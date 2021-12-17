Platteview boys basketball rallies in fourth quarter to defeat Boy Towns

The final 3 from Draper, from the left corner, with 48 seconds left, broke a 52-52 tie. After not scoring in the first half, he had 14 points. Wiebelhaus led the Trojans with 19.

“Alex Draper is our best pure shooter. And when he gets it going, he can really shoot the ball," Brotzki said. “So he’s struggled a little bit early this year too, but I think he found his confidence in that second half.”

Boys Town is trying to re-establish itself in Class C-1 after COVID-19 issues led to a truncated 2-13 season last year. After tying the game for the last time, It just didn’t make many good plays in the final 70 seconds.

“We’ve spent so much time working on how hard you have to play at this level, and toughness and defense, that we hadn't had a lot of time to really work on game scenarios and things like that, that we ordinarily do," Cowboys coach Tom Krehbiel said. “And to give them credit, they hit three huge shots, two of them with guys right in the face. So we feel pretty good about where we’re at.”

Washington had game highs of 27 points and 17 rebounds. Boys Town’s first four baskets of the second quarter were his putbacks.