Patterson: Why a Class C-1 team has cracked the girls basketball Top 10

Dating myself here but Bachman-Turner Overdrive once had a song called “Lookin’ Out for No. 1.”
That came to mind while trying to sort out exactly who should be the overall top team in the ratings. The way it sits right now, seven teams could make a strong case for that lofty position.
Millard South: The 16-2 Patriots’ two losses have been by a total of four points against Elkhorn North and Bellevue West. The senior trio of Mya Babbitt, Cora Olsen and Khloe Lemon all average about 18 points and fuel an offense that scored 93 in a Jan. 12 payback win against the Thunderbirds.
Bellevue West: The addition of high-scoring guard Naomi White — whose family moved here from Wichita — has helped energize the offense. Junior guard Ahnica Russell-Brown also can light it up, and the 15-2 Thunderbirds’ championship run through the Metro holiday tournament proves their merit. Omaha Skutt: The 18-1 SkyHawks showed their mettle last week with lopsided wins over Class A ranked foes Lincoln Pius X and Omaha Central. Peyton McCabe can hit from anywhere and the potent offense includes former Blair standout Molly Ladwig and Mia McMahon. Elkhorn North: The lone setback for the Wolves came way back on Dec. 2 when Skutt posted a season-opening 42-35 victory. Highly recruited junior guard Britt Prince leads the state in scoring at 24 points per game as Elkhorn North seeks its third straight Class B title. Millard North: The 16-1 Mustangs have rattled off nine wins in a row since suffering their only defeat against Bellevue West in the Metro tourney semifinals. No standout scorers here but this team has the depth to attack from the opening whistle, averaging almost 66 points per game. Lincoln High: The Links are 16-1 and are No. 1 in Class A wildcard points, slightly ahead of Millard South. Lincoln High lost by 28 to Bellevue East on Dec. 3 but has since won 15 straight, including a victorious run through the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament. Bridgeport: It’s time to give some love to the Class C-1 Bulldogs, the only undefeated team left in the state. Bridgeport (17-0) cracks the overall Top 10 this week with the help of high-scoring sisters Ruthie and Olivia Loomis-Goltl, who average 20 points per game.
Not an easy decision but for the time being, Millard South will stay in that No. 1 position.
But to quote another BTO song, we’ll see who’s “Takin’ Care of Business” as the season begins to wind down.
Unbeatens fall
There were four undefeated teams last week but now Bridgeport stands alone following losses to Class D-1 squads Maywood-Hayes Center and Sumner-Eddyville-Miller and D-2 Shelton.
The Wolves saw their 17-game win streak end in a 54-39 loss to Class C-2 Southern Valley in the final of the Republican Plains Athletic Conference tournament.
The Mustangs of SEM saw their winning streak snapped at 14 after a 61-58 loss to C-2 Amherst. Junior Mikah O’Neill had 17 points and 21 rebounds in a losing effort.
Shelton, last year’s Class D-1 runner-up, had won 12 in a row before falling to Overton 47-37 last Tuesday night. The 14-1 Bulldogs bounced back to post two wins later in the week.
New No. 1s
Those upsets led to a shakeup atop the Class D-1 and D-2 ratings.
Ravenna, which has won 17 in a row following a season-opening loss to Amherst, climbs to the top in D-1. The Bluejays are coming off a 13-point win over No. 2 Centura.
Moving to the top in D-2 is Falls City Sacred Heart. The always-tough Irish of coach Luke Santo, who recently went past the 400-win mark, are seeking their eighth state title and fourth in five years.
Ninemire update
Douglas County West’s Russ Ninemire continues to close in on John Larsen as the all-time winningest girls basketball coach in the state.
The Falcons are 11-8, giving the former Sandy Creek coach 629 victories. He is No. 2 on the list behind the retired Larsen, who compiled 638 wins at Lincoln Southeast and Crete.
Next to 500
Skutt coach Kip Colony has 497 wins and is closing in on the 500-victory milestone.
The former Millard West coach would be the 14th to reach that goal and the fifth among active coaches.
The SkyHawks play their next three at home against Bennington, Omaha Gross and Norris.
Top games this week Class A: Tuesday: Lincoln Pius X at Kearney. Friday: Millard North at Millard South; Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Pius X. Saturday: Lincoln Pius X at Bellevue West. Class B: Tuesday: Beatrice at Norris; Bennington at Omaha Skutt. Friday: York at Elkhorn North. Saturday: Seward at Blair; Scottsbluff at Sidney. Class C-1: Friday: Lincoln Christian at Norris; Adams Central at Seward. Saturday: Gothenburg at Minden; Beatrice at Wahoo; Malcolm at Yutan. Class C-2: Thursday: Blair at Fremont Bergan. Saturday: Mid State Conference tournament final. Class D-1: Tuesday: Adams Central at Hastings St. Cecilia. Friday: Alma at Southern Valley. Saturday: LouPlatte Conference tournament final. Class D-2: Tuesday: North Platte St. Patrick’s at Paxton. Saturday: Twin Valley Conference tournament final; Pioneer Conference tournament final.
Photos: All-Nebraska basketball teams through the years
2022: Industrial strength
The Feltz WealthPlan 2022 All-Nebraska boys and girls basketball teams: from left, Grand Island's Isaac Traudt, North Bend Central's Kaitlyn Emanuel, Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler, Elkhorn North's Britt Prince, Millard North's Jasen Green, Fremont's Taylor McCabe, Omaha Central's Jayden Dawson, Millard South's Mya Babbitt, Ashland-Greenwood's Cale Jacobsen and Omaha Central's Aaniya Webb.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
2021: Showstoppers
This year’s crop of high school basketball talent could be remembered as one of the best in state history. Like an all-time great film — think “The Godfather,” “Citizen Kane,” “Casablanca” — could these 10 players be among that top-tier ilk? Either way, this year’s prep hoops season was a must see. And unlike some big-budget movies, the drama on court lived up to the hype. It was a blockbuster state tournament, with big stars, plot twists and loads of action. So take a moment for some star gazing after (top row from left) Frankie Fidler, Saint Thomas, Isaac Traudt, (middle) Taylor McCabe, Britt Prince, Grace Cave, (bottom) Hunter Sallis, Chucky Hepburn, Allison Weidner and Alexis Markowski stole the show. And what a show it was.
ILLUSTRATION BY MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
2020: The Legion of All-Nebraska
Listed alphabetically by last name: Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt; Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West; Jayme Horan, Millard South; Morgan Maly, Crete; Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X; Taylor McCabe, Fremont; Hunter Sallis, Millard North; Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis; Donovan Williams, Lincoln North Star; Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Omaha Central.
ILLUSTRATIONS BY MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
2019: Masterpiece
Front row, from left: Whitney Brown, Grand Island Northwest; Lauren West, Millard North; Jayme Horan, Millard South; McKenna Sims, South Sioux City; Morgan Maly, Crete. Back row, from left: Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West; Charlie Easley, Lincoln Pius X; Akol Arop, Omaha Creighton Prep; Baylor Scheierman, Aurora; John Tonje, Omaha Central.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018: Monumental
From left: Shereef Mitchell, Omaha Burke; Payton Brotzki, Platteview; Kanon Koster, Kearney; McKenna Sims, South Sioux City; Brady Heiman, Platteview; Dariauna Lewis, Omaha North; Akol Arop, Omaha Creighton Prep; Brooke Carlson, Elkhorn; Sam Griesel, Lincoln East; and Quinn Weidemann, Omaha Westside.
2017: Royal Court
Sitting, from left: Jaden Wrightsell, Omaha Northwest; McKenna Minter, Lincoln Northeast; Teddy Allen, Boys Town. Standing, from left: Chloe Dworak, Lincoln Christian; Quinn Weidemann, Omaha Westside; McKenna Simms, South Sioux City; Aguek Arop, Omaha South; Ed Chang, Papillion-La Vista; Kanon Koster, Kearney; Ayo Akinwole, Papillion-La Vista.
2016: Hang Time
Front from left: Quinn Weidemann, Omaha Westide; Aguek Arop, Omaha South; Grace Berry, Lincoln East; Caleal Walker, Omaha South; and Skyler Snider, Kearney. Back from left: Ed Chang, Papillion-La Vista; Rylie Cascio Jensen, Fremont; Nate Schimonitz, Omaha Creighton Prep; Ryan Williams, Fremont; and Chloe Akin-Otiko, Bellevue West.
2015: Shooting Stars
Front from left: Jay Bridgeman, Omaha Westside; Kianna Ibis, Omaha Benson; Jessica Shepard, Fremont; Maddie Simon, Lincoln Pius X; Jaycee Bradley, Norfolk. Back from left: Tyler Hagedorn, Norfolk; Adam Dykman, Fremont Bergan; Justin Patton, Omaha North; Drew Homa, Omaha Creighton Prep; Malik Hluchoweckyj, Bellevue West.
2014: Full-court Press
Top from left: Chatrice White, Shelby-Rising City; Khyri Thomas, Omaha Benson; Jessica Shepard, Fremont. Front from left: Mitchell Hahn, Fremont; Malik Hluchoweckyj, Bellevue West; McKenzie Brown, Grand Island Northwest; Tre'Shawn Thurman, Omaha Central; Maddie Simon, Lincoln Pius X; Kevin Metoyer, Omaha Westside; Kianna Ibis, Omaha Benson.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013: All-Shake
Front from left: Alexa Kastanek, Lincoln Southeast (wearing rainbow hat); Tra-Deon Hollins, Omaha Central (holding book); Lauren Works, Lincoln Southwest (wearing fedora); McKenzie Brown, Grand Island Northwest (holding basketball and balloon). Middle from left: Brett Dougherty, Papillion-La Vista (wearing marching band hat); Jessica Shepard, Lincoln Southeast (holding bear); Akoy Agau, Omaha Central (holding trophy); Kianna Ibis, Omaha Benson (waving towel). Back from left: Cam Williams, Omaha South (holding pom poms); Connor Lusso, Millard West (wearing birthday cake hat).
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012: Old School
Front from left: Akoy Agau, Omaha Central; Jessica Shepard, Lincoln Southeast; Josiah Gustafson, Millard North; Brianna Rollerson, Omaha Central; Beth Bohuslavsky, Seward; Mike Gesell, South Sioux City. Back from left: Chelsea Mason, Bellevue West; Dylan Travis, Omaha Gross; Jalen Bradley, Norfolk; Brianna Craig, Lincoln Northeast.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011: Showstoppers
Front from left: Hailey Mandelko, Lexington; Galen Gullie, Omaha Bryan; Emily Cady, Seward; Mike Gesell, South Sioux City. Middle from left: Akoy Agau, Omaha Central; Chelsea Mason, Bellevue West; Jalen Bradley, Norfolk; Alexis Akin-Otiko, Bellevue West. Back from left: Jayla Hobza, Bellevue East; CJ Carter, Omaha Benson.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010: Good to the End
Clockwise from top left: Alexis Akin-Otiko, Bellevue West; Jordan Hooper, Alliance; Deverell Biggs, Omaha Central; Dwight Smith, Ralston; Elliott Eliason, Chadron; Austin Kaczor, Ewing; Mike Gesell, South Sioux City; Nicole Arp; Kearney; Sarah Nelson, Omaha Westside; Emily Cady, Seward.
2009: From All Directions
Bottom from left: Austin Kaczor, Ewing; Isiah Gandy, Boys Town; Elliott Eliason, Chadron; Jarrell Crayton, Bellevue East; Greg Smith, Ralston. Top from left of page: Marissa Kastanek, Lincoln Southeast; Emily Hauder, Bellevue West; Jordan Hooper, Alliance; KK Houser, Lincoln Southeast; Sarah Nelson, Omaha Westside.
2008: Rare Collection
From left: Antoine Young, Bellevue West; Jordan Hooper, Alliance; Josh Jones, Omaha Central; Marissa Kastanek, Lincoln Southeast; Wes Eikmeier, Fremont Bergan; KK Houser, Lincoln Southeast; Jarell Crayton, Bellevue East; McKayla Knudson, South Sioux City; Jesse Carr, Ainsworth; Nicole Brungardt, Norfolk Catholic.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2007: Big Game
Clockwise from top left: Kellie Nelson, Omaha Westside; Dominique Kelley, Lincoln Northeast; Kelsey Woodard, Bellevue West; Amber Hegge, Crofton; Jesse Carr, Ainsworth; Josh Jones, Omaha Central; Wes Eikmeier, Fremont Bergan; Antoine Young, Bellevue West; Mitch Albers, Papillion-La Vista; Jasmine Johnson, Omaha Central.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD HERALD
2006: A Cut Above
From left: Antoine Young, Bellevue West; Brooke Delano, Bellevue West; Matt Hill, Lincoln Southeast; Dominique Kelly, Lincoln Northeast; Yvonne Turner, Bellevue East; Andrew Bridger, Lincoln Northeast; Tyler Bullock, Lincoln North Star; Katie Frank, South Sioux City; Samantha Schuett, Millard West; Avery Tyler, Omaha Bryan.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2005: All-State Oasis
From left: Samantha Schuett, Millard West; Katie Frank, South Sioux City; Matt Culliver, Omaha Bryan; Andrew Bridger, Lincoln Northeast; Matt Hill, Lincoln Southeast; Katie Smith, Omaha Skutt; Zach Potter, Omaha Creighton Prep; Yvonne Turner, Bellevue East; Megan Neuvirth, West Point GACC, Josh Dotzler, Bellevue West.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
