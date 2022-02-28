Paul Limongi leaves Burke for Westside

Omaha Burke's Paul Limongi has been named the new football coach at Omaha Westside.
The hiring of Limongi is pending approval by the school board Monday March 7th.
Limongi, who has guided the Bulldogs for the past 16 years, will take over for retiring Warriors head coach Brett Froendt. He'll be stepping down at the end of this school year.
"Paul brings a great deal of experience," Westside athletic director Tom Kerkman said. "Not only has he been successful on the football field, but his teams are visible in the community. We look forward to him continuing to lead the WHS football team on and off the field."
Limongi will end his career at Burke with a 106-55 record. He guided the Bulldogs to the state tournament 12 times, leading Burke to a runner-up finish in 2011 and a state championship in 2018.
"I am very excited for the opportunity to be the new head football coach at Westside," Limongi said. "The academic and athletic traditions in the district are excellent and I am excited to be a part of it. I look forward to being a part of this special community."
People are also reading…
Westside has reached the Class A state championship game three consecutive years, finishing as the runner-up twice and as the 2020 state champion.
Get to know the 2021 All-Nebraska football first team
QB Zane Flores
WR Kaden Helms
TE Micah Riley-Ducker
TE Ben Brahmer
RB LJ Richardson
RB Dylan Mostek
OL Sam Sledge
OL Mason Goldman
OL Henry Rickels
OL Gage Griffith
OL Deshawn Woods
K Tristan Alvano
DL Maverick Noonan
DL Trevor Brown
DL Will Hubert
LB Devon Jackson
LB Ernest Hausmann
LB Mick Huber
LB Vince Genatone
DB Koa McIntyre
DB Keshaun Williams
DB Gage Stenger
DB Caleb Benning
A/P Kytan Fyfe
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH