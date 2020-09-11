Pitcher Kathryn Cunningham back in beast mode as Bellevue East defeats Millard North

Gretna avenged a 3-0 loss to Millard West last week with an 11-6 rout of the Wildcats. Millard West scored five runs in the bottom of the final inning after the Dragons had built an 11-1 lead.

The semifinal winners will meet in the championship game at 5 p.m. at Westchester.

Bellevue East and Millard North were locked in a pitchers duel through the five innings. Desi Cuevas was just as effective for the Mustangs as Cunningham until the Chieftains got the one run across with two outs.

Reese Floro singled before Cunningham stepped in and laced a single to left field.

In the next inning, Cunningham hit leadoff batter Lynn Davis with a pitch, and Rylie Jones sacrificed Davis to second. Cuevas drew a walk before a fly ball to right field left East with one out to go.

Cunningham caught Maddie McGee with a pitch off her shoulder to load the bases. Sami Seitz grounded out and East celebrated its second victory of the day after defeating Bellevue West 7-2 in the first round.

Papillion ace Jordyn Bahl broke the school record for career victories (81) and topped the all-class state record for consecutive victories with No. 40 to lead Papio to an 8-0 win over Papillion-La Vista South. The 4-10 Titans beat Elkhorn South 9-6 in the first round.