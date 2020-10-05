Patterson: Youth movement powering Grand Island Central Catholic to another stellar season

While the top Class A teams continue to harass each other, it’s business as usual at Class C-1 Grand Island Central Catholic.

The Crusaders are having another strong season under (very) longtime coach Sharon Zavala. Central Catholic is 17-1 and ranked third in C-1 despite fielding one of its youngest teams in years.

“I am very surprised that we’ve been able to do what we’re doing,’’ Zavala said. “I knew we’d be athletic but we have a freshman setter and three sophomores starting for us.’’

Nothing probably should surprise Zavala, in her 46th season with the Crusaders. She is the state’s leader in career coaching wins with 1,081 – almost 100 more than retired Ogallala coach Steve Morgan and almost 400 more than the next closest active coach (Sue Wewel, Fremont Bergan).

She has guided Central Catholic to 32 state tournament appearances and 10 state titles, including one last year in Class C-2.

Zavala said her squad has overcome its youth in part because of its height.

“We have four 6-footers in there,’’ she said. “That definitely helps us around the net.’’