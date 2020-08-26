Patterson: With Bellevue West Invitational, sense of normalcy returns to prep volleyball

Our first sense of high school volleyball normalcy occurs this weekend at Bellevue West.

That’s where the 16-team Bellevue West Invitational, traditionally the jumping-off point for many of the state’s top teams, will be played.

The tourney will have a different feel under COVID-19 guidelines, but it was still welcome news to hear it’s still a go. The season’s opening weekend wouldn’t have been the same without it.

“We’ve put a lot of thought into our protocol,” Thunderbird Athletic Director Jon Mauro said. “I never personally felt there was a chance that we wouldn’t play.”

Mauro said he knows many people will be watching how Bellevue West handles the event, which will be spread between the school’s two gyms.

“We know the more that we can spread people out, the better,” he said. “It’s basically like having two eight-team tournaments.”

And Mauro feels a personal responsibility to make sure the tournament is safe.

“As the parent of three kids who are involved in activities, I know how important something like this tournament is to the coaches and players,” he said. “There’s always great competition and we’re expecting that again.”