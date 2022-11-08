Patterson: Wrapping up the 2022 Nebraska high school volleyball season

Much to talk about in this season-ending volleyball column, so let’s get after it.

Item 1: Papillion-La Vista South wins its third Class A state tournament title in four years.

The championship match against Omaha Westside was something to see, with both teams’ big hitters putting on a show. Lauren Medeck and Stella Adeyemi were firing rockets for the Titans while Destiny Ndam-Simpson and Samantha Laird were doing the same for the Warriors.

That quartet combined for 91 kills, many of the spectacular variety. One kill by Laird caromed off a defender and hit the overhead scoreboard high over the Devaney Center court.

Adeyemi got hit in the face by a shot late in the match and responded with the next four Titans kill as she seemingly wanted to drill those revenge shots through the floor.

“It did make me mad,” Adeyemi said. “I told my teammates that it was just the energy boost I needed.”

It also was the third title for fourth-year Titans coach Katie Tarman, who spoke of the adversity the team fought through this season. That included several injuries and a car accident that sidelined senior starter Shealie Wiebers for much of the final month.

“We had many obstacles that we had to get through,” Tarman said. “I’ve never coached a team where we’ve had to literally use every single kid on our roster.”

Item 2: Omaha Skutt, eight in a row.

If there’s one NSAA record that may never be broken, it might be the SkyHawks’ string of eight straight championships.

Unless, of course, No. 9 comes next year.

Skutt set a state record by winning No. 7 last season, and extended that mark with a dramatic five-set win over Elkhorn North in the Class B final. Morgan Burke and Ivy Leuck combined for 32 kills to lead the way.

Saunders credited a tough schedule — national tournaments in Florida and Chicago — that prepared her team for that final.

“We played a lot of matches that went to that 15-point fifth set,” she said. “Before that last set, we just needed to instill that belief in them first and then let them go out and do the work.”

Burke, Leuck and middle hitter Hailey Kiscoan are the only seniors on the squad so that ninth straight championship certainly is a possibility — though the Wolves certainly will have something to say about that.

Item 3: Big hitters on display in all classes.

Aside from the players previously mentioned, others had huge championship matches during championship Saturday.

Grace Baumert had 42 kills to lead Class D-2 Howells-Dodge to its second straight title. The all-class record for kills in one match is 50, set by Courtney VanGroningen of D-2 Sterling in 2008.

Purdue commit Grace Heaney pounded 28 kills for Elkhorn North, as did Lucy Ghaifan of C-1 Grand Island Central Catholic and JoLee Ryan of D-2 Overton.

Laney Kathol had 26 kills to lead Hartington Cedar Catholic to the Class D-1 title. Across the net, her future Wayne State teammate Channatee Robles had 23 for Norfolk Catholic.

Item 4: Perfect record.

Class C-2 Lincoln Lutheran capped its perfect season — the first in school history — as the Warriors swept Fremont Bergan in the C-2 final. They dropped just five sets all season.

Coach Sue Ziegler’s squad started the season with wins over Gretna (Class A) and Waverly (Class B), and you can expect Lincoln Lutheran to continue its ambitious schedule in the future.

Ziegler said that she had talked to Skutt coach Renee Saunders about the possibility of playing a match next season. That comment drew raised eyebrows from junior Sophie Wohlgemuth, the only underclassman at the postmatch press conference.

Item 5: She did it again.

In her 48th season as coach at Class C-1 Grand Island Central Catholic, Sharon Zavala guided the school to its 11th state title.

Only Columbus Scotus (15) and Bellevue West (12) have more.

It was victory No. 1,151 for the state’s career win leader, and you can put Zavala’s ongoing victory count in that Skutt category of “doubtful it will ever be broken.”

She said that she plans on coming back again next season for No. 49, and if that happens Zavala might as well return the next year for an even No. 50.

It just wouldn’t be the same without Zavala on the bench.

Item 6: Representing Marian.

Omaha Marian Athletic Director Rochelle Rohlfs pointed out that three of the four coaches in the Class A and Class B finals were graduates of that school.

That trio is Tarman at Papio South, Saunders at Skutt and Korrine Bowers at Westside. The lone exception is Elkhorn North’s Jenny Gragert, a 1991 graduate of Elkhorn High.

Speaking of the Crusaders, props to first-year coach Jake Moore for getting his squad to state after a three-year absence. Marian fought hard but was swept in the first round by the eventual state-champion Titans.

Item 7: Long days/nights.

The NSAA did another great job of running the four-day tournament, though the event schedule always tends to get backed up because of long matches.

The tourney began at 9 a.m. each day but didn’t end until 10:30 p.m. Friday and 11:05 p.m. Saturday.

About the only possible solutions might be to cut back on the number of classes (not happening) or to start the tourney at 7 a.m. (also not happening).

Item 8: Picking winners.

The crystal ball came through again, this time nailing five winners. Only seventh-seeded Hartington Cedar Catholic’s five-set win over predicted champion Norfolk Catholic came as a surprise.

Colleague Stu Pospisil already has lost two of his seven projected football champions, so we’ll see if he can be perfect the rest of the way to salvage a tie.

Item 9: Good sports

The winners of the state tourney sportsmanship awards were Marian (Class A), Skutt (B), Gothenburg (C-1), Lincoln Lutheran (C-2), Norfolk Catholic (D-1) and Falls City Sacred Heart (D-2).

Item 10: All-Nebraska time.

All-state sheets were emailed to coaches Monday, with the deadline being Nov. 17.

If a coach did not receive one, please email me and I’ll take care of it.

Item 10A: That’s all, folks.

Another great season is in the books. Now on to basketball.