Patterson: Volleyball point that 'lasted forever' draws attention to Millard South, Elkhorn South

It was just one point in an early-season match, but it certainly has drawn a lot of attention.
The final point of last Thursday’s first set between Millard South and Elkhorn South proved to be a classic. Fortunately, Rachel Butler got it all on video.
That point lasted 1 minute and 42 seconds, an eternity in high school volleyball. The ball crossed the net more than 30 times before Maddie Henry finally delivered the kill that gave the Storm a 25-23 win.
“The point seemed like it lasted forever,” Butler said. “We were all wondering when it was going to end.”
Butler, whose daughter Ali is a junior outside hitter for the Patriots, was gracious enough to share the video. After putting it on Twitter, it has more than 16,600 views.
It has drawn the attention of many, including Creighton coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth. Her Twitter reaction: “Holy smokes – check out this point. Such great HS volleyball played in Nebraska!”
#nebpreps The final point of the first set between Millard South and Elkhorn South ... it lasted 1:42 and gave the Storm a 25-23 win (video courtesy of Rachel Butler). 🏐 pic.twitter.com/7TYxPK1c9A— Mike Patterson (@MPattersonOWH) September 3, 2021
As expected of any nervous parent, Butler’s reactions could be heard several times during the marathon point. Fortunately, those comments never got blue.
“I’m usually somewhat of a cusser, so I’m glad I didn’t do that,” she said. “I said ‘shoot’ one time, and I never say that.”
Butler said she was taking the video so her daughter could learn from it later.
“It helps to be able to go back and look at those points,” she said. “But that one was pretty painful to watch.”
Elkhorn South, the defending Class A champion, had grabbed a 9-1 lead in that first set before Millard South rallied to make it close. Perhaps that added to the pain.
Ali, who finished with a team-high nine kills in the match, apparently has moved on after seeing the video’s popularity.
“Ali said, ‘Mom, your video is famous!’” Rachel said. “That was kind of a fun thought, to know so many people had seen it.”
The Storm prevailed in three sets, though Butler came away with the attention-grabbing video. She does have one regret, though.
“I wish I would have kept filming after that point finally ended,” she said. “It was really cool to see fans of both teams standing up and applauding, because those players deserved it.”
Butler also has one last wish.
“If I film another long point like that, I hope we win it,” she said. “That would be a better ending.”
SkyHawks finish 7th: Omaha Skutt finished seventh last weekend at the 64-team Nike Invitational in Orlando, Florida.
The SkyHawks went 5-1 to boost their overall record to 10-3, though matches against teams from states not bordering Nebraska are not recorded on the NSAA website.
Top matches this week
Class A: Thursday: Omaha Westside at Lincoln Southwest; Millard West at Millard South; Elkhorn South at Papillion-La Vista; Papillion-La Vista South at Gretna. Friday-Saturday: Bellevue East Invitational. Saturday: Millard North Invitational.
Class B: Thursday: Elkhorn North at Waverly. Saturday: Norris Invitational.
Class C-1: Thursday, Saturday: Malcolm Invitational. Saturday: Wahoo Neumann Invitational; Boone Central Invitational; North Bend Invitational.
Class C-2: Thursday: Burwell at Fullerton; Oakland-Craig at Wisner-Pilger. Thursday, Saturday: Wakefield Invitational.
Class D-1: Thursday: Superior at BDS; Cambridge at Overton. Saturday: Fremont Bergan tournament; Howells-Dodge tournament.
Class D-2: Thursday: Osceola at Mead; Sterling triangular. Saturday: Friend Invitational.
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH