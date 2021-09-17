'Phenomenal job tonight': Bennington rolls to first-ever win over Omaha Skutt

It was more than a first-ever win over Omaha Skutt for Bennington.

The Badgers did it with a blowout, a game that ended with a running clock.

They did it not needing to use the nation’s No. 2 rusher, Dylan Mostek, in the fourth quarter.

They did it with defense, which hasn’t been their forte.

They did it with offense, socking the Class B No. 1 SkyHawks for 358 yards in the first half and going past the 600-yard mark until three kneeldowns to end the 42-7 victory at Badger Field.

Mostek ran for 189 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries for the No. 4 Badgers (4-0). He was spelled by junior Nick Colvert, who had 101 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Junior quarterback Trey Byrd, thrust into the starting role by injury in the season opener, was 14 of 17 for 226 yards and three touchdowns.

“Phenomenal job tonight. That’s the best our defensive line has played,” Bennington coach Kam Lenhart said. “Tonight they did what they’re supposed to, they really bought into the game plan. And that allowed our linebackers to flow. You saw them downhill all night. It was phenomenal.