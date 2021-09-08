Patterson: Volleyball point that 'lasted forever' draws attention to Millard South, Elkhorn South

Butler said she was taking the video so her daughter could learn from it later.

“It helps to be able to go back and look at those points,” she said. “But that one was pretty painful to watch.”

Elkhorn South, the defending Class A champion, had grabbed a 9-1 lead in that first set before Millard South rallied to make it close. Perhaps that added to the pain.

Ali, who finished with a team-high nine kills in the match, apparently has moved on after seeing the video’s popularity.

“Ali said, ‘Mom, your video is famous!’” Rachel said. “That was kind of a fun thought, to know so many people had seen it.”

The Storm prevailed in three sets, though Butler came away with the attention-grabbing video. She does have one regret, though.

“I wish I would have kept filming after that point finally ended,” she said. “It was really cool to see fans of both teams standing up and applauding, because those players deserved it.”

Butler also has one last wish.

“If I film another long point like that, I hope we win it,” she said. “That would be a better ending.”