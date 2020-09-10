× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — Lincoln Pius X sophomore Coco Kolbas won for the fifth time in six starts, capturing the Lincoln Public Schools Invitational’s top-division title Thursday by two strokes.

Kolbas’s 72 was 1-under-par at Holmes Golf Course on a misty day. Runner-up was Omaha Westside’s Kaitlyn Hanna, the Class A state champion the past two seasons.

Katie Ruge’s 77 and Malainey Wiemers’ 80 led Millard North to a 331 total and a seven-stroke victory over Lincoln Southwest..

Team scoring: Millard North 331, Lincoln Southwest 338, Lincoln East 348, Omaha Westside 351, Lincoln Pius X 355, Elkhorn South 360, Kearney 362, Elkhorn North 362, Omaha Marion 365, Lincoln Southeast 367, Papillion-La Vista 369, Millard West 383.