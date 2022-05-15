Patterson: Upset driven weekend at state baseball sets stage for exciting matchups ahead

While the first round of the Class A state baseball tournament went according to form, the can’t be said for Class B.

The lower-seeded teams won three of the four games Saturday at Werner Park. Springing the upsets were No. 5 seed Beatrice, No. 7 Elkhorn and No. 8 Waverly.

All four higher-seeded teams in Class A — No. 1 Millard West, No. 2 Omaha Creighton Prep, No. 3 Millard South and No. 4 Lincoln East — posted first-round wins Friday.

Both double-elimination tournaments resume Monday, with Class A at Werner Park and Class B at UNO’s Anderson Field. Winners bracket games are at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. in both.

Prep coach Pat Mooney said the Class A field is unusually strong this year.

“The top eight teams in wild-card points made it to state, and that’s the first time I can remember that happening,” he said. “I’d probably consider this one of the toughest fields we’ve ever had.”

Mooney said all the Class A teams are dealing with a minor tweak in this year’s tournament. The event started on a Friday and won’t resume until Monday, giving the teams two straight days of rest.

“Usually, it’s pretty much day after day after day,” he said. “It’s a little bit different and I think we’re all trying to figure our pitching out.”

Because of pitch-count limits, it’s not unusual to see coaches pulling their starters a little early so they can come back a little sooner. That was the case Saturday, with Elkhorn North starter Ryan Harrahill, who was pulled one batter short of a complete game.

The second-ranked Junior Jays, who have more state titles (12) than any other program, came into the tournament as one of the hottest teams. Prep has won 11 of 12, losing only to top-ranked Millard West.

Mooney’s squad will play defending state champ Millard South in the second round at Werner. The teams split two previous games, with the Patriots winning 5-0 and the Junior Jays prevailing 15-10.

“Obviously, they’re really good,” Mooney said. “We’ll have our hands full.”

The biggest upset in the opening round happened Saturday in Class B, where No. 8 seed Waverly rallied for four runs in the seventh to stun top seed Norris 5-4. Beatrice won state last year as the No. 8 seed.

“Beatrice got hot last year,” Viking coach Luke Tewes said. “And we’re hot right now.”

Waverly qualified for state after defeating previous Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt in a district final.

“We don’t care what seed we are,” Tewes said. “We feel that we can play with anybody.”

Class A Monday, at Werner Park

Losers bracket

No. 9-seeded Kearney (15-10) vs. No. 5 Elkhorn South (18-9), 10 a.m.: The Bearcats are making their second appearance at state while Elkhorn South is making its sixth trip. Teams did not play during the season.

No. 7 Lincoln Southeast (22-7) vs. No. 6 Omaha Westside (18-15), 1 p.m.: The Knights, the last Lincoln team to win Class A (1977) will need to fight their way back through the losers bracket. The Warriors have split two previous games against Southeast.

Winners bracket

No. 1-ranked Millard West (27-5) vs. No. 3 Lincoln East (25-3), 4 p.m.: Both teams won in the first round via shutout as the Wildcats defeated Kearney 3-0 and the Spartans beat Elkhorn South 10-0. A tournament final during the season between the teams was rained out.

No. 2 Omaha Creighton Prep (28-5) vs. No. 4 Millard South (24-8), 7 p.m.: The Junior Jays defeated Omaha Westside 9-4 in the opening round while the Patriots outslugged Lincoln Southeast 9-5. The teams split during the season, with Prep winning the most recent game.

Class B Monday, at Anderson Field

Losers bracket

No. 1-ranked Norris (20-7) vs. No. 10 Central City/Fullerton/Centura (20-3), 10 a.m.: The Titans were cruising Saturday until Waverly erupted for four runs in the final inning for the victory. The Kernels fell to defending champion Beatrice in the opening round.

No. 5 Omaha Gross (18-8) vs. No. 2 Omaha Skutt (18-7), 1 p.m.: The Cougars would like to forget the fourth inning Saturday when Elkhorn North sent 14 to the plate and scored 10 runs. The SkyHawks fell behind Elkhorn 5-0 on Saturday and never could recover.

Winners bracket

No. 8-ranked Waverly (14-13) vs. No. 7 Beatrice (18-4), 4 p.m.: The Vikings are on a roll, similar to the one Beatrice enjoyed last year while capturing its first state title. The Vikings defeated the visiting Orangemen 10-9 on April 1.

No. 3 Elkhorn North (20-10) vs. No. 4 Elkhorn (16-13), 4 p.m.: The Wolves, making their state tourney debut, shut out Omaha Gross in the first round. The seventh-seeded Antlers defeated second-seeded Omaha Skutt 10-4 to avenge an early-season loss.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.