Patterson: Who's No. 1? Making the case for Elkhorn South and Papillion-La Vista South

Elkhorn South or Papillion-La Vista South?

It’s difficult to say which team deserves to be No. 1 in Class A. A case can be made for both, which we’ll delve into in a minute.

In a normal season, the argument might have been settled this past weekend at the Lincoln Public Schools Classic. Both teams were in the 16-team field and could have played for the championship.

The tourney format changed this year due to COVID-19 concerns so instead of an overall winner there was round-robin play with four, four-team brackets. Overall No. 1 seed Elkhorn South was in the gold bracket while No. 2 seed Papio South competed in the silver.

The Storm and the Titans captured their respective brackets, as did Omaha Marian and North Platte. The first time Elkhorn South and Papio South might meet this season would be in the Metro Conference tournament in mid-October, shortly before districts.

Here’s the case each team can make to be No. 1, a slot the Storm took over last week.