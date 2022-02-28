Paul Limongi leaves Burke for Westside

Omaha Burke's Paul Limongi has been named the new football coach at Omaha Westside.

The hiring of Limongi is pending approval by the school board Monday March 7th.

Limongi, who has guided the Bulldogs for the past 16 years, will take over for retiring Warriors head coach Brett Froendt. He'll be stepping down at the end of this school year.

"Paul brings a great deal of experience," Westside athletic director Tom Kerkman said. "Not only has he been successful on the football field, but his teams are visible in the community. We look forward to him continuing to lead the WHS football team on and off the field."

Limongi will end his career at Burke with a 106-55 record. He guided the Bulldogs to the state tournament 12 times, leading Burke to a runner-up finish in 2011 and a state championship in 2018.

"I am very excited for the opportunity to be the new head football coach at Westside," Limongi said. "The academic and athletic traditions in the district are excellent and I am excited to be a part of it. I look forward to being a part of this special community."

Westside has reached the Class A state championship game three consecutive years, finishing as the runner-up twice and as the 2020 state champion.

