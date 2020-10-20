Patterson: Volleyball has brought normalcy, but coaches hope 'positives outweigh the negatives'

Marian had to shut down despite wearing masks all season.

“We’ve been wearing them 24-7,’’ McLeay said. “You don’t know how these things happen, but you do your best to deal with it.’’

Most coaches agree that in-school precautions have helped immensely but it’s difficult to control what happens away from school. In the case of Gretna, the outbreak allegedly was traced to a large homecoming party at a parent’s home.

“We’ve had a lot of talks about being responsible away from the court,’’ McLeay said. “Everything is different this year, and you’re not sure what each new day is going to bring.’’

With the postseason just ahead, the withdrawal from the Metro tourney comes at a tough time for the Crusaders. Marian is hoping to make amends for last season, when the team failed to reach state for the first time in 19 years.

“I hope that serves as motivation,’’ McLeay said. “Right now we’re just hopeful that we’ll be able to compete in districts.’’

The coach added that it’s a difficult time of the season even during a normal year.