LINCOLN — Lincoln Pius X sophomore Coco Kolbas won for the fifth time in six starts, capturing the Lincoln Public Schools Invitational’s top-division title Thursday by two strokes.
Kolbas’s 72 was 1-under-par at Holmes Golf Course on a misty day. Runner-up was Omaha Westside’s Kaitlyn Hanna, the Class A state champion the past two seasons.
Katie Ruge’s 77 and Malainey Wiemers’ 80 led Millard North to a 331 total and a seven-stroke victory over Lincoln Southwest..
Team scoring: Millard North 331, Lincoln Southwest 338, Lincoln East 348, Omaha Westside 351, Lincoln Pius X 355, Elkhorn South 360, Kearney 362, Elkhorn North 362, Omaha Marion 365, Lincoln Southeast 367, Papillion-La Vista 369, Millard West 383.
Individual leaders: Coco Kolbas, LPX, 72; Kaitlyn Hanna, OW, 74; Julia Karmazin, EN, 75; Emily Karmazin, EN, 77; Katie Ruge, MN, 77; Ansley Sothan, LSE, 78; Malainey Wiemers, MN, 80; Neely Adler, LSW, 80; Adailia Maiyo, LSE, 81; Kaitlyn Dumler, LE, 83.
