ lone loss was a 79-76 setback against Millard South in the Metro Holiday tourney final.
In addition to Pius and York, other top-ranked teams this week are Grand Island Central Catholic (C-1), Clarkson/Leigh (C-2), Pleasanton (D-1) and Humphrey St. Francis (D-2).
Larsen update
Crete coach John Larsen remains five behind retired Freeman coach Ken Cook as the state’s all-time win leader.
The Cardinals had a game against York postponed and lost 47-43 at Norris. Crete has games this week against Seward on Tuesday, Nebraska City on Thursday and Elkhorn on Saturday.
Larsen’s squad will compete in the Central Conference tournament next week.
Top games this week
Class A — Thursday: Omaha Westside at Omaha Marian. Friday: Bellevue West at Bellevue East; Lincoln Pius X at Kearney; Lincoln North Star at Lincoln East. Saturday: Kearney at Lincoln Southwest.
Class B — Tuesday: Norris at York. Tuesday-Saturday: River Cities Conference tournament. Thursday: Hastings at Beatrice. Friday: Norris at Bennington; Blair at Elkhorn. Saturday: Elkhorn at Crete.
Class C-1 — Tuesday: Auburn at Falls City Sacred Heart; Wood River at Grand Island CC; Hastings St. Cecilia at Superior. Thursday: Lincoln Lutheran at Fremont Bergan. Saturday: Grand Island CC at Adams Central.
Class C-2 — Tuesday: BRLD at Wakefield; Sutton at Ravenna. Thursday: Shelton at Wood River. Friday: West Point GACC at O’Neill; Elm Creek at Pleasanton.
Class D-1 — Tuesday: SEM at Anselmo-Merna. Thursday: Exeter-Milligan at BDS. Saturday: Mead at Malcolm; Weeping Water at Nebraska City Lourdes.
Class D-2 — Tuesday: Southern at Diller-Odell; Ainsworth at CWC. Thursday: Wynot at Pierce. Friday: Mullen at Gordon-Rushville.