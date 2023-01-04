Patterson: Why the Metro holiday tournament was at Bellevue West, this week's top games and more

Having covered all 15 Metro holiday tournament games — including eight in one day — I feel eminently qualified to speak on the subject.

First and foremost, congratulations to Bellevue West. The seventh-seeded Thunderbirds rode that underdog role to the tourney title, its sixth overall and first since the 2013-14 season.

It also was the first time that a school has swept both the girls and boys titles since Omaha Central in 2011-12.

It certainly didn’t hurt the Thunderbirds that they were playing on their home court after the first round at Omaha Creighton Prep. Coach Dane Bacon’s squad had close games against Millard North and Omaha Central before prevailing over Millard South 55-53 in the final.

Bellevue West athletic director Jon Mauro, one of the tournament directors, says that home venue wasn’t originally by design. The tourney had shifted to larger arenas in recent years but the cost has escalated, making a return to high school sites more economically feasible.

“The money we generate from this tournament pays for a lot of other Metro tourneys,” he said. “This just made more sense for us this year.”

Mauro said the holiday tourney might return to a larger venue in the future.

“We’ll revisit it in the next couple of months,” he said. “It’s nice for players to get that experience of playing in a big arena.”

As it was, the Bellevue West Thunderdome proved to be more than adequate for the final three rounds. The gym was crowded for most of those games, and nearly packed to capacity for Monday night’s final that preceded the boys’ championship.

“We almost were to the point of having to turn fans away,” Mauro said. “It definitely was the best environment I’ve seen in awhile.”

Bellevue West won that title with the help of newcomer Naomi White, whose mother is active duty in the Air Force. The junior played the previous two seasons at Derby High School — located in suburban Wichita — and competed in the Kansas 6-A state championship game.

It brought to mind past outstanding Bellevue West players whose families also had moved into the area. That includes sisters Alexis and Chloe Akin-Otiko and Chelsea Mason.

“We’ve obviously been very fortunate to get some players we didn’t expect,” Mauro said. “Naomi has been a really nice addition to our team.”

Let’s also give credit to Millard South, which was denied its fourth consecutive holiday title. The Patriots have reached the final six of the past eight years, an impressive run for head coach Bryce Meyers and his squads.

Did I mention that the Patriots will host the Thunderbirds next Thursday? It’s “Pack the Gym” Night at Millard South, so get there early.

Reconnecting

Part of the fun of the holiday tournament is getting caught up with players from the past.

This year that included former standouts Skeeter Zoucha (Bellevue East) and Kianna Ibis (Omaha Benson).

Zoucha was on the 2001-02 all-holiday tourney team and lifted the Chieftains to a Class A title a few months later by hitting a last-second shot in a one-point win over Lincoln Southeast.

Ibis was a member of the 2014-15 all-tourney team one season after leading the Bunnies to their first Class A championship in a four-point win over Bellevue West.

All-tourney, almost

This year’s all-tournament team consisted of White and Ahnica Russell-Brown of Bellevue West, Mya Babbitt and Cora Olsen of Millard South and Inia Jones of Omaha Central.

Here are five other players who also deserve mention for their tourney performances:

Khloe Lemon, Millard South: The senior averaged 15 points over four games and played through the pain of a strained Achilles in the final.

Mya Skoff, Bellevue East: The senior guard averaged 18 points to help the Chieftains reach the tourney semifinals.

Zhyael Dotzler, Bellevue West: The last of the basketball-playing Dotzler family, her nine 3-pointers from the corner were crucial in wins over Millard North and Central.

Lexi Finkenbiner, Millard South: Often overshadowed by the Patriots’ big three (Babbitt, Olsen, Lemon), the senior guard is a major rebounding and assist contributor who also can score.

Paige Miller, Omaha Marian: The freshman point guard averaged 18 points in the Crusaders’ two games, which included an upset of Class A No. 5 Papillion-La Vista South.

Hanging in there

Though it lost its tourney quarterfinal, props to Omaha Benson for playing hard despite suiting up only five players against Millard West.

Without the aid of any subs, the Bunnies were still hustling in the final minutes. Credit to coach Bobby Massey and his team that bounced back the next day to defeat Omaha North 69-52 in a consolation game.

Ratings update

By virtue of its impressive run through the Metro holiday tournament, Bellevue West ascends to the overall No. 1 position.

The Thunderbirds are followed by Omaha Skutt, Elkhorn North, Millard South and Millard North.

Bellevue West (Class A) is the only new No. 1 team this week. Holding their top positions are Skutt (B), Bridgeport (C-1), Fremont Bergan (C-2), Maywood-Hayes Center (D-1) and Shelton (D-2).

Congrats to Flynn

Congratulations to Fremont coach Kelly Flynn, who recently posted career victory No. 600.

The longtime South Sioux City coach is the sixth to reach that milestone. The other five are John Larsen (638), Ken Cook (623), Russ Ninemire (622), Jim Miller (619) and Jerome Skrdla (601).

Flynn and Ninemire — formerly at Sandy Creek and now at Douglas County West — are the only two from that group still coaching. The next closest to 600 among active coaches is Kearney Catholic’s Rick Petri (548).

Showcase event

The Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase will be held Saturday at Kearney.

Program director for the event is Broken Bow girls basketball coach Kelly Cooksley.

The schedule: 8:30 a.m.: Alma vs. Elgin/Pope John. 10:30: Amherst vs. O’Neill St. Mary’s. 12:10 p.m.: Shelton vs. Grand Island Central Catholic. 1:50: Beatrice vs. Broken Bow. 3:30: Malcolm vs. Bridgeport. 5:10: Olathe North (Kansas) vs. Millard South. 6:50: Pender vs. Milford. 8:30: Kearney vs. Elkhorn North.

Concern for a friend

My friend and former World-Herald colleague Joel Long suffered a serious medical event just before Christmas, and his well-being weighed heavily on his friends here at the newspaper.

Happy to report that Joel, whose daughter Courtney is a senior guard for Marian, is on the road to recovery.

Hopefully the guy who mows a large “N” into his lawn at the start of each Nebraska football season will soon be back home cheering on his Huskers.

Top games this week

Class A: Friday: Millard West at Papillion-La Vista South. Saturday: Millard South vs. Olathe North, Kansas (at Kearney High).

Class B: Friday: Scottsbluff at Waverly. Saturday: Bennington at Blair.

Class C-1: Thursday: Wahoo Neumann at West Point GACC; Milford at Malcolm. Friday: Wahoo at Norris. Saturday: Bridgeport vs. Malcolm (at Kearney High).

Class C-2: Thursday: North Bend at Clarkson/Leigh. Saturday: Milford vs. Pender (at Kearney High).

Class D-1: Saturday: Centura at Gothenburg; Hastings St. Cecilia at Lincoln Christian; Alma vs. Elgin/Pope John (at Kearney High).

Class D-2: Friday: Wynot at West Point GACC; Maywood-Hayes Center at Paxton. Saturday: Shelton at Grand Island Central Catholic.

Photos: Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament, Saturday