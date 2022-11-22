Pierce takes out No. 1 Aurora for Class C-1 state title

LINCOLN — Pierce scored the final 36 points Tuesday to beat Aurora 40-14 in Class C-1’s championship game at Memorial Stadium.
Keenan Valverde scored twice in the Bluejays’ run and Husker commit Ben Brahmer grabbed his second touchdown pass of the game from Abram Scholting. The fourth touchdown was on a gadget play, Colby Anderson getting the ball from Scholting and throwing to Addison Croghan for a 23-yarder.
Brahmer had 11 catches in as many targets for 249 yards, a C-1 playoff record.
Photos: Nebraska state football championship games on Tuesday
