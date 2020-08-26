Patterson: With Bellevue West Invitational, sense of normalcy returns to prep volleyball

Our first sense of high school volleyball normalcy occurs this weekend at Bellevue West.
That’s where the 16-team Bellevue West Invitational, traditionally the jumping-off point for many of the state’s top teams, will be played.
The tourney will have a different feel under COVID-19 guidelines, but it was still welcome news to hear it’s still a go. The season’s opening weekend wouldn’t have been the same without it.
“We’ve put a lot of thought into our protocol,” Thunderbird Athletic Director Jon Mauro said. “I never personally felt there was a chance that we wouldn’t play.”
Mauro said he knows many people will be watching how Bellevue West handles the event, which will be spread between the school’s two gyms.
“We know the more that we can spread people out, the better,” he said. “It’s basically like having two eight-team tournaments.”
And Mauro feels a personal responsibility to make sure the tournament is safe.
“As the parent of three kids who are involved in activities, I know how important something like this tournament is to the coaches and players,” he said. “There’s always great competition and we’re expecting that again.”
Among the safeguards will be additional workers at the gates to limit admission, which will follow Metro Conference guidelines — four family members per player. Volleyballs will be sanitized regularly and players will be using hand sanitizer.
Mauro said everyone in the gyms must wear masks, though that mandate doesn’t extend to the players competing. That’s a decision left up to each school.
“Everyone is approaching that differently,” Mauro said. “We’re not forcing players to wear masks, but players sitting on the benches should be wearing them.”
Whether teams wear masks will be interesting to see during these coronavirus times. One team masking up will be Omaha Skutt, ranked No. 1 nationally in the American Volleyball Coaches Association ratings.
“We have too much to lose if we don’t wear them,” SkyHawks coach Renee Saunders said. “We’ve tried to find masks that are breathable and we’ve been wearing them since Day 1.”
She added that wearing masks during matches will provide another level of safety for a team that is seeking its sixth straight Class B title.
“If we had someone test positive (for COVID-19) on Nov. 1 and we weren’t wearing masks, our whole team would have to shut down,” she said. “By wearing masks, only that one player would have to quarantine.”
The four top seeds in the Bellevue West Invitational are Skutt, defending Class A champion Papillion-La Vista South, eight-time state champion Omaha Marian and five-time state champ Papillion-La Vista.
“We’re ready to get started with our safety protocols in place,” Mauro said. “This is our new normal now and we’re prepared to deal with it.”
The tournament begins at 4 p.m. Friday and the championship match will at 2 p.m. Saturday.
A few other tidbits as we head into this season:
» Welcome back to former Elkhorn coach Jenny Gragert, who takes over at the newly opened Elkhorn North. She coached the Antlers for 13 years and led the school to two Class B titles before resigning in 2015.
» Also welcome back to former Lincoln Southwest coach Mary Schropfer, the new coach at Class D-1 Meridian. She enters this season with 483 career wins, ninth among active coaches.
» Sharon Zavala, who leads the state with 1,064 career wins, will begin her 46th season at Grand Island Central Catholic. Her victory total is 80 more than retired Ogallala coach Steve Morgan and almost 400 more than the next closest active coach — Sue Wewel of Fremont Bergan.
» With the retirement of longtime Hastings St. Cecilia coach Alan VanCura (886 career wins), Kelan Schumacher will guide the Hawkettes this season. He was an assistant last year, when St. Cecilia finished was Class C-2 runner-up.
» A tip of the cap to longtime coaches who won’t be on the sideline this year — Hershey’s Amy Beyer and Leyton’s Jodi Craig. Beyer coached 32 seasons and finished with 483 wins while Craig compiled 419 wins for the Warriors.
» Fluctuating enrollment numbers again have led some schools to change classes. Some of the notables this year are Elkhorn (from Class A to Class B), Sidney (B to C-1), GICC, St. Cecilia and Wahoo Neumann (C-2 to C-1), Diller-Odell (D-1 to D-2) and BDS (D-2 to D-1).
