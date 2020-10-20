Patterson: Volleyball has brought normalcy, but coaches hope 'positives outweigh the negatives'

Omaha Marian coach Amy McLeay was supposed to be coaching her Crusaders this past weekend at the Omaha Westside Invitational.
Instead, she spent much of that time at home.
Marian was forced to withdraw from the late-season tourney after a player tested positive for COVID-19. Several other players are in quarantine.
“To say the least, it’s been a difficult year,’’ McLeay said. “After the second or third week we were hoping we were out of the woods, but that wasn’t the case.’’
As the season winds down, coaches are talking more about the hope of making it to the end. Even with pandemic protocol in place — most notably masks and constant sanitizing — it hasn’t always been enough.
Last week, Lincoln Southeast had to cancel a match against Fremont. Elkhorn South’s Rylee Gray was in quarantine when the Storm played at Gretna, and the host school had its own issues when more than 40 students tested positive.
Then there’s Marian, which also pulled out of this week’s Metro Conference tournament after sitting out the Westside Invite.
“In the interest of the players and coaches, we decided to withdraw,’’ McLeay said. “We were also thinking of the safety of our opponents’ players.’’
Marian had to shut down despite wearing masks all season.
“We’ve been wearing them 24-7,’’ McLeay said. “You don’t know how these things happen, but you do your best to deal with it.’’
Most coaches agree that in-school precautions have helped immensely but it’s difficult to control what happens away from school. In the case of Gretna, the outbreak allegedly was traced to a large homecoming party at a parent’s home.
“We’ve had a lot of talks about being responsible away from the court,’’ McLeay said. “Everything is different this year, and you’re not sure what each new day is going to bring.’’
With the postseason just ahead, the withdrawal from the Metro tourney comes at a tough time for the Crusaders. Marian is hoping to make amends for last season, when the team failed to reach state for the first time in 19 years.
“I hope that serves as motivation,’’ McLeay said. “Right now we’re just hopeful that we’ll be able to compete in districts.’’
The coach added that it’s a difficult time of the season even during a normal year.
“Kids are getting worn down and they can catch a cold,’’ she said. “This season, you don’t know it if it’s a cold or something worse.’’
McLeay said playing this year gave high school athletes the normalcy they craved but added that it’s been a struggle.
“We’ve all done our best to play this season,’’ she said. “I hope in the long run that the positives outweigh the negatives.’’
Ratings update
Top-ranked Omaha Skutt went unbeaten to capture the Sioux City Heelan Invitational on Saturday.
The 23-1 SkyHawks, ranked second nationally by PrepVolleyball.com, defeated Hull Western Christian (25-12, 25-19) in the final.
Papillion-La Vista South, ranked No. 1 in Class A and No. 2 overall, was idle last week. The Titans are competing this week in the Metro Conference tournament.
Elkhorn South, Papillion-La Vista and Lincoln Pius X round out the overall top five. The Storm, top seed in this week’s Metro tourney, are ranked third nationally.
Milestone wins
Congratulations are in order for recent milestone coaching wins achieved by Sue Wewel of Fremont Bergan, Bob Wald of Douglas County West and Sandy Miller of Stuart.
Wewel reached career win No. 700 when the Knights defeated Columbus Scotus at the Centennial Conference tournament. She is second in the state in victories among active coaches behind Sharon Zavala of Grand Island Central Catholic.
The longtime Bergan coach has 702 wins, moving her past Gwen Egbert into 14th on the state’s all-time list.
Wald and Miller reached the 400-win mark. Wald’s Falcons are 17-10 in Class C-1, and Miller’s Broncos are 10-8 in D-2.
Top matches this week
Class A – Tuesday-Thursday: Metro Conference tournament; Heartland Athletic Conference tournament.
Class B – Tuesday: Aurora at Omaha Skutt triangular; Norris at Lincoln Lutheran triangular; York at Grand Island Northwest; Omaha Duchesne, Wahoo at Bennington triangular. Thursday: Elkhorn at Waverly; Ashland-Greenwood at Seward. Saturday: River Cities Conference tournament.
Class C-1 – Tuesday: Kearney Catholic at Overton; Broken Bow quadrangular; Ogallala at North Platte. Tuesday-Thursday: Mid State Conference tournament.
Class C-2 – Tuesday: Howells-Dodge at North Bend; Clarkson/Leigh at Oakland-Craig; Palmyra at Yutan.
Class D-1 – Tuesday: Mead at Raymond Central; Gothenburg at Amherst; Kenesaw at Shelton.
Class D-2 – Tuesday: Falls City Sacred Heart, Johnson-Brock at Humboldt/TRS triangular.
