Love them or hate them – as their players readily attest – you must respect the Millard South Patriots for what they accomplished.

The team entered this season with huge expectations, having fallen short of a championship in three previous trips to state. Those earlier appearances all ended in the semifinals.

This was the last ride for the high-scoring senior trio of Mya Babbitt, Cora Olsen and Khloe Lemon. Anything short of that elusive title undoubtedly would have been deemed a failure by that group, collectively known as “The Big Three” by opposing coaches.

Coach Bryce Meyers’ squad delivered at the tourney, capping it off Saturday with a 72-60 victory over a tough Lincoln High squad to secure that Class A championship.

The Patriots, who had the words “Most Hated” on the back of their warm-ups, finish the season 27-2. The four-year record for this senior class, with “The Big Three” starting as freshmen, is an amazing 105-7.

Babbitt, Olsen and Lemon are all members of the career 1,000-point club. A search through the archives was unable to find three teammates from the same class with such an accomplishment.

“We knew this was the last time we were going to be stepping on the court together,” Lemon said. “We wanted to make it count.”

A look back at their state tourney efforts:

Millard South defeated Lincoln Southwest 74-58 in Wednesday’s first round. The Patriots led 25-8 after the opening quarter and the trio finished with 62 points, with Olsen’s 31 leading the way.

In Friday’s semifinal, Millard South finally got over that semifinal hump with a 68-47 victory over Bellevue West. The Patriots led 17-0 and the trio combined for 63 points with the help of Babbitt, who set an all-class state tourney record with eight 3-pointers.

Millard South started slowly against the Links in Saturday’s final, trailing 17-10 after the first quarter. But there was no “Here we go again” thoughts creeping in with the Patriots, who scored 28 in the second quarter to grab a 38-30 halftime lead.

The fouls started to mount in the second half and three starters – Olsen, Lemon and Juliana Jones – each had four fouls. But they all made it to the end and with the help of 15 fourth-quarter points from Babbitt, the Patriots won the championship.

“The Big Three” would not be denied in that final, scoring 70 of the Patriots’ 72 points. Of the 214 scored by Millard South in three tourney games, the trio scored 195.

Mention also should be made of the other two senior starters, Jones and Lexi Finkenbiner. Jones scored 14 points at state while Finkenbiner did much of the dirty work inside against Lincoln High with 16 rebounds.

After the game, Olsen spoke about how the players wanted the championship not just for themselves but for Meyers.

“All the countless hours the seniors and Meyers have put into the gym is insane,” she said. “Just knowing how much it meant to Bryce made it more special.”

Meyers said Monday that it was a big day up at school.

“There was a lot of excitement, and we got a lot of congratulations,” he said. “It was just such a relief to finally get it done.”

It remains to be seen whether Meyers, in his 10th season, will return as coach. He and his wife Rachel have three basketball-playing sons, and there was talk at the tourney that Meyers might go out with his talented senior class.

“I haven’t made any decision yet,” he said Monday. “I need some time to think about it.”

Whatever the future holds for Millard South girls basketball, nobody will ever forget the way Meyers and this talented senior class finally delivered that long-awaited state title.

Ratings finale

It’s a close call but Class A No. 1 Millard South gets the slight edge over Class B No. 1 Elkhorn North as the overall top team.

Both had outstanding seasons but the Patriots’ rugged schedule put them over the top. They defeated eight of the teams in the final Class A ratings and avenged one of their two losses with a 21-point semifinal win over Bellevue West.

Wolves’ fans will point to the Patriots’ other loss, which happened Dec. 15. Elkhorn North defeated visiting Millard South 65-63 in overtime.

It was one of three Class A wins for the Wolves, who also defeated Kearney and North Platte.

Suffice to say both schools had great seasons and finished as state champions.

Prediction update

The crystal ball selected four of the six winners at state, a number that was most satisfying to this prognosticator.

Predicted champions were Millard South (Class A), Elkhorn North (B), North Bend (C-1) and Falls City Sacred Heart (D-2). Coming up just short were C-2 Oakland-Craig and D-1 Ravenna as Pender (C-2) and Centura (D-1) took home the hardware.

We’ll see if that number holds up against colleague Stu Pospisil’s boys state tournament predictions this week.

Benson girls

Let’s end this basketball season by giving special mention to the Omaha Benson squad that suited up just five players on the varsity most of the season.

Without any opportunity to rest, the Bunnies still won 10 games and finished out their schedule. Kudos to coach Bobby Massey and his players for showing such tenacity in the face of adversity.

