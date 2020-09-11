Pitcher Kathryn Cunningham back in beast mode as Bellevue East defeats Millard North

The T-shirts Bellevue East softball coaches wore Friday shortened the school name to the way the Chieftains played in the quarterfinals of the Metro Conference tournament.
Like a BEAST.
Pitcher Kathryn Cunningham threw her first complete game since opening day, and she also drove in the winning run in the top of the sixth inning as the Class A No. 10 Chieftains upset No. 3 Millard North 1-0 at the Dill Softball Complex.
Bellevue East coach Casie Onken said Cunningham has been sick since leading the Chieftains to a 7-2 victory over No. 4 Gretna on Aug. 20. Cunningham has seen limited action the last week before showing she’s healthy and ready to roll by quieting normally-potent Millard North.
“It’s been a rough start for her but she’s almost back to 100%,” Onken said. “The kids have done a good job fighting through the early part of the schedule without her.”
The 8-5 Chieftains will play No. 7 Omaha Marian in one of Saturday’s 3 p.m. semifinals at Westchester. The Crusaders routed Millard South 9-0 in the quarterfinals after the Patriots defeated Omaha Westside 9-6 in the first round.
Top-ranked and three-time defending Metro champion Papillion-La Vista and Gretna will meet in the other semifinal after posting impressive quarterfinal victories.
Gretna avenged a 3-0 loss to Millard West last week with an 11-6 rout of the Wildcats. Millard West scored five runs in the bottom of the final inning after the Dragons had built an 11-1 lead.
The semifinal winners will meet in the championship game at 5 p.m. at Westchester.
Bellevue East and Millard North were locked in a pitchers duel through the five innings. Desi Cuevas was just as effective for the Mustangs as Cunningham until the Chieftains got the one run across with two outs.
Reese Floro singled before Cunningham stepped in and laced a single to left field.
In the next inning, Cunningham hit leadoff batter Lynn Davis with a pitch, and Rylie Jones sacrificed Davis to second. Cuevas drew a walk before a fly ball to right field left East with one out to go.
Cunningham caught Maddie McGee with a pitch off her shoulder to load the bases. Sami Seitz grounded out and East celebrated its second victory of the day after defeating Bellevue West 7-2 in the first round.
Papillion ace Jordyn Bahl broke the school record for career victories (81) and topped the all-class state record for consecutive victories with No. 40 to lead Papio to an 8-0 win over Papillion-La Vista South. The 4-10 Titans beat Elkhorn South 9-6 in the first round.
The Papio showdown was scoreless through three and a half innings before the 15-0 Monarchs got their offense moving. With two on and one out in the bottom of the fourth, a single up the middle by Kate Voisin bounced off the second base bag and allowed Maggie Vasa to race home and give Papio a 1-0 lead.
Gretna took a lead it wouldn’t lose with a solo home run by Jayden Haley that knocked the glove off Millard West’s center fielder as she reached over the fence to try and catch the ball.
Abby Russell and Emma Humpal both were 2 for 3 from the plate, and Humpal had a two-run home run, to lead Marian. Crusaders ace Maddia Groff gave up just three hits over four innings with five strikeouts. Russell didn’t give up a hit in 12⁄3 innings of work and struck out four.
