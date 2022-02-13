WEST POINT, Neb. — On a 10-degree night atop the town’s tallest hill, the parking lot is packed. Fans hustle to the school doors, past the taco bar and the wall of honor displaying West Point-Beemer’s greatest all-time athletes, including 13 wrestling photos.

Boys wrestling.

The crowd files into a gymnasium and overlooks three mats. Youth on one end. Varsity boys in the middle. And on the other end? Varsity girls. Two of Nebraska’s best teams, West Point-Beemer and Schuyler, prepare for the season’s final dual.

Senior Night.

First on the white mat? 120 pounds. An 18-year-old in black singlet — five months from entering boot camp — fastens her headgear, makes the sign of the cross and points up.

Twelve seconds in, Diana Cervantes records a takedown. At 53 seconds, she flips her opponent upside down — feet in the air — holds the shoulders and waits for the referee to slap the mat.

Pin.

The future Marine smiles and runs up the bleachers to the eighth row, where her brother and parents greet her with hugs and a heart-shaped balloon. On mom’s iPhone, Diana’s older sister — her first wrestling rival — checks in from Okinawa, Japan, where she’s stationed as a Marine, too. Hi, Brithany!

Moments later, Cervantes hurries back to the mat to record the next girls match for highlight videos.

To a traditional high school sports fan, the scenes don’t make sense, especially in a small town like West Point. Ten years ago, the sight of a single girl on a high school wrestling mat prompted double-takes, murmurs, even jeers. But Nebraska has embraced one of America’s fastest-growing high school sports, and there’s no going back.

This winter, for the first time, the Nebraska School Activities Association sanctioned girls wrestling, giving them equal standing at next weekend’s state championship meet.

More than 700 girls started the season in November; almost 450 wrestled in district tournaments last week; 144 will compete for state medals next weekend at Omaha’s CHI Health Center.

“It’s going to be an eye-opener for a lot of these girls to experience that,” West Point-Beemer coach Ray Maxwell said.

GRAPH: Nebraska high school girls wrestling participation

But girls wrestling’s rookie season in Nebraska is far richer than presentation and ceremony. The real story of this experiment is the eclectic makeup of its competitors. Starting from scratch this winter, in huge schools and tiny schools, these pioneers seemingly fell in love with the sport one match at a time.

Take Omaha Marian. Unlike 99% of its peers, all-girl Marian had no boys team to practice with or emulate. The program started with strength coach Lauren Barefoot, who had a background in mixed martial arts. She “wrangled” two students to try. They wrangled 16 more.

“I had to wrestle with all the kids,” Barefoot said, “because I’m the only one who knew how at first.”

Marian’s best, Persephone Prochaska, missed half the season with a torn meniscus. She came back and won the district meet at 152 pounds, dashing across the gym to hug her cheering section with tissue stuffed up her bloody nose.

Take Madison High, led by junior September Thein. Born in a Thailand refugee camp, she came to the United States at age 3. She spent seven years in Milwaukee before moving to a small factory town south of Norfolk.

Thein is in the top 1% of her class. She sings choir. Delivers speeches. But she didn’t compete in sports until this winter, when she heard the school was starting a new sport and summoned the courage to go out — one of just four Madison girls.

The school provided the singlet, but September still needed wrestling shoes. What do they look like, she asked a friend en route to the Norfolk mall. Are boys and girls shoes the same?

She didn’t know technique and didn’t love the training — “I hate running.” Her first few matches, she reached the “third round” and crashed. “I couldn’t breathe.” But she showed natural athleticism. She stuck it out.

“I work hard, you know,” Thein said. “I feel like I’m building up character to be strong and not give up easily.”

Diana Cervantes is no rookie; she’s a state contender at 120 pounds.

The daughter of Mexican immigrants was born and raised in West Point, watching her older brother wrestle. Diana and sister Brithany grappled on the edge of the mat — and more often at home. Why, they asked brother Jesus, is there no wrestling for girls?

“I don’t have an answer,” Jesus told them. “Maybe one day.”

In seventh grade, Diana took matters into her own hands, working up the courage to attend a boys wrestling team meeting. She didn’t tell mom and dad. “I love dangerous stuff,” Diana says. “I love challenges.”

By eighth grade, she’d helped assemble a core group that, with Maxwell’s tutelage, has become one of the state’s best girls wrestling teams — a label that generates more pride every year.

“Some guys still say girls wrestling isn’t a sport and all this stuff,” Cervantes said. “But we’re showing up like, you want to see my medal wall? I have plaques and trophies, too.”

The West Point-Beemer girls, mostly seniors now, are determined to turn all of those little mementos into a timeless symbol of success. Scan the gymnasium walls at West Point-Beemer and you’ll see photos, murals and flags. But no school championships.

“We don’t have a single banner of any sport,” Cervantes said. “We’re fighting for that.”

They’re all fighting for something. Some girls want a place to strengthen their body and minds. Some want an outlet for their temper. Some want to learn self-defense. Some, whether they recognize it or not, seek identity and inclusion.

“We’re pulling in kids at our school that aren’t ‘the popular kids,’” said Pierce co-coach Tyler Legate, a former Nebraska football fullback. “They need a niche. Kids need to belong to something.”

Regardless of why they compete, they all agree on one point: Their arrival is long overdue.

* * * * *

The road to sanctioned girls wrestling includes countless twists and turns, surges and setbacks. But the best place to start might be Brittney Taylor and the parade of champions.

When Taylor wrestled against boys at Omaha North 2008-11, she heard resistance “literally every day,” she said. The most vocal criticism came from the parents of boys she defeated.

In ’09, Taylor not only qualified for state but won her first three matches to reach the Class A 103-pound final. She lost 6-2, but earned a silver medal and planted a flag for girls wrestling.

“Why can’t we be great?” Taylor says now. “Why can’t we do the things that guys do? That was my biggest thing — to prove to y’all that I could do this. And any other girl can do this also.

“We’re not just here to make babies and feed y’all and cook and clean y’all houses. No.”

For decades, Taylor was the model for girls wrestling. Work hard enough, girls, and you might beat the boys.

But over the past decade, a pack of veteran male coaches sought a different path. The sport, they argued, needed separation. No one fought harder than Maxwell, 50-year coaching legend Norm Manstedt and Pierce coach Les Painter, who wanted his six daughters (all wrestlers) to learn the same life lessons as the boys: grit, resilience, discipline, sacrifice.

Pitting boys and girls against each other not only hindered the average girl’s success — they couldn’t all have Brittney Taylor’s talent — it also spoiled wrestling for boys.

“If you get beat by a girl, it goes all over social media,” Painter said. “And guess what? Then boys are quitting. The reality was it was just as unfair for our boys as it was our girls.

“Girls wrestling is ultimately going to save boys wrestling.”

It took years to sell the idea. In April 2019, Painter thought they had the NSAA votes to sanction girls wrestling. They came up one vote short. “The maddest I’ve ever been in my life,” Painter said. They had to wait two more years.

To teach the new sport, coaches have to change, too. Girls have a lower center of gravity. They’re more flexible than boys. Definitely more willing to listen and take fundamentals seriously. They’re also more empathetic to opponents.

“Even if the girls get beat, they’ll give another girl a hug,” said Painter, the Pierce coach. “Hell, my boys want to punch you in the face. It’s just a different culture. It’s a family.”

Of course, there are challenges. Like injuries and attrition. Wrestling roots aren’t deep enough everywhere to withstand peer pressure or competing priorities. One program had a potential state champion, but she didn’t even go out this year. Another program had a standout — a teen mother — quit midseason.

But pockets of enthusiasm are growing fast, especially in schools with high Latino populations. Schuyler. South Sioux City. Lexington. Grand Island. Norfolk. West Point-Beemer. Why? Shorter body styles. Lack of interest in basketball. Oh, and Mexican moms teach their girls to be tough, Diana Cervantes says.

“We’re hard-headed,” Cervantes says. “When we set our mind to it, we’re going to get that job done.”

* * * * *

It’s Saturday morning in West Point, bright and breezy on the hill. Not a boy wrestler in sight.

West Point-Beemer finished the dual season unbeaten, but the pressure is heavier today at districts. At stake: spots in the first-ever NSAA-sanctioned state tournament.

The one-class format delivers a fascinating assortment of teams. To compete, Mitchell High School drove seven hours from the Nebraska Panhandle. They’ll tangle with small schools like High Plains, Winnebago and West Holt. And big schools like Omaha Marian, Northwest, Burke, South, Papillion-La Vista and Millard North.

But the District A-2 favorites are West Point-Beemer and Pierce.

The Pierce Bluejays wear their signature blue plaid singlets, and their coaches sport matching blue plaid shirts. It represents hard work and humility.

Painter, the architect of Pierce’s girls program, is the only one without plaid. “It’s in the wash. I need to wear it to the funeral Monday.”

One week ago, a house fire in Pierce killed three siblings, including a 15-year-old Bluejay wrestler, Candace Clausen. That’s why Winnebago coaches wear “Pierce Strong” T-shirts. That’s why the West Point-Beemer girls set up a Clausen family donation bucket by the school’s front door. Pierce is grieving, Painter says.

“When I told our girls they had to be pallbearers, they lost it. They want to win this for her.”

But competition is stiff. Diana Cervantes cruises through her semifinal match, earning an automatic spot at state. “I’m going to the CHI Center,” she tells her brother. Jesus, 25, isn’t quite ready to crown her.

“That was the loosest throw I’ve ever seen,” he says, grinning. “That was not supposed to work.”

As they scout her potential next opponent, Jesus offers tips. “See when she’s tired? She crosses her legs. She keeps looking at the clock. If you see her take her eyes off of you, you shoot. …

“Pay attention to details. The one in brown has a mouthpiece. That makes it a lot harder to breathe.”

Jesus graduated from West Point-Beemer in 2015. Maxwell coached him to fourth place at state. Now he works as a welder in Omaha. He shares Diana’s short stature and physical style. Shares her dreams, too.

Jesus wanted to be a Marine coming out of high school, but he wasn’t a citizen like his sisters. Diana has already enlisted. She ships out on June 15, likely to Parris Island, South Carolina. Wrestling is perfect preparation for boot camp, Jesus says. Diana will make it in the Marines if she stays healthy … and stops talking so much.

“Her drill sergeant is going to make her zip it,” Jesus says.

Across the gym, emotionally detached (for now), Brittney Taylor surveys a gymnasium scene she couldn’t have imagined 13 years ago. Nebraska’s greatest trailblazer is “overjoyed” watching the sport’s growth.

But Taylor does have one gnawing regret: that a standout like Maycee Peacher (Bennington) or Regan Rossiter (Omaha Westside) won’t get the chance to exceed her 2009 achievement.

“As a coach, my goal is to have one of my wrestlers take first at state. Against boys.”

Taylor quit blazing trails after high school. She burned out on wrestling. She was living in Kansas City when Tony Vanderpool, head coach at Nebraska Wrestling Academy, reached out for assistance.

Slowly Taylor re-engaged. She started driving back to Omaha to coach her home state’s top girls. “I want to put Nebraska on the map for women’s wrestling.”

Taylor willingly tutors any wrestler, regardless of school, but her foremost duty this winter was assisting Omaha Burke, which coasted into districts on fumes.

The Bulldogs lost one wrestler to a concussion, another to a dislocated shoulder, another to a broken arm, another to a sprained ankle. Taylor is still excited to be here. She even brought her husband up from Kansas City — his first girls meet.

On the opening day of districts at West Point, all wrestlers and coaches gathered for a photo to mark the historic moment. Taylor, now 28, resisted at first — she doesn’t like pictures — but the kids coaxed her to squeeze into the front row.

“I tried to hide behind a couple girls.”

* * * * *

As the tournament reaches its “heartbreak round,” AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” blasts over the speakers — some things don’t change in 30 years.

In a boys district meet, the top four wrestlers in a weight class qualify for state. But for girls, it’s top three. So the center of anxiety at West Point-Beemer is the black mat. The third-place matches.

Over the next hour, one girl rushes off the mat with a bloody nose. One loses and tosses her headgear. One finishes a narrow victory and pukes into a trash can. One, leading in the final minute, attempts a takedown she didn’t need, losing by pin. One loses and tells her coach, during a hug: “I’m getting chicken nuggets.”

Wrestling meets are a little bit like first-grade recess on the jungle gym: organized chaos. Every match — nearly every minute — features tears of joy and devastation, unpredictable momentum shifts and desperate yells, usually from coaches.

Except one match, which proceeds under eerie silence. Third place at 120 pounds: Papillion-La Vista’s Jamelah Taylor vs. Papillion-La Vista’s Kelsey Moore.

That’s right. Two teammates, practice partners and dear friends, are going head-to-head for a state tournament spot. Boys teams (aside from Class D) can only enter one wrestler at each weight class. But the girls rule is different.

Which means Papio coach Scott Curry just stands by and watches, regretting that one Monarch didn’t make the 120 finals to avoid this “worst-case scenario.”

“You don’t say anything and you just hug ‘em both at the end,” Curry says. “That’s about all you can do.”

They’re great kids, Curry says. And he’s watched them compete dozens of times. Usually the sophomore Taylor beats the senior Moore. But today he wonders if Taylor will let her friend win.

“Knowing that’s her only chance to go to state,” Curry says.

The first period, neither wrestler wants to shoot. But in the second, Taylor scores a takedown and eventually a pin. She helps Moore off the mat and they stand in the center, forehead to forehead, both in tears.

“You’re going to state,” Moore tells her. “You made it!”

“I freaking love you so much,” Taylor says, but her mouth guard muffles the words.

“I can’t understand you,” Moore says. “You gotta take that out.”

Coach Curry watches from the corner. Stay out there, he says, just loud enough to be heard. “You got nothing but time.”

On Friday, he’ll take two sophomores to the state tournament. And one senior, Kelsey Moore, who will be yelling as loud as possible.

“I’m the assistant assistant coach,” Moore said.

After the Monarch teammates exit the mat, Madison’s September Thein takes their place. The Thailand refugee faces the girl who beat her in the opening round. She trails 5-3 in the second period before she gets caught in a bad spot.

Pin.

Earlier, following September’s last win in the consolation bracket, she couldn’t stop crying. Pride. This time, she finds her family in the second row and barely says a word.

Will she pursue the state tournament again in 2023 when she’s a senior? Maybe, she says. But she doesn’t feel the motivation right now. “I just wanted to try it.”

In front of her, the heartbreak round carries on. Omaha South qualifies its first girls wrestler at 132. Omaha Northwest qualifies its first at 138. Omaha Marian at 145. At 152, Winnebago freshman Avani Wilkie wins with a first-period pin.

“You did it!” her coach screams. “You did it!”

Wilkie is almost as excited as her father, who bear-hugs her and lifts Avani off her feet. Trevor wrestled in high school in Sioux City, falling one point short of state his final two years. He’ll follow his daughter to downtown Omaha.

“She’s made it now,” Wilkie says. “I love every bit of it.”

* * * * *

It’s crunch time and the home team is struggling. Even Diana Cervantes.

The senior trails a Pierce rival late in their championship match. Cervantes needs a takedown. She runs out of time, losing 4-2.

She hurries out to a quiet hallway as her older brother extends a hand of support. Alone, nursing a cut on her lip, she leans against the concrete wall and collapses to the floor. A teammate finds her and squeezes her.

Cervantes might still lead West-Point Beemer to the school’s first state championship. She might win an individual title in Omaha. But her last match at home leaves a bitter taste.

Pierce continues its surge. The Bluejays win first place at 120, 126, 132, 138 and 185 pounds, running away with the district championship.

When it’s over, opposing coaches embrace the Pierce coach. Two days later, at Candace Clausen’s funeral, Painter’s Bluejays will mourn an irreplaceable loss. But today they celebrate a win.

The crowd gathers at the east end of the gym, and the top four wrestlers in each weight class receive medals. It’s a quaint little ceremony — the last step before a momentous state tournament.

As everyone faces the makeshift medal stand, a former Husker fullback relaxes in the center of the gym, his phone tucked in the chest pocket of his blue plaid shirt. Tyler Legate leans forward in a steel folding chair, his eyes on the mat in front of him.

Two of his three daughters — both dressed in Pierce wrestling gear — burn off energy on the same mat where district champions just triumphed, the same mat where Diana Cervantes and her sister battled as little kids following their brother’s meets.

Pretty soon the action gets too aggressive and Legate’s 3-year-old lies flat on the mat, crying, as the 5-year-old prances away. Legate lets out a deep sigh and issues his daughters a stern reminder. Don’t fight, he says.

“Just wrestle.”

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.