Plainview coach Dean Boyer rewrites definition of dedication after cancer diagnosis

The last time Dean Boyer was at the state wrestling tournament, he was gripping a state championship trophy with medical gloves.

The longtime Plainview head coach, who at the time was battling leukemia, went back to isolation in his treatment facility that night and continued the fight.

This week, to the delight of many around the sport, he’s back in a corner.

“We sure missed him,” Pirate senior Scout Ashburn said. “No offense to any other coaches, but you have Coach Boyer in the chair and it’s almost like starting one point ahead.”

The second-ranked Ashburn — a two-time defending champion and ranked second in Class D at 132 pounds — beat No. 3 Matt Bruns of Sutherland 7-3 Friday night to move into his third straight state final, where he’ll meet top-ranked Nick Kuehn of Kenesaw.

He gives plenty of credit to the guy he calls “a mentor since kindergarten.”

“I’ve been brought up in the Plainview wrestling program,” Ashburn said. “He’s basically like another father for me.”

Boyer, in his 28th season with the Pirate program, has re-written the definition of dedication this year.

Shortly before the season he was diagnosed with skin cancer on the side of his nose.

“It kind of went wild from there,” he said.

Reconstructive surgery followed.

As he tells it — “They ended up cutting off half of my nose, then they did a surgery to get it connected again. They took a 1 ½ inch strip out of my (fore)head, turned it halfway over, brought it down, stitched me on my nose, cut me across here (pointing between his eyes), cut me across here (pointing to jaw line), cut me behind my ear and took some cartilage out.”

One hundred stitches in all. And if his blood pressure got too high he’d “just start bleeding.”

Thirty days of radiation came next. Aside from a ten-day stint recovering from surgery, Boyer hasn’t missed a day of school or practice.

He leaves the house at 5:30 a.m. each day for the 35-mile drive to Norfolk for radiation, is back in time to teach math all day and then to the wrestling room after school.

“I was supposed to wait until after Thanksgiving break (to come back),” Boyer said. “I said ‘No, I’m ready to go.’”

Rest can wait.

“If you’re tired, you go to the wrestling room and you just wake up,” Boyer said. “I get a high from being in there, being around those young guys, everybody just trying to work hard and trying to be better. I really missed that.”

And the Pirates missed the spark he provides, Ashburn said.

“The energy he brings to the room,” he said. “If coach Boyer’s in the room it’s ‘Oh s—, we better work hard.’”

Boyer may not be able to scrap like he used to, but he hasn’t lost a step. While in the treatment facility he walked 130 miles over two months. He’d run stairs and do push-ups, too.

“The doctors would walk through and tell me ‘you can’t be down on the floor,’” he said.

How else are you supposed to do push-ups?

Boyer called the activity his “mental way out.”

“It’s a tough place,” Boyer said.

But so is the head Pirate.

“He’s the toughest guy I know,” Ashburn said.

