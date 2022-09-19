Patterson: With Lincoln tourney win, Marian shows it's in the mix for a Class A title

Omaha Marian’s victorious march through the 16-team Lincoln Public Schools Classic this past weekend reinforced one thought:

The parity in Class A volleyball will make for an exciting and unpredictable season.

“It’s completely wide open,” Crusaders coach Jake Moore said. “It’s going to be a dogfight, that’s for sure.”

Moore, who guided Lincoln Pius X to 705 wins and seven state championships before taking over at Marian this season, led his Crusaders to the LPS title. His squad avenged a defeat from the previous night by rallying for a three-set win over Lincoln Southwest in Saturday’s final.

It was the first loss of the season for the Silver Hawks, who were on the verge of the championship. Southwest won the first set and led 24-20 in the second before Marian rallied for the improbable 26-24 win.

Riding that momentum, the 10th-seeded Crusaders won the third set 25-22 to take home the hardware.

It was a stunning turnaround and even surprised Moore, who called Marian’s title run “unexpected.”

Which brings us back to the parity and the shakeup in this week’s ratings. The Crusaders and the Silver Hawks went 5-1 in the tourney, but it’s Southwest that will take over the No. 1 ratings spot.

Southwest (11-1) has a better overall record than 10-5 Marian, and the Silver Hawks are four slots higher than the Crusaders in NSAA wild-card points. The teams have split two matches.

It’s my guess neither team is overly concerned about the ratings at this point, though Marian’s victorious run sure made it difficult to sort out things out this week.

“When was the last time this early in the season when we had no unbeaten teams left (in Class A)?” Moore said. “It’s pretty crazy.”

Southwest coach Jessica Baker said the setback could help her team in the long run.

“Nothing is given, and we have to take every opponent seriously,” she said after Saturday’s match. “We have some girls in tears today and I know that they’re going to remember this feeling.”

The final result of the LPS Invite shouldn’t come as a shock after what happened in the season-opening Bellevue West Invitational. Lightly regarded Lincoln East came away with the title and held the No. 1 position until this week.

The Spartans didn’t fare as well at the LPS Invite, losing three matches.

It was odd seeing Moore wearing a Marian sweatshirt at Saturday’s tourney. In years past, he’s always been rocking the green and gold of Pius.

The colors may have changed but Moore’s coaching ability has not. That’s why the Crusaders are now in the mix for that Class A title, along with so many others.

Ratings update

Southwest takes over the No. 1 spot in the Nebraska Top 10, followed by Papillion-La Vista South. Rounding out the top five are Omaha Skutt, Elkhorn North and Marian.

One big mover in the Top 10 is Class C-2 Lincoln Lutheran, which climbs from No. 10 to No. 7. An early-season win over Class A Gretna gives the Warriors a boost as the Dragons check in at No. 8.

On a related note: Congratulations to Lincoln Lutheran coach Sue Ziegler, who posted career victory No. 500 on Saturday.

The 16-0 Warriors won four matches to capture the Seward Invitational and net the milestone win for Ziegler, who is eighth on the all-time win list among active coaches.

Seward coach Tom Pallas enters this week just one victory short of 500. The Bluejays are at home Thursday against Columbus.

Top matches this week:

Class A – Tuesday: Omaha Westside at Papillion-La Vista South; Lincoln East at Fremont; Gretna at Millard West; Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln Southeast. Friday-Saturday: Allison Weston Invitational (at Papillion-La Vista). Saturday: Lincoln Pius X Invitational.

Class B – Tuesday: Elkhorn at Bennington. Thursday: Omaha Skutt at Elkhorn; Columbus at Seward.

Class C-1 – Tuesday: Douglas County West at Yutan; Oakland-Craig at North Bend; Malcolm at York triangular; Adams Central at St. Paul; Columbus Lakeview at Norfolk Catholic triangular. Thursday: Minden at Gothenburg. Saturday: Aurora Invitational; Adams Central Invitational; Holdrege Invitational.

Class C-2 – Tuesday: Fremont Bergan at Lincoln Lutheran triangular; Summerland at Crofton. Thursday: Hastings St. Cecilia at Sutton; Amherst at Overton triangular.

Class D-1 – Tuesday: Hartington Cedar Catholic at Pierce. Thursday: Freeman at Johnson-Brock; BDS at Meridian.

Class D-2 – Tuesday: Howells-Dodge at Norfolk Lutheran NE; Alma at Medicine Valley; Garden County at Bayard triangular; Paxton tournament.