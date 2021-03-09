Patterson: Will we see some repeat girls state basketball champions?

Now that we’ve caught our breath, let’s review the events at state and look ahead to next year.

Class A: Lincoln Pius X finished off a perfect season by defeating Fremont 56-52 in the final. It was the third time the 25-0 Thunderbolts had beaten the Tigers, who were seeking their first state title.

Senior center Alexis Markowski led the way with 27 points and 19 rebounds. She scored 13 in the third quarter when the game turned for Pius, the first team to go undefeated in Class A since 2005 (Lincoln Northeast, 24-0).

It got a little emotional in the postgame press conference between Markowski and her younger sister Adison, who hit two free throws in the closing seconds to ice the victory. Both fought back tears, realizing it was their last varsity game together.

Looking ahead: The graduation of Alexis Markowski will leave a gaping hole in the paint for the Thunderbolts, who will be going after their third straight title. Expect state runner-up Fremont, Millard South and Omaha Central to be the top contenders once again.

Class B: In a true rarity, Elkhorn North won the title in its first season as a varsity program. The Wolves captured the rubber game after splitting two previous contests against Norris, defeating the Titans 46-33.