Pinnacle Bank Championship will have new place on tour schedule in 2023

Next year's Pinnacle Bank Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour will keep its place on the calendar but not on the tour schedule.

The seventh annual tournament at Indian Creek will be Aug. 10-13. Because the tour is extending its season into October and changing its finals format, the PBC returns to a normal regular-season event. For the past two years Omaha was the last event of the regular season and the top 25 on the points list received their PGA Tour cards for the following season in an 18th-green ceremony at Indian Creek.

The 2023 PBC will offer the standard purse of $1 million, still a record for the PBC, and will not be televised on the Golf Channel. No TV saves the tournament a reported $500,000 in expenses.

The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour will determine the 156 eligible for the finals in the tournament after Omaha. The finals events are at Boise, Idaho; College Grove, Tennessee; Columbus, Ohio; and Newburgh, Indiana.