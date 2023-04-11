Omaha Creighton Prep already has had an interesting season heading into this week’s Metro Conference tournament.

The defending champion has battled through injuries that might have sidetracked other teams. The Junior Jays are 9-9 with the four-day tourney scheduled to begin Wednesday with play-in games.

“We’re holding our own,” coach Pat Mooney said. “But to have so many of our top players out with injuries has been really tough.”

Among the injured are pitchers Grant Wagner (Tommy John surgery) and John Lisec (broken thumb) and infielders Coby Hatcher (fractured bone in hand) and Jack Thiele (broken wrist).

Wagner had a 2.94 ERA last season, Hatcher batted .417 and Thiele batted .328. Lisec is a sophomore who was not on the varsity roster in 2022.

“We’ve had to throw some of our younger guys to the wolves,” Mooney said. “And we’ve moved some guys to other positions, so we’ve been piecing it together.”

Prep is coming off a 30-8 season and the school’s 40th trip to state, second only to Millard South (43). That season included an 18-0 victory over pitching-strapped Elkhorn South in the Metro tourney final.

“Everything we hit that day seemed to drop in,” Mooney said. “But that was last season and now we’re doing our best to make it through this year.”

The Junior Jays are seeded seventh in the 20-team tournament. Prep will begin play Thursday at home against 10th-seeded Papillion-La Vista.

Mooney, in his 24th year as coach, said he can’t remember a season quite like this one.

“It’s been a new experience,” he said. “But we’ve still gotten some good wins and we’re going to keep playing hard.”

Prep has posted victories over defending Class B champion Elkhorn North, 2022 Class A runner-up Millard South, perennial rival Omaha Westside and Papio — the Junior Jays’ opponent Thursday.

Top-ranked Millard West is the tourney’s top seed, though the 15-2 Wildcats have lost two of their last three games. Coach Steve Frey’s team is coming off a 2-0 home loss Monday night against Gretna, the No. 2 seed in the Metro tourney.

The 10-3 Dragons, who got a complete-game two-hit shutout from Skylar Graham against Millard West, are riding a nine-game win streak.

Schedule

Wednesday: 4 p.m.: No. 18 Omaha Westview at No. 15 Omaha South (Brown Park). 4:30 p.m.: No. 17 Omaha Bryan at No. 16 Omaha Northwest; No. 13 Omaha Burke at No. 20 Omaha Buena Vista; No. 19 Omaha Benson at No. 14 Omaha North (Fontenelle Park).

Thursday: 4:30 p.m.: No. 10 Papillion-La Vista at No. 7 Omaha Creighton Prep; North-Benson winner at No. 3 Bellevue West. 5 p.m.: Northwest-Bryan winner at No. 1 Millard West; No. 9 Bellevue East at No. 8 Omaha Westside; Burke-Buena Vista winner at No. 4 Papillion-La Vista South; No. 12 Millard North at No. 5 Elkhorn South; South-Westview winner at No. 2 Gretna; No. 11 Omaha Central at No. 6 Millard South.

Friday: 5 p.m.: Quarterfinals at the highest seed.

Saturday (at Elkhorn South): Semifinals at noon and 2:30 p.m.; final at 4 p.m.