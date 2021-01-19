Patterson: Undefeated start has York 'hungry to get back' to state tournament

A 12-0 start and a No. 6 rating in the overall Top 10 has York coach Matt Kern feeling pretty good these days.

“That’s a great start for us," he said. “I thought we’d be competitive but you never really know until the season starts playing out."

It’s already been a nice ride for Kern, in his 15th year as head coach. He recently picked up career victory No. 200, and leading scorer Maddie Portwine just went past the 1,000-point mark in her career.

The coach has his Class B Dukes focused on a return to state, a destination that York was denied the past two seasons. That stung for a program that reached the state tourney each of the previous five years.

Kern said his squad is playing a more up-tempo style after losing to Norris at home in a district final last season.

“We have more speed and we’re able to spread the floor more," he said. “We’re also shooting better, especially from 3-point range."

York averages almost 55 points and is one of the top scoring teams in Class B.

Portwine, a 6-foot senior guard, averages 15.8 points. The Fort Hays State signee averaged a team-high 13.5 last season.