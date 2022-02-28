Paul Limongi leaves Omaha Burke for Westside

Calling his decision "extremely tough," Omaha Burke's Paul Limongi will be moving on to become the new football coach at Omaha Westside.

"I'm excited about it, but it was extremely tough," he said. "I enjoyed my experience at Burke and have a real love for the players and their families."

Limongi, who has guided the Bulldogs for the past 16 years, will take over for retiring Warriors coach Brett Froendt. He'll be stepping down at the end of this school year.

"Paul brings a great deal of experience," Westside Athletic Director Tom Kerkman said in a statement. "Not only has he been successful on the football field, but his teams are visible in the community.

"We look forward to him continuing to lead the WHS football team on and off the field."

Limongi will end his career at Burke with a 106-55 record. He guided the Bulldogs to the state tournament 12 times, leading Burke to a runner-up finish in 2011 and a state championship in 2018.

The coach said he informed his players Monday morning.

"The majority were happy for me," he said. "It's a bittersweet situation for everybody."

Limongi said he decided to apply for the job after speaking with his family.

"The opportunity arose, and I felt very good about it," he said. "I felt like I couldn't pass it up."

The coach added that he had a positive relationship with outgoing Westside coach Froendt.

"I think he's a great guy," Limongi said. "And you can't argue with the success he had there."

Westside has reached the Class A state championship game three consecutive years, finishing as the runner-up twice and as the 2020 state champion. The Warriors lost to Gretna 7-3 in the final earlier this season, though the Dragons were forced to vacate the title after an NSAA ruling of an ineligible player.

Limongi said he is committed to keeping Westside competing at a high level.

"That's part of the challenge," he said. "I'm going to give it everything I've got."

Burke went 7-2 during the regular season last fall. The Bulldogs defeated Lincoln Southeast 21-3 in the first round of the playoffs but lost to Westside 42-3 in the quarterfinals.

Limongi said he wanted to emphasize how tough it will be to leave his football family at Burke.

"I'm excited, but I feel for my players," he said. "Life goes on and I think everybody understands that."

​The hiring of Limongi is pending approval by the Westside school board next Monday March 7th.

