Paul Limongi leaves Omaha Burke for Westside

Calling his decision "extremely tough," Omaha Burke's Paul Limongi will be moving on to become the new football coach at Omaha Westside.
"I'm excited about it, but it was extremely tough," he said. "I enjoyed my experience at Burke and have a real love for the players and their families."
Limongi, who has guided the Bulldogs for the past 16 years, will take over for retiring Warriors coach Brett Froendt. He'll be stepping down at the end of this school year.
"Paul brings a great deal of experience," Westside Athletic Director Tom Kerkman said in a statement. "Not only has he been successful on the football field, but his teams are visible in the community.
"We look forward to him continuing to lead the WHS football team on and off the field."
Limongi will end his career at Burke with a 106-55 record. He guided the Bulldogs to the state tournament 12 times, leading Burke to a runner-up finish in 2011 and a state championship in 2018.
The coach said he informed his players Monday morning.
"The majority were happy for me," he said. "It's a bittersweet situation for everybody."
Limongi said he decided to apply for the job after speaking with his family.
"The opportunity arose, and I felt very good about it," he said. "I felt like I couldn't pass it up."
The coach added that he had a positive relationship with outgoing Westside coach Froendt.
"I think he's a great guy," Limongi said. "And you can't argue with the success he had there."
Westside has reached the Class A state championship game three consecutive years, finishing as the runner-up twice and as the 2020 state champion. The Warriors lost to Gretna 7-3 in the final earlier this season, though the Dragons were forced to vacate the title after an NSAA ruling of an ineligible player.
Limongi said he is committed to keeping Westside competing at a high level.
"That's part of the challenge," he said. "I'm going to give it everything I've got."
Burke went 7-2 during the regular season last fall. The Bulldogs defeated Lincoln Southeast 21-3 in the first round of the playoffs but lost to Westside 42-3 in the quarterfinals.
Limongi said he wanted to emphasize how tough it will be to leave his football family at Burke.
"I'm excited, but I feel for my players," he said. "Life goes on and I think everybody understands that."
The hiring of Limongi is pending approval by the Westside school board next Monday March 7th.
Get to know the 2021 All-Nebraska football first team
QB Zane Flores
Gretna | 6-3, 200, Jr.
He threw for 2,885 yards in the Dragons’ first championship season and has topped 6,000 with a year to go.
Coach Michael Kayl: “As a three-year starter, Zane has played a prominent role in creating a championship culture at Gretna. His work ethic and attention to detail set the tone for our offense. For a kid who possesses all the traits of a Power Five quarterback, you would never know it when talking to him.
"He is one of the most humble young men I have ever coached. When Zane returns for his fourth year in the starting role, he will have a chance to go down as one of the greats in state history. For a guy who can make every throw on the field, his greatest attribute is that he is a winner.”
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
WR Kaden Helms
Bellevue West | 6-6, 220, Sr.
The Oklahoma-bound receiver had 51 catches for 944 yards and 11 touchdowns and had a kickoff-return touchdown. Played free safety the last eight games.
Coach Mike Huffman: “Extremely dynamic player who took his ability to another level this year. Matchup mismatch at both slot receiver and backside of 3x1 formations. Played free safety the last eight games. A captain with an exceptional work ethic.”
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
TE Micah Riley-Ducker
Bellevue West | 6-6, 235, Sr.
Future Auburn tight end made 36 catches in West’s receiver-rich offense for 670 yards and six touchdowns.
Coach Mike Huffman: “A physical blocker both in line and split out. A very dangerous receiver with a huge catch radius.”
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
TE Ben Brahmer
Pierce | 6-6, 200, Jr.
The Nebraska commit helped the 2020 Class C-1 champions return to the title game with 1,119 yards and 13 touchdowns.
His father, Pierce coach Mark Brahmer, said, “Benjamin developed into a very good all-around football player for us this year. He also developed into a take-charge, vocal leader.
"On defense, Ben played outside linebacker and safety while also returning punts. He handled our kick-off duties in addition to being our punter and holder. On offense, he played wide receiver and tight end and was one of our backup QBs."
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
RB LJ Richardson
Bellevue West | 6-2, 205, Sr.
Wyoming recruit ran for 2,180 yards and 35 touchdowns.
Coach Mike Huffman: “He picked up where he left off last season toting the rock for the Thunderbirds. Big, agile and fast. Led Class A in both rushing and scoring.”
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
RB Dylan Mostek
Bennington | 5-10, 195, Sr.
Set the state 11-man rushing record with 3,089 yards and the Class B touchdown record with 44 in the Badgers’ 13-0 season.
Coach Kam Lenhart: “Dylan is a great player who earned everything he accomplished this year. He has put in a great amount of time and effort to be able to perform at his best. He constantly gives thanks to his offensive line.
"Dylan as a runner is very good at getting vertical quickly and has the speed to pull away once he gets into the open field. He also has a great balance that allows him to run through arm tackles. Dylan will be a great addition to any team he chooses at the collegiate level.”
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
OL Sam Sledge
Omaha Creighton Prep | 6-5, 270, Jr.
He’s considered one of the best lineman prospects in the junior class.
Coach Tim Johnk: “Sam is the best lineman I have coached. He has tremendous athleticism for a big kid. Sam has great hands and feet along with great strength and explosion. Sam has only played the offensive line for a short time so he has a tremendous upside moving forward.
"Sam was voted a team captain this past season (as a junior) by his teammates which tells you a lot about what type of leader and person he is as well. He is one of the nicest young men off the field and one of the fiercest kids on the field. Sam is an outstanding young man with a very bright future in the game of football.”
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
OL Mason Goldman
Gretna | 6-6, 240, Jr.
He helped the Dragons improve their running game during their run to the state title.
Coach Michael Kayl: “Mason was a staple at left tackle for us this year. He’s a physical player that provided us a spark in the run game. His ability to get to the second level and move in space was a game-changer for us. Mason is a tough player and played through a knee injury at the end of the year and was still able to play at a high level.”
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
OL Henry Rickels
Bellevue West | 6-4, 280, Sr.
The leader of the line that blocked for an offense that averaged 523 yards a game. Will play football at Air Force.
Coach Mike Huffman: “Overall our best offensive lineman. Made 51 pancakes. We only count solos, no double-team pancakes counted.”
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
OL Gage Griffith
Aurora | 6-2, 280, Sr.
The repeat All-Nebraska lineman played on two state finalist teams.
Coach Kyle Peterson: “Gage is an incredibly physical offensive lineman. His ability to get vertical push when covered is as good as I have ever coached. Gage was much improved at climbing and blocking second-level defenders. Our offensive identity was centered around Gage's physicality.”
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
OL Deshawn Woods
Omaha Central | 6-5, 275, Sr.
After he was among those in OPS not to play in 2020, he committed to Missouri in the offseason.
Coach Jay Landstrom: “Deshawn is an intelligent player who excels in pass protection. It is important to him to understand how each play is ran and wants to execute at the highest level. His ability to pass protect is aided by his ability to anticipate, move his feet and use his reach to his advantage. He has tremendous upside and potential as he heads to the next level.”
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
K Tristan Alvano
Omaha Westside | 6-2, 175, Jr.
Was 11 of 14 on field goals, including two 49-yarders against Bellevue West in the semifinals.
Coach Brett Froendt: “Tristan was clutch for us all year. To have a kicker pin the opposing offense a majority of the time at their 20 to start drives drastically improved the success of our defense and team. He’s consistent and unflappable. His two 49-yard field goals in the semifinals were a special night that solidified his status as a potential high-level college kicker.”
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
DL Maverick Noonan
Elkhorn South | 6-4, 230, Jr.
A two-year starter, the son of former Husker Danny Noonan became a two-way starter and has multiple Power Five offers.
Coach Guy Rosenberg: “Maverick is a full-throttle football player. As a defensive end, he's physical at the point of attack and relentless as a pass rusher and in backside pursuit. He's also an outstanding offensive tackle. He's got an explosive first step and is a decisive puller who gets to the second level and creates displacement.
"He was voted co-defensive MVP and co-lineman of the year by his teammates and has the utmost respect of his teammates and coaches as a competitor. He's an amazing practice player who transfers it to the game on Friday night.”
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
DL Trevor Brown
Waverly | 6-2, 275, Sr.
The first lineman to be a three-time All-Nebraska first-teamer has committed to North Dakota State.
Coach Reed Manstedt: “Trevor was a force on both our offensive and defensive line. Offenses consistently ran away from Trevor as a defensive tackle and when we needed a yard on offense we ran behind Trevor. Trevor has the rare ability to just take over a game on either side of the ball from his offensive/defensive line position. He truly is a special player."
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
DL Will Hubert
Papillion-La Vista | 6-4, 225, Sr.
Repeat selection had 12.5 sacks among his 29 tackles for loss and will be a preferred walk-on at Iowa.
Coach Tim Williams: “Will is one of the major cogs in our team's culture. Will is one of the best leaders in our program. Will has a thirst to be the most competitive person on the team. His desire to be so competitive raises the level of competition in all of the other kids. His legacy that he is leaving will be helpful as this program continues.”
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
LB Devon Jackson
Omaha Burke | 6-3, 215, Sr.
He will sign with Oregon after his big-play potential produced 52 tackles that included 10.5 tackles for loss.
Coach Paul Limongi: “A great physical talent who had a big impact on both sides of the football. His speed and explosiveness on defense caused much disruption to our opponents. Devon could rush the pass as well as play pass defense.
"Key interceptions, sacks, and tackles for loss were huge in our eight wins. At receiver, Devon would take short passes and turn them into large gains and/or touchdowns. Devon also had the speed to prevent big plays from occurring by hawking players down from behind. A very high-character student-athlete that has the potential to be an impact college player in the Pac-12.”
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
LB Ernest Hausmann
Columbus | 6-4, 220, Sr.
The Husker commit was a two-way standout for the Discoverers with eight touchdowns receiving and 89 tackles and two safeties at linebacker.
Coach Craig Williams: “Ernest has been one of the key players in raising the standard of Discoverer football. His work ethic is present in the classroom, community, weight room as well as on the field. He has a combination of speed and strength that makes him an outstanding football player.
"The combination of these two traits will allow him to find success moving forward at the next level.”
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
LB Mick Huber
Gretna | 6-0, 190, Sr.
He was the state champion’s 1,000-yard rusher and leading tackler.
Coach Michael Kayl: “Mick was outstanding for us on both sides of the ball all year. It would be hard to argue that there is a better two-way player in the state of Nebraska who meant more to his team. Mick flew sideline to sideline to make every play he could, but was at his best coming downhill meeting the ball carrier in the hole.
"When you see what he does on offense and defense play after play, it is remarkable the amount of gas he has left in the tank to get better as the game goes on. He provided a calm sense of leadership as a captain for us all year long, proving that actions speak louder than words.”
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
LB Vince Genatone
North Platte | 6-0, 210, Sr.
Sprinter had a season in which North Platte hosted a state quarterfinal and he generated FBS recruiting interest.
Coach Todd Rice: “Vince is a strong leader on and off the field for us. He is tremendous in the weight room and classroom, as well. Vince not only has a confidence in himself, but has also built that confidence in his teammates. I have never seen an athlete perform at this level as a three-sport athlete. Vince has a bright future ahead of him.”
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
DB Koa McIntyre
Fremont Bergan | 6-1, 205, Sr.
A 2,000-yard passer and 1,000-yard rusher, the speedster is signing with Wyoming.
Coach Seth Mruz: “Koa is an exceptional athlete, but he's an even better servant leader and human being. The way he plays the game with confidence, love, and enthusiasm was contagious and his teammates would elevate their level of play. When we needed big plays, Koa was always there to make it happen or help someone make it happen.
"Although blessed with tremendous natural ability, nobody worked harder to maximize their potential like Koa has done with his time at Bergan. Koa is one of the best athletes to ever come through Bergan, and I don't even think he's scratched the surface for his potential at the collegiate level. I can't wait to see what his future holds, because he still has a big chip on his shoulders. He knows people still doubt him, and he's not going to stop working to prove himself.”
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
DB Keshaun Williams
Omaha North | 6-1, 180, Sr.
A defender with 61 tackles and three takeaways, he had a big postseason to top 1,000 yards receiving with 14 touchdowns.
Coach Larry Martin: “Keshaun is a very physical football player and attacks the ball while it is in the air. After the catch he is very explosive with the ball in his hands. Great competitor that cares deeply about North football.”
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
DB Gage Stenger
Millard South | 6-2, 200, Sr.
The Patriots quarterback, who threw 19 touchdown passes against zero interceptions, was at safety in key situations. He’s signing with NU.
Coach Andy Means: “An argument can be made that Gage might be the best football player we've ever had in my 36 years at Millard South. His athletic ability, toughness and intelligence are outstanding. Gage is a fierce competitor that absolutely hates to lose. He was the unquestioned leader of our team this year and greatly responsible for our success.”
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
DB Caleb Benning
Omaha Westside | 6-0, 180, So.
Made more than 55 solo tackles and four interceptions and returned punts and kickoffs for touchdowns.
Coach Brett Froendt: “Caleb’s ability to come downhill from his safety position and make plays at the line of scrimmage is special. To do that well, and defend the pass as well as he does, makes him a complete player at Safety. When he has the opportunity to make a tackle, he finishes at an elite level.
"He’s a great culture keeper who practices and plays hard for his teammates and team’s success.”
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A/P Kytan Fyfe
Grand Island | 6-2, 185, Sr.
Younger brother of ex-Husker quarterback Ryker Fyfe averaged 38 yards a punt while putting up 2,300 yards at quarterback.
Coach Jeff Tomlin: “No player that I have ever coached has been asked to do more for his team than Kytan. For two straight seasons, Kytan played nearly every single snap. He was an outstanding free safety and between his duties as a quarterback and as a safety he rarely if ever left the field.
"Kytan also handled all of our punting duties, averaging 38 yards per punt while pinning the opponent inside the 20 12 times. Kytan has been an outstanding effort player his entire career and is an outstanding competitor.”
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
