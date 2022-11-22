 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pierce takes out No. 1 Aurora for Class C-1 state title

  • Updated
  • 0

A field goal in the closing seconds gives Omaha Westside the Class A title in football.

LINCOLN — Pierce scored the final 36 points Tuesday to beat Aurora 40-14 in Class C-1’s championship game at Memorial Stadium.

Keenan Valverde scored twice in the Bluejays’ run and Husker commit Ben Brahmer grabbed his second touchdown pass of the game from Abram Scholting. The fourth touchdown was on a gadget play, Colby Anderson getting the ball from Scholting and throwing to Addison Croghan for a 23-yarder.

Brahmer had 11 catches in as many targets for 249 yards, a C-1 playoff record.​

stu.pospisil@owh.com

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

