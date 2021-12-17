Platteview boys basketball rallies in fourth quarter to defeat Boy Towns

Connor Millikan wasn’t on with his shot Friday night, but his teammates were in the fourth quarter.
It encouraged Platteview coach Tim Brotzki.
The Trojans were coming off a loss at defending Class B champion Beatrice and a young Boys Town five led them for much of the game at Omaha Gross’ Cougar Classic.
With Alex Draper going 3-for-3 on 3s and Michael Wiebelhaus getting another in the final 6½ minutes, Class B’s preseason No. 2 team (4-1) avoided back-to-back losses by rallying to win 58-54.
“We’re not shooting the ball well right now. It’s more of a confidence thing than anything else," Brotzki said. “I’m not worried about it. We have good shooters on our team and we’re going to keep shooting.”
Millikan was cold on 3s, making 1 of 11 and missed his first eight. The 6-foot-1 junior had 17 points, pushing his career total to 1,252.
“Connor is, I think, the best player in Class B," Brotzki said. “We ask a lot of Connor. He's had a couple games in a row that he hasn't played his best but I've got 100% confidence in Connor that he's going to come out and he'll be fine.”
Draper’s 3s and better defense on Boys Town’s standout junior, 6-6 Malachi Washington, swung the game. The Cowboys (1-3) were ahead 50-44 before a 3 from Draper and an and-1 by Millikan tied the game with 2:22 left.
The final 3 from Draper, from the left corner, with 48 seconds left, broke a 52-52 tie. After not scoring in the first half, he had 14 points. Wiebelhaus led the Trojans with 19.
“Alex Draper is our best pure shooter. And when he gets it going, he can really shoot the ball," Brotzki said. “So he’s struggled a little bit early this year too, but I think he found his confidence in that second half.”
Boys Town is trying to re-establish itself in Class C-1 after COVID-19 issues led to a truncated 2-13 season last year. After tying the game for the last time, It just didn’t make many good plays in the final 70 seconds.
“We’ve spent so much time working on how hard you have to play at this level, and toughness and defense, that we hadn't had a lot of time to really work on game scenarios and things like that, that we ordinarily do," Cowboys coach Tom Krehbiel said. “And to give them credit, they hit three huge shots, two of them with guys right in the face. So we feel pretty good about where we’re at.”
Washington had game highs of 27 points and 17 rebounds. Boys Town’s first four baskets of the second quarter were his putbacks.
“He’s come a long way and he's really come a long way with his mental game," Krehbiel said. “He’s developing a great motor, he's got a lot of skill and he's kind of our spark with our offense.”
All but two of Washington’s points came in the first three quarters.
“A phenomenal athlete, phenomenal basketball player. We knew we were going to have a tough time with him," Brotzki said. “We tried to front him. We tried to play behind him. But he basically could score anytime he wanted to.
“We tried to get the ball out of his hands in the fourth quarter. And we just needed to get some stops because when we get stops, we're more in a transition game and that's when we're at our best.”
Boys Town (1-3)......13 15 16 10—54
Platteview (4-1)......13 10 15 20—58
BT: Malachi Washington 27, Nate Miller 14, TJ Covington 7, Nyree Poteet 4, Camarion Ellis 2.
P: Michael Wiebelhaus 19, Connor Millikan 17, Alex Draper 14, Dayton Swanson 6, Cael Wichman 2.