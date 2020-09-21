Patterson: Who's No. 1? Making the case for Elkhorn South and Papillion-La Vista South

Elkhorn South or Papillion-La Vista South?
It’s difficult to say which team deserves to be No. 1 in Class A. A case can be made for both, which we’ll delve into in a minute.
In a normal season, the argument might have been settled this past weekend at the Lincoln Public Schools Classic. Both teams were in the 16-team field and could have played for the championship.
The tourney format changed this year due to COVID-19 concerns so instead of an overall winner there was round-robin play with four, four-team brackets. Overall No. 1 seed Elkhorn South was in the gold bracket while No. 2 seed Papio South competed in the silver.
The Storm and the Titans captured their respective brackets, as did Omaha Marian and North Platte. The first time Elkhorn South and Papio South might meet this season would be in the Metro Conference tournament in mid-October, shortly before districts.
Here’s the case each team can make to be No. 1, a slot the Storm took over last week.
+ Elkhorn South. The Storm have been the most dominating team in Class A and had not dropped a set before the LPS Classic. Elkhorn South boasts a strong attack spearheaded by hitters Rylee Gray and Kylie Weeks and setter Madi Woodin — who set an all-class record last year for assists — and a defense anchored by libero Estella Zatechka.
Coach Chelsea Potter’s squad went 3-0 at the LPS Classic in a bracket that included three other ranked teams — Papillion-La Vista, Bellevue West and Norris. The Storm dropped two sets Saturday but still moved to 17-0.
+ Papio South. The defending Class A champion is 14-1 with the Titans’ lone loss coming against Omaha Skutt, ranked No. 1 nationally by two volleyball websites. Papio South is led by returning All-Nebraska first-teamer Ava LeGrand — a double threat as a setter and hitter — while freshman Lauren Medeck and sophomore Stella Adeyemi already have combined for more than 200 kills.
Coach Katie Tarman’s team also went 3-0 at the LPS Classic while competing in a bracket that included ranked foes Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southwest and Elkhorn. The Titans have posted two wins this season over the Thunderbolts, no small feat.
Though these two teams deserve the 1-2 slots, others are not far behind. Elkhorn South had a close call in its LPS Classic opener against Papillion-La Vista while Papio South almost lost in the semifinals of the Bellevue West Invitational to the host Thunderbirds.
For now, Elkhorn South remains No. 1 and Papio South stays No. 2. We’ll see if it stays that way.
Now a word about the LPS Classic and the round-robin format, which made for a very long Saturday. Papio’s three matches started at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4:30.
Coaches told me they preferred the old format but understood the challenge of holding invitationals in these COVID-19 times.
“To be honest, we’re just happy to be playing,’’ Potter said. “It was kind of an all-day event but we didn’t mind.’’
Much of the credit for running the tourney goes to the administrators at Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln Southwest, the two host schools. I was at Southeast on Saturday, where Athletic Director JJ Toczek and assistant A.D. Kara Graham were in charge.
Graham had an especially long weekend after working at Friday night’s football game between host Southeast and Omaha Creighton Prep, which didn’t start until 8:15 p.m. at Seacrest Field.
“We’re thankful for all of the hard work they put in,’’ Potter said. “It was different this year but still a great tournament.’’
Ratings update
Few changes in the overall Top 10 though Millard West crashes the party this week at No. 6.
The Wildcats deserve the promotion after defeating Papillion-La Vista last week. In her first varsity start, sophomore Skyler Walters had 45 assists and junior outside hitter Maddie MacTaggart smashed 18 kills to lead the way.
Skutt remains the overall No. 1 team and will compete this weekend in the Weston Invitational at Papillion-La Vista. The SkyHawks were a late addition after having a national tournament canceled this week due to coronavirus concerns.
MUDECAS tourney
Last week’s MUDECAS tournament final produced an interesting matchup between defending state champions Diller-Odell and BDS. The Griffins won Class D-1 last year but moved to D-2 while the Eagles captured D-2 in 2019 but shifted to D-1.
Sophomore Karli Heidemann had 13 kills to help Diller-Odell prevail 25-20, 27-29, 25-20 in the final. The Griffins remained unbeaten and are ranked No. 1 in D-2.
Once-beaten BDS remains No. 2 in D-1, right behind top-ranked Pleasanton.
Top matches this week
Class A — Tuesday: Millard West at Omaha Westside; Millard South at Omaha Marian; Millard North at Gretna. Thursday: Millard West at Bellevue West; Millard South at Millard North; Gretna at Papillion-La Vista; Omaha Marian at Papillion-La Vista South. Friday-Saturday: Weston Invitational, at Papillion-La Vista; Lincoln Pius X Invitational.
Class B — Tuesday: Ashland-Greenwood at Wahoo. Thursday: Kearney Catholic at Lexington triangular. Saturday: Aurora Invitational; Holdrege Invitational.
Class C-1 — Tuesday: Lincoln Lutheran at Fremont Bergan triangular; Adams Central at St. Paul. Thursday: Mitchell at Sidney triangular; Adams Central at Grand Island Central Catholic. Saturday: Adams Central tournament.
Class C-2 — Tuesday: Norfolk Lutheran NE at Howells-Dodge. Thursday: Oakland-Craig at West Point GACC.
Class D-1 — Thursday: Freeman at Johnson-Brock. Saturday: Elkhorn Valley tournament; Southern Invitational.
Class D-2 — Tuesday: Franklin, Bertrand at Loomis triangular. Saturday: Bertrand Invitational; Hampton Invitational; Brady Invitational.
