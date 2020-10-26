Patterson: What to expect during Class A volleyball districts

A-3 at Lincoln Pius X: This three-team, All-Lincoln district will have Southeast and East playing for the right to challenge the host Thunderbolts. The Spartans have pulled a few late-season surprises, but Pius is too strong to let this district title slip away.

A-4 at Papillion-La Vista: The last of the three-team districts consists of Gretna, Millard South and the host Monarchs. The Dragons were decimated by injury this year, and the Patriots have lost twice to Papio, so expect the Monarchs to return to state for the 35th time — the most of any school.

A-5 at Millard West: Now it’s going to get interesting, with the Wildcats hosting Grand Island, Lincoln North Star and Omaha Marian. The X-factor is the Crusaders’ ability to crank it back up again after being idle since Oct. 13 because of COVID-19 quarantine. Millard West looms as the favorite.

A-6 at Lincoln Southwest: The Silver Hawks will entertain Kearney, Columbus and Lincoln Northeast. The Bearcats, who defeated Southwest earlier this season, probably will pose the biggest challenge. The Silver Hawks avenged that loss last week at the conference tournament and should take this district.