Patterson: What to expect during Class A volleyball districts

Elkhorn South’s championship run through the Metro Conference tournament makes the Storm the undisputed No. 1 team in Class A — for now.
Coach Chelsea Potter’s squad passed its final regular-season test by defeating Papillion-La Vista South in the five-set Metro final. It was the first time the teams met since the Titans swept the Storm in the first round at state last year.
With districts this week and the state tournament next week, teams will be looking to finish strong. We’ll see if the Storm have what it takes to secure their first state championship.
Let’s take a look at those Class A districts that begin Tuesday:
A-1 at Elkhorn South: Only three teams here, with Millard North taking on Fremont for the right to play the Storm. Elkhorn South swept the Tigers (once) and the Mustangs (twice) so a loss on its home court in districts would be a major surprise.
A-2 at Papillion-La Vista South: Another three-team district, with Lincoln High and Omaha Westside playing in the first match. The Links and Warriors are improved, but the host Titans are a prohibitive favorite.
A-3 at Lincoln Pius X: This three-team, All-Lincoln district will have Southeast and East playing for the right to challenge the host Thunderbolts. The Spartans have pulled a few late-season surprises, but Pius is too strong to let this district title slip away.
A-4 at Papillion-La Vista: The last of the three-team districts consists of Gretna, Millard South and the host Monarchs. The Dragons were decimated by injury this year, and the Patriots have lost twice to Papio, so expect the Monarchs to return to state for the 35th time — the most of any school.
A-5 at Millard West: Now it’s going to get interesting, with the Wildcats hosting Grand Island, Lincoln North Star and Omaha Marian. The X-factor is the Crusaders’ ability to crank it back up again after being idle since Oct. 13 because of COVID-19 quarantine. Millard West looms as the favorite.
A-6 at Lincoln Southwest: The Silver Hawks will entertain Kearney, Columbus and Lincoln Northeast. The Bearcats, who defeated Southwest earlier this season, probably will pose the biggest challenge. The Silver Hawks avenged that loss last week at the conference tournament and should take this district.
A-7 at Bellevue West: The Thunderbirds will host Norfolk, Bellevue East and North Platte. Bellevue West slipped past the Bulldogs in wild-card points (41.9310-41.8333) for the right to host a district and should have enough firepower to reach state for the first time since 2006.
Best guess is that each of the host teams will capture their districts, though strange things can happen in the postseason. Let’s give Marian, Kearney and North Platte the best chance to spring the upsets.
Last year at this time, Papio South needed to win the district final at Millard South to reach state. The Titans achieved that and rode the momentum into the tournament, where they won three more matches to secure the title.
Other classes: Subdistrict play in Class B will begin Tuesday, and the finals will be Wednesday. The Class B district finals will be Saturday.
Subdistrict play will begin Monday in Classes C and D, and the subdistrict finals will be Tuesday. Like Class B, all district finals will be Saturday.
Two more milestones: Congratulations to Humphrey St. Francis coach Dean Korus and Aurora coach Lois Hixson.
Korus recently picked up career victory No. 600 when the D-2 Flyers defeated Bloomfield. He has been coaching 34 years and guided St. Francis to 20 state tournament appearances, including three championships and five runner-up finishes.
Hixson earned career win No. 500 last week in a victory over Omaha Gross. She has coached for 26 years — the past 15 at Aurora — and guided the Class B Huskies to state seven times.
Korus is now fifth all-time among active state coaches, while Hixson is ninth.
