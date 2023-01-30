Patterson: Why a Class C-1 team has cracked the girls basketball Top 10

Dating myself here but Bachman-Turner Overdrive once had a song called “Lookin’ Out for No. 1.”

That came to mind while trying to sort out exactly who should be the overall top team in the ratings. The way it sits right now, seven teams could make a strong case for that lofty position.

Specifically...

Millard South: The 16-2 Patriots’ two losses have been by a total of four points against Elkhorn North and Bellevue West. The senior trio of Mya Babbitt, Cora Olsen and Khloe Lemon all average about 18 points and fuel an offense that scored 93 in a Jan. 12 payback win against the Thunderbirds.

Bellevue West: The addition of high-scoring guard Naomi White — whose family moved here from Wichita — has helped energize the offense. Junior guard Ahnica Russell-Brown also can light it up, and the 15-2 Thunderbirds’ championship run through the Metro holiday tournament proves their merit.

Omaha Skutt: The 18-1 SkyHawks showed their mettle last week with lopsided wins over Class A ranked foes Lincoln Pius X and Omaha Central. Peyton McCabe can hit from anywhere and the potent offense includes former Blair standout Molly Ladwig and Mia McMahon.

Elkhorn North: The lone setback for the Wolves came way back on Dec. 2 when Skutt posted a season-opening 42-35 victory. Highly recruited junior guard Britt Prince leads the state in scoring at 24 points per game as Elkhorn North seeks its third straight Class B title.

Millard North: The 16-1 Mustangs have rattled off nine wins in a row since suffering their only defeat against Bellevue West in the Metro tourney semifinals. No standout scorers here but this team has the depth to attack from the opening whistle, averaging almost 66 points per game.

Lincoln High: The Links are 16-1 and are No. 1 in Class A wildcard points, slightly ahead of Millard South. Lincoln High lost by 28 to Bellevue East on Dec. 3 but has since won 15 straight, including a victorious run through the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament.

Bridgeport: It’s time to give some love to the Class C-1 Bulldogs, the only undefeated team left in the state. Bridgeport (17-0) cracks the overall Top 10 this week with the help of high-scoring sisters Ruthie and Olivia Loomis-Goltl, who average 20 points per game.

Not an easy decision but for the time being, Millard South will stay in that No. 1 position.

But to quote another BTO song, we’ll see who’s “Takin’ Care of Business” as the season begins to wind down.

Unbeatens fall

There were four undefeated teams last week but now Bridgeport stands alone following losses to Class D-1 squads Maywood-Hayes Center and Sumner-Eddyville-Miller and D-2 Shelton.

The Wolves saw their 17-game win streak end in a 54-39 loss to Class C-2 Southern Valley in the final of the Republican Plains Athletic Conference tournament.

The Mustangs of SEM saw their winning streak snapped at 14 after a 61-58 loss to C-2 Amherst. Junior Mikah O’Neill had 17 points and 21 rebounds in a losing effort.

Shelton, last year’s Class D-1 runner-up, had won 12 in a row before falling to Overton 47-37 last Tuesday night. The 14-1 Bulldogs bounced back to post two wins later in the week.

New No. 1s

Those upsets led to a shakeup atop the Class D-1 and D-2 ratings.

Ravenna, which has won 17 in a row following a season-opening loss to Amherst, climbs to the top in D-1. The Bluejays are coming off a 13-point win over No. 2 Centura.

Moving to the top in D-2 is Falls City Sacred Heart. The always-tough Irish of coach Luke Santo, who recently went past the 400-win mark, are seeking their eighth state title and fourth in five years.

Ninemire update

Douglas County West’s Russ Ninemire continues to close in on John Larsen as the all-time winningest girls basketball coach in the state.

The Falcons are 11-8, giving the former Sandy Creek coach 629 victories. He is No. 2 on the list behind the retired Larsen, who compiled 638 wins at Lincoln Southeast and Crete.

Next to 500

Skutt coach Kip Colony has 497 wins and is closing in on the 500-victory milestone.

The former Millard West coach would be the 14th to reach that goal and the fifth among active coaches.

The SkyHawks play their next three at home against Bennington, Omaha Gross and Norris.

Top games this week

Class A: Tuesday: Lincoln Pius X at Kearney. Friday: Millard North at Millard South; Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Pius X. Saturday: Lincoln Pius X at Bellevue West.

Class B: Tuesday: Beatrice at Norris; Bennington at Omaha Skutt. Friday: York at Elkhorn North. Saturday: Seward at Blair; Scottsbluff at Sidney.

Class C-1: Friday: Lincoln Christian at Norris; Adams Central at Seward. Saturday: Gothenburg at Minden; Beatrice at Wahoo; Malcolm at Yutan.

Class C-2: Thursday: Blair at Fremont Bergan. Saturday: Mid State Conference tournament final.

Class D-1: Tuesday: Adams Central at Hastings St. Cecilia. Friday: Alma at Southern Valley. Saturday: LouPlatte Conference tournament final.

Class D-2: Tuesday: North Platte St. Patrick’s at Paxton. Saturday: Twin Valley Conference tournament final; Pioneer Conference tournament final.

