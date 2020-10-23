Payton Davis' repeat win helps David City Aquinas claim Class D state cross country championship

KEARNEY, Neb. — Payton Davis repeated Friday as Class D’s boys cross country champion.
And then the David City Aquinas senior acknowledged he wonders what he could have done the two previous years when he was out for football instead.
“I’ve already admitted before it was probably the dumbest mistake of my life,” Davis said at Kearney Country Club after getting pushed by Benjamin Flynn of Ainsworth. “All my friends were in cross country and I’m like, ‘I like running, I might as well be running.”
Davis is the fifth winner from Aquinas and the fourth in six years. Elijah Frasher won in 2015 and 2017.
That’s another regret for Davis.
“He could have made me so much better when he was a senior and I was a freshman,’’ he said.
With Peter Cisco finishing third — “he just ran the run of his life,” Davis said — and Jacob Witter tenth, Aquinas brought home its third boys state title and first since winning in 2002 and 2003. The senior-led Monarchs had 14 points in the first year of top-three scoring to 19 for Norfolk Catholic.
In the girls race, winning didn’t make Jordyn Arens numb. That feeling came early on in the Class D girls race for the freshman champion from Crofton.
“I just let my legs take me. My legs felt numb. Everything feels numb,” Arens said as snow flurries fell in freezing temperatures.
Arens, whose older sister Haley was champion five year ago, finished 43 seconds ahead of the runner-up, defending champion Alayna Vargas of Hastings St. Cecilia.
McCool Junction won its first Class D girls cross country title by one point over three-time champion Ainsworth. In the first time for three-place scoring, the Mustangs had sophomore Payton Gerken, senior Alyssa Plock and freshman McKenna Yates finish in the top 18 for 41 points to 42 for Ainsworth aand 47 for Bloomfield-Wausa.
The Arenses are the most recent of the school’s five individual winners. Crofton has the state record in cross country with 19 team titles.
Jordyn said while her brothers and sisters all have been in cross country, her parents never pressured them to run.
“For me it doesn’t matter if I win or lose,” she said. “It’s all about the journey along with improving my personal best.”
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports