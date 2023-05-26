Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

No athletic facility is named for Dave Van Metre, although plenty could be.

The retired business executive, who lived in Omaha for 47 years, repeatedly spearheaded fundraising efforts to improve the figurative playing field in underserved areas, particularly in the Omaha Public Schools.

One estimate is that the involvement by Van Metre and his wife, Carol, accounted for more than $42 million in sports-related projects — weight rooms, football and soccer stadiums, baseball and softball diamonds among them.

“Dave was a once-in-a-generation person,’’ said retired OPS director of athletics Bob Danenhauer said. “He and Carol were very kind people. Always very empathetic.”

Dave Van Metre, 86, died from cancer May 11 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame inductee had moved to be with family. His wife died in 2016 from a brain aneurysm.

A native of Mount Vernon, Iowa, Van Metre finished high school at Lake Forest Academy in suburban Chicago. At Colorado College, he was an unanimous all-conference choice at tight end who the Los Angeles Rams took in the 18th round of the 1959 NFL draft.

He was an Army veteran who served at Fort Benning in Georgia.

The Van Metres, who married in 1960, moved from Denver to Omaha in 1968. Much of his career was in investments with Chiles, Heider & Co. and successor firms until he retired in 2004. Until 2000, he was a co-owner of Travel and Transport, which the investment firm acquired in 1974.

Their first athletic-related donation, in 2000, was to the weight room at Mount Vernon High School. Next was the weight room at Omaha Central, where sons David (Bo) and Jim had played football.

Then all middle and high schools in OPS — 18 at the time — received weight room upgrades from the Van Metres. Same for several Boys & Girls Clubs of Omaha locations.

“What encourages someone to keep doing this is you get so many thank-you notes from kids,” Dave Van Metre said in 2014. “It makes you want to do it again.”

While the Van Metres spent more than $600,000 on the OPS weight rooms, their larger projects such as Collin Stadium for Omaha South and Seemann Stadium were public-private partnerships, many through the Heritage Services (now Heritage Omaha) donor group.

“Dave changed the landscape for OPS athletics because one of our strategic goals was to better our facilities for our coaches and student athletes,’’ Danenhauer said. “I truly believe our student athletes and coaches felt the love with Dave and Carol Van Metre and they were inspired because (the VanMetres) cared so much.”

Danenhauer said every year while he was with OPS, he and Van Metre met with then-superintendent John Mackiel and assistant superintendent Jerry Bartee about what project to do next for the schools.

“We did the outdoor facilities, including Omaha city and rec fields used by OPS athletics and the community,’’ Danenhauer said. “If it was an OPS facility, then Dr. Mackiel and Dr. Mackiel would determine how much OPS would commit to. If it was a city-owned facility, then (Van Metre) would raise 100% of what was needed.”

Van Metre was hands-on. He’d monitor projects. One senior engineer said in 2014, “when we work with him, he understands the projects from beginning to end. He’s involved in every step along the way.”

One of the couple’s last projects before Carol’s death was helping rebuild the Christie Heights Community Center and adjacent fields at 36th and Q Streets.

Dave Van Metre was preceded in death by his wife and son Bo. Survivors include son Jim. A memorial service may be held this summer. ​