Patterson: Youth movement powering Grand Island Central Catholic to another stellar season

While the top Class A teams continue to harass each other, it’s business as usual at Class C-1 Grand Island Central Catholic.
The Crusaders are having another strong season under (very) longtime coach Sharon Zavala. Central Catholic is 17-1 and ranked third in C-1 despite fielding one of its youngest teams in years.
“I am very surprised that we’ve been able to do what we’re doing,’’ Zavala said. “I knew we’d be athletic but we have a freshman setter and three sophomores starting for us.’’
Nothing probably should surprise Zavala, in her 46th season with the Crusaders. She is the state’s leader in career coaching wins with 1,081 – almost 100 more than retired Ogallala coach Steve Morgan and almost 400 more than the next closest active coach (Sue Wewel, Fremont Bergan).
She has guided Central Catholic to 32 state tournament appearances and 10 state titles, including one last year in Class C-2.
Zavala said her squad has overcome its youth in part because of its height.
“We have four 6-footers in there,’’ she said. “That definitely helps us around the net.’’
It also helps that the freshman setter is Carolyn Maser, whose older sister Katie was the team’s senior setter last season before heading off to play at Creighton.
“Carolyn grew up watching a lot of volleyball,’’ Zavala said. “She understands the game well.’’
The 6-foot Maser, who has doled out 468 assists, is part of that tall front line. The group also includes 6-foot-1 Chloe Cloud, 6-1 Lucy Ghaifan, 6-foot Gracie Woods and 5-11 Evan Glade.
Not quite so tall is 5-3 senior libero Haily Asche, who leads the team in digs with 209.
The Crusaders won their first 10 matches before suffering their only loss against Pleasanton, the top team in Class D-1. Central Catholic has not lost since while defeating ranked C-1 opponents Hastings St. Cecilia and Kearney Catholic.
The team showed its tenacity last week in that road sweep over the Stars, rallying from a 19-10 deficit in the first set.
“Class C-1 is loaded this year and they’re one of the top teams,’’ Zavala said. “We’ve had a tough schedule and I was afraid fatigue might be a factor, but that hasn’t been the case.’’
The coach added that it’s hard for her to believe this is her 46th year at the helm.
“It doesn’t seem like it,’’ she said. “The years go by but I’m just working part-time now so that’s made it a little easier.’’
Zavala said COVID-19 restrictions also have made this season unlike any other.
“We practice and play in masks,’’ she said. “We need to protect our players, and I want to protect myself, too.’’
Central Catholic has another busy week, which includes hosting Saturday’s Centennial Conference tournament final.
“It’s easier when you don’t have to travel,’’ she said. “We’re looking forward to the tourney.’’
Ratings update
The win by Lincoln Pius X over previously top-ranked Elkhorn South on Saturday at the Lincoln Northeast Invitational means another scramble in the Nebraska Top 10.
Omaha Skutt reclaims the No. 1 position while Papillion-La Vista South climbs to No. 2. The Thunderbolts check in at No. 3, the Storm fall to No. 4 and Papillion-La Vista goes to No. 5.
These teams are all very close but the once-beaten SkyHawks seem to have a slight edge at this point in the season. The second-ranked Titans will get a third shot at Skutt on Saturday in the five-team SkyHawk Invitational, having lost the previous two matches.
Papio South jumped to No. 1 in Class A in part because of its two wins over Pius. The Thunderbolts go to No. 2 in Class A, followed closely by Elkhorn South.
The Monarchs have more losses than the teams ahead of them but have shown how dangerous they can be, splitting a pair of matches against Papio South and winning their own Allison Weston Invitational.
Still perfect: Following Elkhorn South’s loss, there are only seven undefeated teams left in the state.
That short list consists of Class C-1 Wahoo and St. Paul, Class C-2 Norfolk Lutheran Northeast, Class D-1 Pleasanton and Class D-2 Diller-Odell, Maywood-Hayes Center and Wynot.
Top matches this week
Class A – Monday: Millard West at Papillion-La Vista South. Tuesday: Papillion-La Vista South at Millard South; Omaha Westside at Papillion-La Vista. Thursday: Lincoln Pius X, Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Marian triangular. Saturday: Lincoln High/Millard South Invitational.
Class B – Tuesday: Seward at Aurora; Lexington at York triangular. Thursday: Norris at Elkhorn. Saturday: SkyHawk Invitational (at Omaha Skutt); Eastern Midlands Conference tournament (at Elkhorn); Trailblazer Conference tournament.
Class C-1 – Tuesday: Waverly at Wahoo; Columbus Lakeview at St. Paul; North Platte at Kearney Catholic; Ord at Broken Bow triangular. Thursday: Norfolk Catholic at Battle Creek. Saturday: Centennial Conference tournament final (at GICC); Western Conference tournament (at Gering).
Class C-2 – Tuesday: Clarkson/Leigh at Norfolk Lutheran NE triangular; Battle Creek at West Point GACC. Thursday: Norfolk Lutheran NE at West Point GACC triangular; Norfolk Catholic at Battle Creek.
Class D-1 – Thursday: Yutan at Ashland-Greenwood; Axtell, Amherst at Pleasanton triangular.
Class D-2 – Thursday: Diller-Odell at Humboldt-TRS triangular; Humphrey St. Francis at Clarkson/Leigh. Saturday: Sandhills-Thedford tournament.
