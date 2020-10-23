Payton Davis' repeat win helps David City Aquinas claim Class D state cross country championship

KEARNEY, Neb. — Payton Davis repeated Friday as Class D’s boys cross country champion.

And then the David City Aquinas senior acknowledged he wonders what he could have done the two previous years when he was out for football instead.

“I’ve already admitted before it was probably the dumbest mistake of my life,” Davis said at Kearney Country Club after getting pushed by Benjamin Flynn of Ainsworth. “All my friends were in cross country and I’m like, ‘I like running, I might as well be running.”

Davis is the fifth winner from Aquinas and the fourth in six years. Elijah Frasher won in 2015 and 2017.

That’s another regret for Davis.

“He could have made me so much better when he was a senior and I was a freshman,’’ he said.

With Peter Cisco finishing third — “he just ran the run of his life,” Davis said — and Jacob Witter tenth, Aquinas brought home its third boys state title and first since winning in 2002 and 2003. The senior-led Monarchs had 14 points in the first year of top-three scoring to 19 for Norfolk Catholic.